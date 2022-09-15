Read full article on original website
Sideline Wrap-up: Armuchee vs Southeast Whitfield
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Armuchee vs Southeast Whitfield. Southeast Whitfield improves to 3-1 on the season.
Chattanoogan reflects of the Queen's death in her homeland
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The queen's death has not only taken a major toll on her country but it's also impacted many people in the United States. Queen Elizabeth the second passed away at 96 years old. A Chattanooga woman who is originally from England tells us how the Queen's...
No. 9 Football Cruises to 41-14 Homecoming Victory Over North Alabama
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In front of 10,254 fans on Homecoming weekend, the No. 9 Chattanooga Mocs football team racked up 469 yards of total offense and rolled its way to a convincing 41-14 victory over ASUN-member North Alabama on a beautiful Saturday evening inside Finley Stadium. Chattanooga opens the...
Showering moms in love: Walker County woman throws baby showers for pregnant women in need
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What can you expect when you're expecting?. If you're a mom in Walker County, Kelly Allison says her friend of 15 years has you covered. "We can be the community for them. We can be the family," said Allison. Thanks to Amber Casteel, 40 expectant mothers...
Marie Mott reacts to Chattanooga city council District 8 runoff loss
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga City Council District 8 candidate Marie Mott took to social media with reactions to the recent loss in the runoff election to Marvene Noel. Marvene Noel has held onto the city council seat she was appointed to earlier this year. She defeated Marie Mott in...
Sideline Wrap-up: Bledsoe County vs Marion County
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Bledsoe County vs Marion County. Bledsoe County started the night 3-1. Marion was 1-3.
Sideline Wrap-up: Central vs Red Bank
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Central vs Red Bank. Red Bank remains unbeaten on the season.
"We found child footprints:" Dispatch audio reveals tragic search for child in Sale Creek
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — There are still questions after a child was found dead at the base of a waterfall in Sale Creek Friday. Newly obtained dispatch audio reveals the tragic search leading up to finding the child. Deputies for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office say the child's body...
"It's tough:" Ooltewah bakery owner talks Hurricane Fiona devastation, family's escape
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Five years after Hurricane Maria devastated areas like Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, the countries are faced with another disaster: Hurricane Fiona. Now, we're hearing from people here in our area who have connections to the devastation. “Within five years is when you really start...
Birchwood man charged with shooting Collegedale ex-officer's retired K9 with shotgun
BIRCHWOOD, Tenn. — A man from Birchwood in Hamilton County faces animal cruelty charges after police say he shot a neighbor's dog with a shotgun. The neighbor in question is retired Collegedale Police officer, and the canine in question is a retired K9 officer. This incident happened last November,...
Market Street bridge closed Sunday for maintenance
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, September 18, 2022 during which time the bridge will be closed to through traffic. From 8:00 a.m. EST to no later than 2:00 p.m. EST,...
