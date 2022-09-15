Read full article on original website
Related
Attorneys for migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard looking into origination of brochures they believe were handed out under 'false pretenses'
Attorneys for many of the nearly 50 migrants who landed unexpectedly in Martha's Vineyard said Monday that brochures given to their clients were "highly misleading" and "used to entice (their) clients to travel under the guise that (resettlement) support was available to them."
The Ants and the Grasshopper review – from Malawi to the US to fight climate crisis
This consciousness-raising documentary follows intelligent and infinitely patient farmer Anita in her efforts to change minds in her patriarchal village and beyond
‘Everyone knew his past’: how a coach stayed in soccer despite troubling allegations
Lack of transparency and failure by the University of Toledo and the US Center for SafeSport to complete investigations into a sexual assault allegation against women’s soccer coach Brad Evans opened a door for him to continue to coach girls and young women, according to individuals with knowledge of how Evans was hired for subsequent jobs.
Comments / 0