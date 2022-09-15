ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

PennLive.com

How dark is Hersheypark’s new Halloween attraction? ‘Super entertaining, super scary’

Just in time for Halloween, Hersheypark is ramping up the fear factor. Visitors are testing their wits at the latest spine-chilling attraction, Hersheypark’s Dark Nights. Advertised as a “new frightfully immersive haunt experience,” the new addition opened Sept. 17 as part of the park’s fall season and features three “scare zones” and four haunted houses.
HERSHEY, PA
Travel Maven

Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this Fall

There's a town in Pennsylvania that comes together every fall season to celebrate the legend of the Albatwich. An Albatwitch is a creature described to resemble big foot, only smaller in size. These scary looking animals reside in trees only venturing down to hunt for food during the night and there's an entire day of the year dedicated to them here in the Keystone State.
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27.com

Gabriel Iglesias is coming to Pa. on his new tour

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming to Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. as part of his new tour. The tour kicked off on Sept. 22, 2022 and will conclude on May 6, 2023. To buy tickets...
READING, PA
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Keystone State along the scenic WK&S Railroad in Kempton.
KEMPTON, PA
PennLive.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes to open in Cumberland County with modern take on a classic cake

Nothing Bundt Cakes is bringing a dessert stop to the Harrisburg region. By spring, franchise owner Karyn Reber-Hummer will open one of the shops at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Lower Allen Township near Trader Joe’s. The former Agora Cyber Charter School administrator said she became hooked on Nothing Bundt Cakes when she visited one of the stores in Philadelphia.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Ephrata Cloister apple dumpling sale returning

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Ephrata Cloister’s annual apple dumpling sale is returning next month. The pastry-wrapped apples covered in sweet cinnamon syrup are sold every year to help raise funds for the Back to the Cloister Fund, which allows the Cloister to purchase original items made at the Cloister.
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

Sit back and relax: A view from Samuel Lewis Park

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Here’s a view looking south from the summit of Mount Pisgah at Samuel S. Lewis State Park, located in York County. There are actually two Mount Pisgahs in Pennsylvania, and both are located in state parks. One is at Mount Pisgah State Park, located in the Endless Mountains of northern Pennsylvania, near Troy Borough in Bradford County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Backyard Comedy Show to take place this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, a Midstate man wants to make you laugh!. It all started from his backyard, but it’s really grown over the past few months. Thomas Johnson started his comedy show from his backyard and will be having his comedy show this weekend.
HARRISBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

5 Candle Shops to Elevate Your Home's Aroma

Thegleefulcandle.com | 62 W Main St, Mechanicsburg, PA. Turn your love for candles into a new found hobby. At The Gleeful Candle, you can create your very own custom soy candles. The Gleeful Candle uses soy wax, derived from soybeans, to eliminate artificial and toxic by-products to benefit the environment and your health. Their candle making experience offers more than 30 scents to choose from. Whether it’s a self care treat to yourself or a quality activity with friends, check out their website to book your candle making reservation!
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Annual Fort Hunter Day held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration to bring in the autumn season was held on Sunday in Harrisburg. Fort Hunter Day was held at the Fort Hunter Museum and Park along Front Street. The free celebration celebrates the old-time ways of life with entertainment and activities for all ages.
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

75 Years of Fun at the Oley Fair

Oley, Pa.—Situated in the Oley Valley of Berks County, the town of Oley is a quaint, red-brick slice of Americana. Main Street is a parade of proud houses with slate roofs, neat yards and picket fences. When I turned left onto Jefferson Street toward the fairgrounds, I could hear...
OLEY, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct

…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
LEWISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg

Fall may be coming, but the summer weather is sticking around for this weekend. If you haven’t checked out 3rd in the Burg yet, what are you waiting for? Explore Harrisburg’s restaurant and entertainment options around the city at 3rd in the Burg tonight! Before you head out, make sure you’re up to speed on this week’s local news.
HARRISBURG, PA
Berks Weekly

Thousands gather in downtown Reading for Puerto Rican Day Parade

Thousands gathered in downtown Reading Sunday for the 3rd annual Puerto Rican Day Parade & Festival celebrating Puerto Rican and Latino heritage. Traveling down Penn Street from 11th Street to 6th Street, the parade featured community organizations, elected officials, and local car groups. Following the parade, a community festival was...
READING, PA
abc27.com

USS Harrisburg naval ship expected to launch in 2024

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The USS Harrisburg, a $2 billion naval ship currently being constructed in Pascagoula, Mississippi, is expected to be completed in 2024 and put into service in 2025. House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee majority chairman Rep. Karen Boback (R-Wyoming) and Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams...
HARRISBURG, PA

