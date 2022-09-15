Read full article on original website
Lady Cats sweep past Lady Pirates
Neddia Gonzales had 10 kills and four service aces to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats to a 25-13, 25-14 non-district volleyball victory over the Mathis Lady Pirates on Aug. 25. Mailey Hardin had 15 assists and three digs, while Kaitlyn Salinas posted seven digs and three service aces. Also leading...
Rockport-Fulton wins state-ranked volleyball match over Orange Grove
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The #16 Rockport-Fulton Lady Pirates rallied from an early deficit to beat #7 Orange Grove in four sets Friday in district. Rockport-Fulton dropped the first set to the Lady Bulldogs before rallying for the next three. The Pirates improved to 2-0 in District 30-4A, tied for first place with third-ranked Port Lavaca Calhoun.
S-T competes at Kenedy cross country meet
Skidmore-Tynan’s Emilee Sturgeon finished ninth and teammate Maggy Moreman placed 12th at the Kenedy Invitational Cross Country Meet on Aug. 20. In the junior varsity girls division, S-T’s Alexis Moron was first and teammate Karelen Bastida was third.
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
Local officials investigate a potential threat at Victoria East High School
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 9:49 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Victoria I.S.D. reported a strong police presence on Victoria East High School’s campus. At that time, law enforcement and administration secured the campus and reported students were safe. Parent notifications had been sent to VEHS parents and guardians. The District advised parents to not pick up their students at that time. Authorities had closed the entrance to the East campus.
Calallen grandmother leans on faith, community after losing her home, dogs in a fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grandmother is working to pick up the pieces after an early morning fire Thursday heavily destroyed her trailer along with other properties. The woman and her grandchild who was also home at the time made it out safely. However the family lost two of...
VICTORIA EAST THREAT UPDATE
VICTORIA, Texas- The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the Victoria East High School gun threat this morning. Afterwards, it was determined no threat had been identified. No gun was found on campus, and no arrests were made. You can read the original article here. COPYRIGHT 2022...
An untiring mental health champion
Kristina Cavazos has put together the recent Chalking for Mental Health, gave resources to the community regarding mental health resources and provided funding for local counseling service in Beeville. These are among the reasons that Cavazos was recognized as one of 50 women recognized at the recent Women of Distinction event held at the Coastal Bend College and put together by Coastal Bend Publishing.
Man falls 500 ft. on Mustang Island from powered paraglider
A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after falling from over 500 feet in the air from a powered paraglider and his parachute did not open.
Family honors man who died in Padre Island car crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 21 year old man passed away in a car accident a year ago on Whitecap Boulevard. Today, his family hosted an event to celebrate the young man's life. The event, "Colton's Cars for Life Meet and Car Run," was held at Hardknocks Sports Bar...
Escaped suspect arrested in Refugio
A suspect who escaped Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 18 was arrested without incident at a Refugio residence on Aug. 25. RCSO deputies, Refugio Police, DPS troopers and U.S. Marshals executed the capture of the suspect. On Aug. 18, RCSO deputies tried to stop a vehicle operated...
BREAKING: 2 Victoria I.S.D. students arrested following threats of ‘shooting up’ a school
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 6 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office learned of threats made towards a Victoria I.S.D. campus. The threats indicated that a student was planning on “shooting up” a school. The Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and School Resource...
'Mind boggling': Nueces County judges giving harsher punishments for kids that bring guns to school
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Hamlin Middle School student who brought a gun to school appeared in court on Wednesday as authorities continue to let the public know they take all threats against schools very seriously. "When you bring a weapon to school you don't just put yourself in...
Elderly woman lost everything in Calallen house fire including two puppies, family says
ANNAVILLE, Texas — Fire crews with ESD #1 battled a blaze involving several homes in Calallen Thursday morning. Crews were called to River Ln. around 5 a.m. and found a trailer home engulfed in flames, according to Nueces County ESD #1. The flames quickly spread to two other nearby homes.
Army veteran pleads guilty to stealing $2.1 million of Fort Hood military gear, federal court records show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Army veteran accused of stealing $2.1 million worth of Fort Hood military gear and then having it sold on eBay pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Corpus Christi federal court. Brandon Dominic Brown was arrested last September, along with Army veteran Jessica Elantrell Smith. The...
Authorities locate several drugs while serving an arrest warrant in Victoria
VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 7 p.m., members of the Victoria area High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) task force served an arrest warrant on Toyshella Mitchell, 40. Officials arrested Mitchell in the 3900 block of Houston Highway. During the arrest, officers discovered a large...
Woman arrested by CCPD accused of breaking car, building windows downtown
The CCPD told KRIS 6 News they received a call shortly after 4 p.m. about a woman causing damage to a building on Shoreline near Whataburger by the Bay.
Multiple arrests made in anti-gambling operation; equipment and cash seized
The search warrants resulted in the arrests of two men and three women on illegal gambling charges.
Victoria resident that fled police with handgun and kilo of meth sent to prison
VICTORIA, TX -- A 32-year-old Victoria man has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of possession with intent to distribute approximately one kilogram of meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Daniel Berry pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton ordered Berry to serve...
'I hope you like prison': Friends react to Billy Ferguson's life sentence
“I hope you like prison,” Natalie Peters said as she looked Ferguson in the eye from the witness stand. “And I hope it’s the best life sentence.”
