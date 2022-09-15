ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Man fatally shot outside business on Tacoma Tideflats

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8AVI_0hx2NlZw00

A 42-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday morning outside a business on the Tacoma Tideflats, according to police. The killing is being investigated as a homicide.

No one has been arrested. Few details have been released. It’s unclear what led up to it.

Tacoma Police Department responded about 10:25 a.m. to the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to a tweet from the department. There, officers located a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. Detectives and crime scene technicians were called to the scene of the shooting.

Tacoma has now had 36 homicides in 2022 . At this time last year, the city had 20 reported homicides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUfov_0hx2NlZw00
Personnel from the Tacoma Police Department investigate the scene of a homicide on the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Tacoma, Wash. Pete Caster/Pete Caster / The News Tribune

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Woman injured in South Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - A woman was injured early Monday morning after a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley. At about 1:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near Seward Park Ave South and South Othello Street. When police arrived in the area, they found the victim's car at a nearby...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, September 16, 2022

On 09/16/22 at 8:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of College St SE, police arrested Jared M Schilt, 37, on suspicion of third-degree driving while license suspended. On 09/16/22 at 8:36 p.m. in the 6200 block of Pacific Ave SE, police arrested Corey E Fogle, 31, on a Lacey warrant.
LACEY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Retrial of accused Lakewood Four getaway driver set to begin

It was one of the most shocking crimes in Puget Sound history – four police officers sitting down in a coffee shop ahead of their Sunday morning shift in 2009 were gunned down in cold blood. The ambush-murders of the Lakewood Four, as they would come to be known, led to a massive two-day manhunt for their killer, Arkansas felon Maurice Clemmons. The manhunt ended two nights later when Clemmons was shot and killed by a lone Seattle police officer he encountered.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Tacoma Tideflats#St Paul Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arrest made after fatal Tacoma shooting on Thursday

A suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting a man in Tacoma on Thursday, the Tacoma Police Department announced Friday. According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue at 10:25 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 42-year-old man...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Tacoma Man Tracks His Stolen Pickup to Federal Way, Shoots Alleged Thief

A Tacoma man who tracked his reportedly stolen car to Federal Way on Thursday night could face charges for shooting the alleged thief, according to police. Officers responded to the Federal Way Crossings shopping center near the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South at about 8:40 p.m. following a report that a man had found his stolen 2004 Ford F-250, confronted the suspect and fired a gun, according to Federal Way police.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle

A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
SEATTLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
5K+
Followers
296
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy