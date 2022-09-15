ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refugio, TX

mysoutex.com

Lady Cats sweep past Lady Pirates

Neddia Gonzales had 10 kills and four service aces to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats to a 25-13, 25-14 non-district volleyball victory over the Mathis Lady Pirates on Aug. 25. Mailey Hardin had 15 assists and three digs, while Kaitlyn Salinas posted seven digs and three service aces. Also leading...
SKIDMORE, TX
KIII 3News

Rockport-Fulton wins state-ranked volleyball match over Orange Grove

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The #16 Rockport-Fulton Lady Pirates rallied from an early deficit to beat #7 Orange Grove in four sets Friday in district. Rockport-Fulton dropped the first set to the Lady Bulldogs before rallying for the next three. The Pirates improved to 2-0 in District 30-4A, tied for first place with third-ranked Port Lavaca Calhoun.
ROCKPORT, TX
mysoutex.com

S-T competes at Kenedy cross country meet

Skidmore-Tynan’s Emilee Sturgeon finished ninth and teammate Maggy Moreman placed 12th at the Kenedy Invitational Cross Country Meet on Aug. 20. In the junior varsity girls division, S-T’s Alexis Moron was first and teammate Karelen Bastida was third.
KENEDY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local officials investigate a potential threat at Victoria East High School

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 9:49 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Victoria I.S.D. reported a strong police presence on Victoria East High School’s campus. At that time, law enforcement and administration secured the campus and reported students were safe. Parent notifications had been sent to VEHS parents and guardians. The District advised parents to not pick up their students at that time. Authorities had closed the entrance to the East campus.
VICTORIA, TX
mysoutex.com

An untiring mental health champion

Kristina Cavazos has put together the recent Chalking for Mental Health, gave resources to the community regarding mental health resources and provided funding for local counseling service in Beeville. These are among the reasons that Cavazos was recognized as one of 50 women recognized at the recent Women of Distinction event held at the Coastal Bend College and put together by Coastal Bend Publishing.
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Escaped suspect arrested in Refugio

A suspect who escaped Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 18 was arrested without incident at a Refugio residence on Aug. 25. RCSO deputies, Refugio Police, DPS troopers and U.S. Marshals executed the capture of the suspect. On Aug. 18, RCSO deputies tried to stop a vehicle operated...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Victoria resident that fled police with handgun and kilo of meth sent to prison

VICTORIA, TX -- A 32-year-old Victoria man has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of possession with intent to distribute approximately one kilogram of meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Daniel Berry pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton ordered Berry to serve...
VICTORIA, TX

