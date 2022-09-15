Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Migrants dropped off at VP Harris’ home and elite Martha’s Vineyard from TX, FL
Two buses carrying illegal immigrants from the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C. home on Thursday just days after Harris insisted the border is secure. Two planes full of illegal immigrants also arrived in the elite Martha’s Vineyard after departing Florida on Wednesday.
‘We will not forget it.’ Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard — what are people saying?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office has confirmed it flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts as part of the state’s new program.
DeSantis could be charged with kidnap after moving migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
The Department of Justice has been tapped by California Governor Gavin Newsom to investigate whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s controversial decision to send two flights of migrants north would amount to “kidnapping” charges.“I strongly urge the U.S. Department of Justice (US DOJ) to open an investigation into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law based on this alleged fraudulent scheme,” Gov Newsom wrote in a 15 September letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland.On Wednesday afternoon, 50 migrants arrived at an airport on Martha’s Vineyard after being brought there under a plan that the Republican Florida governor later...
‘A new low’: What some Miami Venezuelans think of migrants taken to Martha’s Vineyard
When Maria Corina Vegas took the stand in Downtown Doral Park, she moved her hands up and down the Venezuelan flag in front of her.
Florida Gov. DeSantis vows to continue relocating migrants after 2 flights sent to Martha's Vineyard
On Friday, a group of migrants, mostly originating from Venezuela, arrived at their new temporary home on Cape Cod.
Why Martha’s Vineyard may have been the worst place for a bus full of migrants
The migrants have since been moved to Cape Cod in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. What happened to the migrants at Martha’s Vineyard? What did Martha’s Vineyard do about the migrants?
'They enriched us.' Migrants' 44-hour visit leaves indelible mark on Martha's Vineyard
During their whirlwind visit to Martha's Vineyard, roughly 50 migrants left an indelible impression on their accidental hosts in this isolated enclave known as a summer playground for former US presidents, celebrities and billionaires.
Ted Cruz admits trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Fox interview
Ted Cruz was forced to admit in an interview that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show and was asked by the host if he would be arrested for “transporting” immigrants.“For you, a citizen, you could easily be arrested” Mr Cruz replied, adding the law is “clear”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard say they were duped by a woman named 'Perla' who paid them $200 and promised a better life in Massachusetts
Some of the migrants aboard the flights to Martha's Vinyard told Reuters that a woman paid them $200. Florida siphoned $12M to coordinate the flights.
500+ illegal migrants hit southern border in a few hours, as Martha's Vineyard buses out 50
500 illegal migrants hit one part of the southern border in just a few hours on Friday -- just as Martha’s Vineyard was scrambling to cope with an influx of just a tenth of that amount. Fox News, using thermal imaging technology, spotted lines of migrants flooding across the...
Martha's Vineyard declares a HUMANITARIAN CRISlS over influx of just FIFTY Venezuelan migrants. Republicans slam liberal island's 'pathetic' reaction and ask: 'What about the THOUSANDS arriving in Texas every single day?'
Martha's Vineyard authorities have described the arrival of 50 migrants on their affluent island as a 'humanitarian crisis' - despite the median household income being significantly higher than the national average. The declaration came as a lawmaker who previously said that he would 'love' to see the wealthy area turn...
'CBS Mornings' anchors fret over Florida migrants being relocated to Martha's Vineyard: 'Inhumane'
"CBS Mornings" anchors lamented Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., relocating illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday. Co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson each took turns spinning and or bashing DeSantis' move Thursday. King called it "inhumane," Burleson described it as a cynical, political move and Dokoupil spun it as DeSantis sending poor migrants to a "rocky island," although Martha's Vineyard is one of the nation's ritziest enclaves.
Obama, Martha's Vineyard celebs silent on opening up island homes to illegal immigrants
Former President Barack Obama and several other high-profile Democrats who own homes on Martha’s Vineyard have remained silent on whether they will open up their homes to provide comfort to any illegal immigrants sent to the island by Republican governors. Representatives for the former president did not respond to...
DeSantis boasts about his ‘innovative’ Martha’s Vineyard flight of migrants despite widespread criticism
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis boasted about his “innovative” strategy of sending two planes full of Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.“We are not a sanctuary state, and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction,” Mr DeSantis said at an event. “And yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures.” The Florida governor is up for re-election this year and is widely seen as a potential candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. His remarks were met with applause. Mr DeSantis faulted the Biden administration for...
Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation.Salazar said investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges.He did not mention DeSantis in a news conference that appeared to mark the first time...
‘Easy pickings’: In Texas town where Martha’s Vineyard ordeal began, few options for migrants
The journey to Martha’s Vineyard began in Eagle Pass.
Video: See inside Cape Cod base where migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard are staying
The Baker administration said Sunday that the migrants are receiving a broad range of services. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration offered the public its first look at the conditions in which the 50 migrants who were unexpectedly flown to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday are staying. On Sunday, the Executive Office...
Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard moving to military base
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard on the orders of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be moved Friday to housing on a military base on Cape Cod, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said. The Republican governor said the move to the mainland would be voluntary. Baker...
Martha’s Vineyard Migrants Were Handed Brochure Filled With Lies About ‘Benefits’: Report
Migrants who were last week flown to Martha’s Vineyard were allegedly given a brochure containing lies about the benefits they could expect to receive in Massachusetts, according to a report. Around 50 Venezuelan and Colombian people were flown on two planes from Florida to the popular vacation spot last Wednesday, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking credit for what he trollishly termed the “relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” Amid previous reports that the migrants were misled about where they were going or what they could expect upon arrival, Popular Information on Monday published images of a brochure which was allegedly given to the migrants who agreed to board the flights. The document, which was reportedly sourced by a legal organization representing 30 of the migrants, claims arrivals in Massachusetts can expect “8 months cash assistance,” “assistance with housing,” “food,” “job placement,” and other benefits. The benefits described are in fact only available to specially designated refugees, and not migrants currently in the process of seeking asylum.
Law Enforcement Investigating Case Of Migrants Lured To Martha's Vineyard
"Somebody came from out of state, preyed upon these people, lured them with promises of a better life," a Texas sheriff said of Florida Gov. DeSantis' stunt.
