VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 9:49 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Victoria I.S.D. reported a strong police presence on Victoria East High School’s campus. At that time, law enforcement and administration secured the campus and reported students were safe. Parent notifications had been sent to VEHS parents and guardians. The District advised parents to not pick up their students at that time. Authorities had closed the entrance to the East campus.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO