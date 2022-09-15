ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Yuma Planning and Neighborhood Services Director Announced

The City of Yuma has promoted Alyssa Linville to Director of Planning and Neighborhood Services, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton has announced. Linville has been with the City for the last nine years, the last three of which she has served as the Assistant Director of Planning and Neighborhood Services.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Valley Cities Show Problems with State Water Resource Board

HOLTVILLE — For the past three years, Holtville has struggled to navigate the complicated funding system of the California State Water Resource Board as the city has worked to upgrade its water treatment plant. “You can see it reflected in my monthly city manager’s reports to the City Council....
HOLTVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Imperial County, CA
Local
California Health
Imperial County, CA
Health
holtvilletribune.com

El Grito Sounds Across El Centro’s Bucklin Park

EL CENTRO — “¡Viva México! ¡Viva México! ¡Viva México!”. It’s been two years since the pride-filled El Grito De Independencia has sounded in El Centro, and even now, after those two long years, the call was loud and clear across both sides of the Imperial Valley’s binational community.
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) mourns the loss of two nurses: Ofelia Perez, RN from the Outpatient Surgery Department and Diana Robles, RN from the ICU. The post YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Sept. 16 Independence Celebrations Are Valley-wide

IMPERIAL VALLEY — After two years of much quieter celebrations, El Grito de Independencia will ring loud and clear throughout the Imperial Valley this weekend with events in El Centro, Brawley and Niland. As a part of a long-standing tradition with the Mexican consulate in Calexico, the city of...
EL CENTRO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavioral Health#Political Campaign#Board Of Supervisors#City Hall#Diseases#General Health#New Data Collection#The Calexico City Council
holtvilletribune.com

Calexico, Brawley Cops Warn of Suspect Attempting to Lure Kids into Car

CALEXICO — Both the Calexico and Brawley police departments are advising the public to be vigilant after receiving multiple reports of a man reportedly attempting to lure children into his vehicle. Two such incidents were reported in the 600 block of South Brawley Avenue in Brawley the afternoon of...
CALEXICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
holtvilletribune.com

Feds Take Down Valley-based Meth Ring

CALEXICO — A coordinated multi-state takedown of an Imperial Valley-based methamphetamine distribution and money laundering network, dubbed “Operation Gotham City,” resulted in the arrests of multiple local residents on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The arrests stem from a federal indictment that alleged the group smuggled multi-kilogram quantities of...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight chance of rain along with continued lower temps

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Drier air will continue to spread across the region over the next couple days with clear skies and no rain chances through at least the weekend. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal heading into the weekend before temperatures across south-central Arizona return to near normal readings Sunday and Monday. Slight chances for showers and storms may return to portions of south-central Arizona during the first half of next week.
ARIZONA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Thermal

A 3.5 earthquake hit near Thermal just before midnight last night. According to the United States Geological Survey, or USGS, the area hit is about 14 miles away from Thermal. There have been no reported injuries or damage. Stay with News Channel 3 for any further updates on this story. The post 3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
kyma.com

Semi-truck and motorcycle fatal collision in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), a semi-truck struck a motorcycle on State Route 111 on September 14, the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 40-year-old man was driving a 1987 Honda motorcycle eastbound on a private dirt...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Mother, Grandmother Charged with Murder in 5-Year-Old’s Death

(CNS) – Felony charges, including murder, were filed Friday against a mother and grandmother accused in the death of a 5-year-old child. Vanessa Cervantes Rangel, 37, was charged with three felony counts — one each of murder, assault on a child under 8 resulting in death, and torture, according to court records. Hilaria Rangel, 55, was charged with one felony count of murder. They were both additionally charged with four misdemeanor counts of abuse endangering a child.
INDIO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Niland Man Dies in One of Two Semi Truck Collisions

CALEXICO/NILAND — Tractor-trailer rigs figured prominently in two major collisions — one resulting in death — on opposite ends of the Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old Niland man was killed in Niland around 11:40 a.m. when he...
NILAND, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Brawley Man Arrested for Sept. 5 Stabbing

BRAWLEY — A 38-year-old Brawley man was arrested by police following an investigation into the stabbing of another Brawley man in the 900 block of Main Street on Sept. 5. Cory Odom emerged as a potential suspect in that incident, where the adult male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and had to be flown via air ambulance to a hospital out of the county, the Brawley Police Department stated in a press release.
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

Friday Night Lights: Week 5

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In a week that featured a lot of local teams on the road, the spotlight grew for some eye-catching battles in both Yuma and the Imperial Valley. Once the dust settled, the City of Calexico reigns supreme early on with both Calexico (5-0) and Vincent Memorial (4-0) staying perfect.
CALEXICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy