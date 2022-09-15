Read full article on original website
Texas DPS Issues ‘Silver Alert’ For Missing Atlanta, TX Woman
Texas DPS issued a "Silver Alert" Sunday afternoon for a missing Cass County woman, have you seen her?. Sunday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens began searching for a missing woman named Kathleen Spanel, then around 2:30 Sunday afternoon an official "Silver Alert" was issued from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
There Is No Way You Can Correctly Pronounce These Arkansas Towns
In my quest to find all things crazy in Arkansas I found a video of people trying to pronounce Arkansas towns, and I am positive you will not be able to pronounce most of them. The YouTube channel 'It's A Southern Thing' has a group of people that are from...
Funny Southern Wives Tales You Will See In Arkansas
Have you heard of an old wives tale? You know the thing about when you spill the salt you need to toss some over your shoulder? Or the one about open umbrellas in your home? Well here are some funny Southern wives' tales you will see in Arkansas. Knock On...
35,000th Diamond Found at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park
It happened. The 35,000th diamond was found at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. We've been waiting for the past few weeks and on September 6 the big milestone took place. The finder of the 35,000th diamond is Scott Kreykes of Dierks, Arkansas. He's been coming to the park...
Big Tex Choice Award Winners Are In – Can’t You Just Taste It?
If you are a Texas State Fair food aficionado, then this is the biggest news designed for your taste buds all year. The verdict is in for the 18th Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards. We hear it was a battle for the ages. An all-star panel of judges tasted...
The Most Searched For TV Shows In Arkansas We Want To Watch
What television show are folks in Arkansas searching for the most?. TV for me has changed a lot since I got rid of my satellite dish. With streaming services and on-demand TV what I watch now has changed dramatically. I was always a big network fan and CBS and ABC were my go-to networks but now I am watching more on Netflix and other services and network tv is my last ditch to find something good to watch.
Is That a Pirate Ship on Beautiful Lake Dardanelle in Arkansas?
It's called "the boat the internet built," because of its 200 thousand followers but many in the Arkansas town of Russelville are calling it a pirate ship. The 74-foot-long SV Seeker steel boat is anchored down on beautiful Lake Dardanelle for some maintenance work. Once the work is complete it...
Texas Ranks #2 as the Most State with Spoiled Grandchildren
Are you ready for Grandparents Day this Sunday, September 11? Do you spoil your grandkids?. Grandparents across the country will be celebrating all day with their grandchildren and what they do for their grandkids throughout the year. Most grandparents are always going to be biased including me when we all say our grandchildren are the best.
Ready For Texas Hunting Season? Take The Safety Course This Saturday
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is conducting the Field portion of its Hunters Education Course this Saturday in Texarkana. You better know before you go. According to the information available through the TPWD website, the Internet + Field Course is ideal for those under 17 years of age and adults wanting a more hands-on field and live-fire experience during the basic course. They recommend younger students be accompanied by an adult during the field course.
How Did The Natural State Of Arkansas Get Its Name?
I stumbled on a video that tells you exactly how each state got its name and of course, I was very curious about how Arkansas got its name. Being a 20-year resident of the great state of Arkansas I didn't think much about the history of the state. We all know it was part of the Louisiana Purchase and from previous stories, I know that it officially became a state in 1836.
The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?
Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
Detours and Railroad Crossing Closures Across Texarkana This Week
The Texas Department of Transportation would like to remind you that if you plan on commuting across the Texarkana area this week there will be several delays caused by road work or maintenance. Wednesday, Sept. 7, FM 989 Railroad Crossing to Close for Maintenance from 6 AM to 6 PM.
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
Who Says Arkansas Is One Of The Worst States To Live In?
First off let me say this, I don't think that's true... But when I started pouring through the data to determine how the researchers came to the conclusions below, there seems to be a pattern that emerges, most of these "experts" have probably never even set foot in some of the states they're ranking. And their version of "quality of life" just might be way different than yours and mine.
Should Spanking Make A Comeback In Arkansas Schools?
I saw a story that got my attention schools in Missouri are bringing back spanking. So the question is should they bring back spanking in Arkansas Schools?. This story made national news when a school in Missouri is bringing back spanking. ABC News had this to say about the controversy:
