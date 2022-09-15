Kennewick detectives track down suspect in drive-by shooting in busy parking lot

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Remember when the Kennewick Police Department released security camera footage in hopes of finding a suspect accused of shooting at another driver in a crowded parking lot? One month later, a suspect has been arrested.

According to a release from the Kennewick Police Department, 20-year-old Diego Ibarra was identified as the suspect in an August 12 drive-by shooting in a parking lot on the 4600-block of W Clearwater Ave.

Through their investigation authorities learned that Ibarra was located in Stanfield, Oregon. They obtained an arrest warrant from the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office and called the Stanfield Police Department for help.

Ibarra was then contacted, arrested and booked into the Umatilla County Jail through an extraditable warrant. He faces charges for Drive-by Shooting and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the 2nd Degree.

KPD officials believe that Ibarra was the driver of a white sedan that was being followed by a white pickup truck through a parking lot. He is accused of pulling out a handgun and firing back toward the pickup truck.

Although no one was reportedly injured during this altercation, it presented a danger to the public that Kennewick Patrol Officers and Detectives found worthy of pursuing.

No details on the identity of the target or why they pursued the suspect have been made public.

