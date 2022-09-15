ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Lavaca, TX

Local officials investigate a potential threat at Victoria East High School

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 9:49 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Victoria I.S.D. reported a strong police presence on Victoria East High School’s campus. At that time, law enforcement and administration secured the campus and reported students were safe. Parent notifications had been sent to VEHS parents and guardians. The District advised parents to not pick up their students at that time. Authorities had closed the entrance to the East campus.
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria resident that fled police with handgun and kilo of meth sent to prison

VICTORIA, TX -- A 32-year-old Victoria man has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of possession with intent to distribute approximately one kilogram of meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Daniel Berry pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton ordered Berry to serve...
VICTORIA, TX
Escaped suspect arrested in Refugio

A suspect who escaped Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 18 was arrested without incident at a Refugio residence on Aug. 25. RCSO deputies, Refugio Police, DPS troopers and U.S. Marshals executed the capture of the suspect. On Aug. 18, RCSO deputies tried to stop a vehicle operated...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX

