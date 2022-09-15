ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groom, TX

MIX 92-5

Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!

Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Here Are The 9 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas Two West Texas Cities Made The Top Five

Don't Get Caught In These Texas Cities After Dark! They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. My Grandpa used to always say the only thing out after midnight was the law and the outlaw. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
hppr.org

I Could Do Without the Names

Hello fellow HPPR Radio Book Club listeners. My name is Andrea Elise and I live in Amarillo, Texas. As someone who grew up in Amarillo but lived in several different cities in the U.S. and two years in South Korea, I found Annie Proulx’s novel, That Old Ace in the Hole a mixed bag of farcical and observational storytelling.
AMARILLO, TX
MIX 92-5

Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws

When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. US-87 Southbound: The right lane, from Cherry Ave to Loop 335, CLOSED for patching projects. This project will be for Monday (19th), Tuesday (20th) and Wednesday (21st). The lane will be reopened daily before close of business.
AMARILLO, TX
MySanAntonio

This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
