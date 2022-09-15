Read full article on original website
WEEKEND READ: Central Texas school threats, responses
Over the course of this week, several schools across Texas responded to threats made against the districts and students.
Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!
Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
Here Are The 9 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas Two West Texas Cities Made The Top Five
Don't Get Caught In These Texas Cities After Dark! They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. My Grandpa used to always say the only thing out after midnight was the law and the outlaw. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
Report: Texas ranked second-most diverse state in U.S.
New study looks at factors such socio-economic, cultural, and household diversity
KFDA
Cross Country Chase brings vintage motorcycle riders through Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorcycle riders participating in the 2022 edition of the Cross Country Chase will make a stop in Amarillo on Sept. 19. The riders will stop at The Big Texan Steak for lunch from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. this Monday. The Chase is a cross-country challenge...
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
hppr.org
I Could Do Without the Names
Hello fellow HPPR Radio Book Club listeners. My name is Andrea Elise and I live in Amarillo, Texas. As someone who grew up in Amarillo but lived in several different cities in the U.S. and two years in South Korea, I found Annie Proulx’s novel, That Old Ace in the Hole a mixed bag of farcical and observational storytelling.
TxDOT announces lane closures for the week of September 18
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Amarillo District Department of Transportation(TxDOT) announced on social media various lane closures for the week of September 18. According to TxDOT, the following lane closures for the week of September 18 include: I-40 I-40 eastbound Grand to Whitaker: The left and center lanes will be closed daily from 9 a.m. […]
65-Year-Old Gregory Gene Moore Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Amarillo (Amarillo, TX)
According to the Amarillo Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that a major accident occurred near Interstate [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws
When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
'Mum Queen': Texas mom turns elaborate homecoming mums into big money-makers
SPRING, Texas — It’s football season and here in Texas that means it’s mum season too. The treasured Texas tradition dates back to the 1930s. Through the years, the mums just keep getting bigger, flashier and more expensive. One woman in Spring has been making the homecoming...
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket won near Amarillo
Scratching seems to be the move in the month of September with the Texas lottery after several top prizes have been claimed over the first 15 days of the month.
KFDA
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. US-87 Southbound: The right lane, from Cherry Ave to Loop 335, CLOSED for patching projects. This project will be for Monday (19th), Tuesday (20th) and Wednesday (21st). The lane will be reopened daily before close of business.
One Of The Most Haunted Hotels In Texas Is Hosting A Ghost Walk This Weekend Only Three and Half Hours From Midland
Halloween is just around the corner so everyone is starting to talk about all things frightening. We talk about haunted houses and Halloween adventures. Earlier in the week, I wrote an article about the most haunted hotels in Texas and the Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells. Construction on the Baker...
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
