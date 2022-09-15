Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
Food & Wine
Wine Bars in Paris You Need to Add to Your Bucket List
While many describe the attributes of Paris in terms of its grand tourist sites, I prefer to share the city through the lens of its eclectic wine bars. Sure, you can drink wine anywhere, but the city's bars offer a unique sense of local culture and place by way of a number of staples: a scribbled chalkboard menu, tasty small plates, and a house cheese and charcuterie board known as a planche mixte.
Food & Wine
Our Favorite Wine Bars in London
Ever since 1152, when England's soon-to-be King Henry II married Eleanor, an Aquitaine duchess who brought a little place called Bordeaux to the partnership, England has been known for two things: her greed for land and her thirst for wine. The land is gone, but the thirst remains, and the wines of Britain's former empire (and its competitors) still pour into London, making this a wonderful city in which to explore the world by the glass.
A money belt may not be the coolest accessory, but travel pro Rick Steves wears one and so should you
A money belt evens the playing field against streetwise pickpockets when you're traveling abroad, according to Steves.
The best Rimowa luggage in 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Rimowa luggage isn't cheap. However, consider splurging on one their luxury suitcases -- like one of these top picks --...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is one of the most wonderful states in the country so if you have never visited, make sure you do, at least once. And if you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Florida that you can easily explore in a weekend, but you can also plan a longer vacation, if you have more time on your hands.
Central Florida Hidden Luxury
It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United States
Anyone who travels knows that there are many hues to take in throughout the United States. That's true whether you're looking at rock formations, colorful buildings, leaf foliage, mountain ranges, sunsets, or even graffiti.
The best pillows for stomach sleepers, tested by us
Finding the best pilllow for stomach sleepers is hard since it’s difficult or impossible to find the ideal neutral position for your neck and spine, but we tested a dozen pillows and found four comfortable, supportive pillows for those who sleep prone.
