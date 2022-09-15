Read full article on original website
tmj4.com
California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California woman has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search. Forty-year-old Sherri Papini pleaded guilty last spring under a plea bargain. U.S....
tmj4.com
Commonly Asked Questions About Advantage Neuropathy
Advantage Neuropathy provides leading edge pain therapy and treatment that is an FDA cleared solution. They care deeply about serving the Wisconsin community and their team is here to provide you the best, most comfortable, stress-free experience possible. They want you to feel right at home and they're happy to introduce the team members who are vital to their practice. Dr. Evan Norum is the co-founder of Advantage Neuropathy and joins us to discuss their treatments.
