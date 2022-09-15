Read full article on original website
TeamBirth launches at NJ hospitals to enhance labor and delivery
A national model for a more pleasant and communicative labor and delivery process is up and running at three New Jersey hospitals and a birthing center. Experts hope the approach, which is expected to expand its reach over the coming years throughout the state, results in more positive patient experiences and a decrease in the rate of maternal mortality and morbidity.
NJ reports 1,115 COVID cases, four deaths. 7-day average slightly increases.
New Jersey on Sunday reported another 1,115 confirmed COVID-19 cases and four confirmed deaths, as the seven-day average slightly increased. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive tests increased to 1,463, a 12% jump from a week ago and a 25% decrease from a month ago. The rate...
Swimmer drowns in Long Branch during deadly September at NJ shore
LONG BRANCH – A sunny, warm weekend — the last of the summer — ended on a tragic note Sunday evening with the drowning of a visitor. Long Branch Police and firefighters, State Police, the Coast Guard and off-duty Long Branch lifeguards searched the water for the swimmer who had been reported missing late Sunday afternoon, according to Long Branch Public Safety Director Domingos Saldida.
Houses of worship in NJ are ramping up security
With the holiday season right around the corner New Jersey churches, synagogues and mosques will soon be holding a variety of religious ceremonies and celebrations. As part of a proactive effort to keep everybody safe, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is starting to hold meetings with religious leaders across the Garden State.
Trenton Water Works confident that Hopewell Township customers not impacted by Legionnaires’ Disease found in Hamilton.
The Hopewell Township Health Department is working closely with Trenton Water Works (TWW) and the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) to monitor the water of Hopewell Township residents served by Trenton Water Works, following two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Hamilton Township. No cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been identified among Hopewell Township residents, and no Legionella bacteria has been found in Hopewell Township water.
Nurses at this NJ hospital say they ‘lack trust,’ wouldn’t feel safe as patients
The union representing nurses at a Monmouth County hospital has released survey results showing a lack of trust in hospital management — while the hospital slams the survey and summary as “devoid of facts” and “self-serving propaganda.”. A survey was carried out among Jersey Shore University...
Jackson Township, 12 Other Municipalities, Suing Governor Murphy Over Affordable Housing
Jackson Township has joined a lawsuit with 12 other municipalities across New Jersey against Governor Phil Murphy over what they allege are violations of the Fair Housing Act. In their lawsuit, the municipalities are demanding the governor reconstitute New Jersey’s Council on Affordable Housing (COAH), saying by failing to appoint members to the COAH Board, he is in violation of the Fair Housing Act.
Newark, NJ girl fatally shoots herself in the head
NEWARK — A teen who shot herself in the head late Friday night has died with the circumstances under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. Police were called to a house on Schley Street around 11:30 p.m. and found the injured girl. Several adults and children witnessed the...
N.J. reports 1,548 COVID cases, 7 deaths. Transmission rate jumps but remains below key benchmark.
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 1,548 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths, as the statewide rate of transmission jumped but remained below a key benchmark. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive tests increased to 1,476, a 12% increase from a week ago and a 27% decrease...
Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022
With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
Sussex, NJ, funeral home put wrong body in casket – Lawsuit
A Sussex County family is suing a local funeral home for placing the wrong body in a casket for viewing. The family had gathered at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home in Franklin Township to pay final respects to 85-year-old Josephine Struble, who passed away just after Christmas in 2021.
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife has confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The disease is not a threat to public health, officials said. EHD is a common viral...
New Jersey is the most gym obsessed state in the country
There is new research that came out this week that shows that New Jersey is the most gym-obsessed state in the country. The survey conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt using Google trends and other collected data shows that New Jersey ranks high in overall totals with points assigned to commitment to going to the gym.
N.J. reports 2,053 COVID cases, 8 deaths; end of pandemic is ‘in sight,’ WHO says
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 2,053 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight confirmed deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the pandemic is reaching its end, as global deaths are at their lowest level since March 2020. “We are not there yet, but the end is...
Woman From PA Killed While Crossing Road in Hamilton Twp., NJ
Authorities in Hamilton Township say a woman from Pennsylvania was killed Saturday evening when she attempted to cross a street. The accident happened just before 8 PM at the intersection of Route 40 and Millville Avenue. According to Hamilton Township Police,. Preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder, operated by...
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
Pennsylvania, New Jersey among states linked to Hello Fresh E. coli outbreak
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A warning for anyone who receives Hello Fresh meal kits. According to the CDC, ground beer in some meals is linked to an E.coli outbreak in six states. Six people had been hospitalized. Pennsylvania and New Jersey are among the states where the beef was sent. The...
Another New Jersey Black Bear Sighting, This One In Shannon Holly’s Backyard
You’ve heard of the TV show Man vs. Wild right? Well, I have an idea for a new reality show. It’s called Jersey Girl vs Nature. It’s when a city-girl radio personality is forced to face the threat of a bear milling around her neighborhood and the hilarity that ensues.
Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation holding annual color run/walk in Freehold, NJ
She would have been 28 years old this year, looking ahead to turning 29 on February 19 of 2023, and making everyone smile. The tragedy of the passing of Stephanie Nicole Parze of Freehold is still fresh in its pain for so many people. She lives on though, through memory,...
New Jersey mayors, housing advocates clash on affordable housing solutions
Mayors and activists clashed on how to move forward with addressing the shortage of affordable housing in New Jersey. The post New Jersey mayors, housing advocates clash on affordable housing solutions appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
