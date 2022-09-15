ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Gunman arrested after Tigerland shootout in August

BATON ROUGE - A man caught on surveillance video during an August shootout in a Tigerland apartment complex was arrested Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shootout happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The victims said they saw a man, later identified as Robert Lee, 36, walk up to their group before running back to his apartment to arm himself.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two arrested after gunfight between vehicles on Hundred Oaks Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested Sunday night after a shootout left one person injured on Hundred Oaks Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said two people in vehicles, 46-year-old Lawrence Brooks and 33-year-old Marley Banks, exchanged gunfire Sunday morning while driving on Hundred Oaks Avenue just off South Acadian Thruway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Man accused of robbing Subway says he needed to pay debt or would be killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man allegedly held a Subway worker at gunpoint because he needed the money to pay someone back when they threatened to kill him. On Sept. 15, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an armed robbery at the Subway on Plank Road. Deputies learned that a man walked into the sandwich shop with a gun and started yelling, “Put your hands up” to employees. He also told customers to keep their hands up and not be a hero, according to the sheriff’s office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting

A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD arrest impaired man accused of a hit and run in a stolen truck on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a hit and run crash Friday afternoon. According to the arrest report, Stephen Horne was seen crashing a green pick-up truck into two vehicles along Burbank Drive at the W. Lee intersection by officers working traffic. After the vehicle came to rest, Horne fled the scene on foot across Burbank to Frogmore Drive. He was found and arrested several minutes later.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
wbrz.com

Masked men walked into Walmart, stole cash registers in midday heist

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies are looking for two masked men who walked out of a Walmart with a pair of stolen cash registers around noon Sunday. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the crime happened at the Walmart in Donaldsonville. Surveillance images shared by the sheriff's office showed the thieves walking behind a counter where employees were working.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Man accused of crashing stolen truck into two vehicles on Burbank Drive while he was on heroin

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly crashing a stolen truck into two vehicles on Burbank Drive while he was on heroin. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Stephen Horne crashed a green pickup truck, which was soon reported stolen, into a vehicle at the intersection of Burbank Drive and West Lee Drive. He then ran a red light and crashed into a second vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Louisiana bicyclist allegedly punches driver in face, flees scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident of domestic abuse that left a woman injured and ended with her attacker in handcuffs unfolded over the weekend, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was Saturday (September 17) night when 35-year-old Carlos Diaz was riding his bicycle in the Gardere area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

$10,000 reward offered for information on fatal Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Division has announced that they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for the deadly Hammond home invasion. Another $5,000 is being offered by the Tangipahoa Parish...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge drug trafficker sentenced to 14 years in jail

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kim K. Murphy, 57, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars. Murphy recently learned his fate in the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick handed out the sentencing after a lengthy investigation by federal,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Authorities searching for Denham Springs man accused of soliciting a minor, contractor fraud

Authorities are searching for a Denham Springs man accused of trying to lure a minor to a motel for sex in Concordia Parish and contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. According to a post on the Concordia Sheriff Facebook page, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into Earl Curtis Achord III, 39, after he allegedly initiated sexual conversations with a minor online.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Escaped murder suspect recaptured after apparently squeezing through Lafourche jail's drainage system to get out

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies have recaptured a murder suspect who escaped from a parish jail by apparently squeezing through a drainage opening. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Friday. Deputies announced Saturday morning he was...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy