SignalsAZ
Yuma Planning and Neighborhood Services Director Announced
The City of Yuma has promoted Alyssa Linville to Director of Planning and Neighborhood Services, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton has announced. Linville has been with the City for the last nine years, the last three of which she has served as the Assistant Director of Planning and Neighborhood Services.
holtvilletribune.com
Valley Cities Show Problems with State Water Resource Board
HOLTVILLE — For the past three years, Holtville has struggled to navigate the complicated funding system of the California State Water Resource Board as the city has worked to upgrade its water treatment plant. “You can see it reflected in my monthly city manager’s reports to the City Council....
FOE #398 Yuma hosts fundraiser for local school crossguard’s funeral expenses
The Fraternal Order of Eagles #398 Yuma hosted a fundraiser today for the Palmcroft elementary crossguard who died after she was struck by a vehicle while on the job. The post FOE #398 Yuma hosts fundraiser for local school crossguard’s funeral expenses appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial Valley College will host a career fair on September 29
The Imperial Valley College (IVC) will host a career fair for College and University Day that will help students find their future career. The post Imperial Valley College will host a career fair on September 29 appeared first on KYMA.
Multi-million dollar corridor project underway, faster travel from Yuma to San Luis
A major corridor project connecting Somerton and San Luis with State Route 195 and US Highway 95 is underway. The post Multi-million dollar corridor project underway, faster travel from Yuma to San Luis appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
El Grito Sounds Across El Centro’s Bucklin Park
EL CENTRO — “¡Viva México! ¡Viva México! ¡Viva México!”. It’s been two years since the pride-filled El Grito De Independencia has sounded in El Centro, and even now, after those two long years, the call was loud and clear across both sides of the Imperial Valley’s binational community.
YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) mourns the loss of two nurses: Ofelia Perez, RN from the Outpatient Surgery Department and Diana Robles, RN from the ICU. The post YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Sept. 16 Independence Celebrations Are Valley-wide
IMPERIAL VALLEY — After two years of much quieter celebrations, El Grito de Independencia will ring loud and clear throughout the Imperial Valley this weekend with events in El Centro, Brawley and Niland. As a part of a long-standing tradition with the Mexican consulate in Calexico, the city of...
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico, Brawley Cops Warn of Suspect Attempting to Lure Kids into Car
CALEXICO — Both the Calexico and Brawley police departments are advising the public to be vigilant after receiving multiple reports of a man reportedly attempting to lure children into his vehicle. Two such incidents were reported in the 600 block of South Brawley Avenue in Brawley the afternoon of...
Calexico police looking for man stealing license plates
The Calexico Police Department (CPD) said it needs the public's help looking for a man who they say has been stealing license plates around the city. The post Calexico police looking for man stealing license plates appeared first on KYMA.
foxwilmington.com
2 Nurses and Tour Guide Die After Jeep Plunges Off Road Through Colorado’s San Juan Mountains
Disaster on a terrifying stretch of road popular among tourists. With sheer cliffs, hair pin turns and no guardrail, a narrow path through Colorado’s San Juan mountains is known as one of the most dangerous roads in America. Two nurses and their tour guide driver died after their jeep...
CBS News
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
holtvilletribune.com
Feds Take Down Valley-based Meth Ring
CALEXICO — A coordinated multi-state takedown of an Imperial Valley-based methamphetamine distribution and money laundering network, dubbed “Operation Gotham City,” resulted in the arrests of multiple local residents on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The arrests stem from a federal indictment that alleged the group smuggled multi-kilogram quantities of...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight chance of rain along with continued lower temps
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Drier air will continue to spread across the region over the next couple days with clear skies and no rain chances through at least the weekend. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal heading into the weekend before temperatures across south-central Arizona return to near normal readings Sunday and Monday. Slight chances for showers and storms may return to portions of south-central Arizona during the first half of next week.
3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Thermal
A 3.5 earthquake hit near Thermal just before midnight last night. According to the United States Geological Survey, or USGS, the area hit is about 14 miles away from Thermal. There have been no reported injuries or damage. Stay with News Channel 3 for any further updates on this story. The post 3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
kyma.com
Semi-truck and motorcycle fatal collision in Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), a semi-truck struck a motorcycle on State Route 111 on September 14, the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 40-year-old man was driving a 1987 Honda motorcycle eastbound on a private dirt...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Mother, Grandmother Charged with Murder in 5-Year-Old’s Death
(CNS) – Felony charges, including murder, were filed Friday against a mother and grandmother accused in the death of a 5-year-old child. Vanessa Cervantes Rangel, 37, was charged with three felony counts — one each of murder, assault on a child under 8 resulting in death, and torture, according to court records. Hilaria Rangel, 55, was charged with one felony count of murder. They were both additionally charged with four misdemeanor counts of abuse endangering a child.
holtvilletribune.com
Niland Man Dies in One of Two Semi Truck Collisions
CALEXICO/NILAND — Tractor-trailer rigs figured prominently in two major collisions — one resulting in death — on opposite ends of the Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old Niland man was killed in Niland around 11:40 a.m. when he...
calexicochronicle.com
Brawley Man Arrested for Sept. 5 Stabbing
BRAWLEY — A 38-year-old Brawley man was arrested by police following an investigation into the stabbing of another Brawley man in the 900 block of Main Street on Sept. 5. Cory Odom emerged as a potential suspect in that incident, where the adult male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and had to be flown via air ambulance to a hospital out of the county, the Brawley Police Department stated in a press release.
kyma.com
Friday Night Lights: Week 5
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In a week that featured a lot of local teams on the road, the spotlight grew for some eye-catching battles in both Yuma and the Imperial Valley. Once the dust settled, the City of Calexico reigns supreme early on with both Calexico (5-0) and Vincent Memorial (4-0) staying perfect.
