Florida State

The Independent

DeSantis could be charged with kidnap after moving migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

The Department of Justice has been tapped by California Governor Gavin Newsom to investigate whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s controversial decision to send two flights of migrants north would amount to “kidnapping” charges.“I strongly urge the U.S. Department of Justice (US DOJ) to open an investigation into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law based on this alleged fraudulent scheme,” Gov Newsom wrote in a 15 September letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland.On Wednesday afternoon, 50 migrants arrived at an airport on Martha’s Vineyard after being brought there under a plan that the Republican Florida governor later...
The Independent

Ted Cruz admits trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Fox interview

Ted Cruz was forced to admit in an interview that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show and was asked by the host if he would be arrested for “transporting” immigrants.“For you, a citizen, you could easily be arrested” Mr Cruz replied, adding the law is “clear”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Daily Mail

Martha's Vineyard declares a HUMANITARIAN CRISlS over influx of just FIFTY Venezuelan migrants. Republicans slam liberal island's 'pathetic' reaction and ask: 'What about the THOUSANDS arriving in Texas every single day?'

Martha's Vineyard authorities have described the arrival of 50 migrants on their affluent island as a 'humanitarian crisis' - despite the median household income being significantly higher than the national average. The declaration came as a lawmaker who previously said that he would 'love' to see the wealthy area turn...
Fox News

'CBS Mornings' anchors fret over Florida migrants being relocated to Martha's Vineyard: 'Inhumane'

"CBS Mornings" anchors lamented Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., relocating illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday. Co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson each took turns spinning and or bashing DeSantis' move Thursday. King called it "inhumane," Burleson described it as a cynical, political move and Dokoupil spun it as DeSantis sending poor migrants to a "rocky island," although Martha's Vineyard is one of the nation's ritziest enclaves.
The Independent

DeSantis boasts about his ‘innovative’ Martha’s Vineyard flight of migrants despite widespread criticism

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis boasted about his “innovative” strategy of sending two planes full of Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.“We are not a sanctuary state, and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction,” Mr DeSantis said at an event. “And yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures.” The Florida governor is up for re-election this year and is widely seen as a potential candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. His remarks were met with applause. Mr DeSantis faulted the Biden administration for...
CBS Miami

Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard

MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation.Salazar said investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges.He did not mention DeSantis in a news conference that appeared to mark the first time...
TheDailyBeast

Martha’s Vineyard Migrants Were Handed Brochure Filled With Lies About ‘Benefits’: Report

Migrants who were last week flown to Martha’s Vineyard were allegedly given a brochure containing lies about the benefits they could expect to receive in Massachusetts, according to a report. Around 50 Venezuelan and Colombian people were flown on two planes from Florida to the popular vacation spot last Wednesday, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking credit for what he trollishly termed the “​​relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” Amid previous reports that the migrants were misled about where they were going or what they could expect upon arrival, Popular Information on Monday published images of a brochure which was allegedly given to the migrants who agreed to board the flights. The document, which was reportedly sourced by a legal organization representing 30 of the migrants, claims arrivals in Massachusetts can expect “8 months cash assistance,” “assistance with housing,” “food,” “job placement,” and other benefits. The benefits described are in fact only available to specially designated refugees, and not migrants currently in the process of seeking asylum.
