Calcasieu Parish, LA

23-year-old killed in Calcasieu Parish crash

By Bjorn Morfin
 4 days ago

VINTON, La. (KLFY) – According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D, a 23-year-old was killed in a crash after driving the wrong way on I-10.

Kami Angelle Manuel, 23, of Carlyss was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to LSP, around 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 15, Manuel was traveling west in the eastbound lanes on I-10 in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. At the same time, a 2015 Ram pickup truck was traveling east on I-10, and the two vehicles collided head-on.

LSP said that both drivers were properly restrained. The driver of the Ram truck sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

