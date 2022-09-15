Major League Soccer said it will investigate the reported use of a racial slur during a match on Sunday that resulted in an in-game fight that paused play. "MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language and we take these allegations very seriously," an MLS spokesperson said in a statement, via ESPN. "An investigation into this matter will begin promptly. Further information will be provided upon completion of that investigation."

MLS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO