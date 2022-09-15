Read full article on original website
Local officials investigate a potential threat at Victoria East High School
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 9:49 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Victoria I.S.D. reported a strong police presence on Victoria East High School’s campus. At that time, law enforcement and administration secured the campus and reported students were safe. Parent notifications had been sent to VEHS parents and guardians. The District advised parents to not pick up their students at that time. Authorities had closed the entrance to the East campus.
Authorities locate several drugs while serving an arrest warrant in Victoria
VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 7 p.m., members of the Victoria area High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) task force served an arrest warrant on Toyshella Mitchell, 40. Officials arrested Mitchell in the 3900 block of Houston Highway. During the arrest, officers discovered a large...
Victoria resident that fled police with handgun and kilo of meth sent to prison
VICTORIA, TX -- A 32-year-old Victoria man has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of possession with intent to distribute approximately one kilogram of meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Daniel Berry pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton ordered Berry to serve...
Escaped suspect arrested in Refugio
A suspect who escaped Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 18 was arrested without incident at a Refugio residence on Aug. 25. RCSO deputies, Refugio Police, DPS troopers and U.S. Marshals executed the capture of the suspect. On Aug. 18, RCSO deputies tried to stop a vehicle operated...
