FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder after firing at woman who returns fire, BRPD says
Gunman arrested after Tigerland shootout in August
Two arrested after gunfight between vehicles on Hundred Oaks Avenue
Woman charged with murder after man found stabbed at Louisiana cemetery
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused of robbing Subway says he needed to pay debt or would be killed
Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting
Suspects crash vehicle during police pursuit; one killed, several others wounded
BRPD arrest impaired man accused of a hit and run in a stolen truck on Burbank Drive
IN THIS ARTICLE
Masked men walked into Walmart, stole cash registers in midday heist
Man accused of crashing stolen truck into two vehicles on Burbank Drive while he was on heroin
LSU Police: Intoxicated man chased officers while screaming profanities at them
Sheriff's office employee caught taking cash from work release program; audit uncovers even more missing money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana bicyclist allegedly punches driver in face, flees scene
$10,000 reward offered for information on fatal Hammond home invasion
‘Do the right thing and come forth:’ Family hoping for clues in deadly hit-and-run that killed 3 people
Baton Rouge drug trafficker sentenced to 14 years in jail
Authorities searching for Denham Springs man accused of soliciting a minor, contractor fraud
Escaped murder suspect recaptured after apparently squeezing through Lafourche jail's drainage system to get out
Man dies following shooting on Fitzgerald Drive; teen arrested
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 6