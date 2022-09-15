Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
How Ethereum Traders Actually Played the Merge
Predictions that the Ethereum merge would be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event have largely played out in the wake of the much-anticipated update to the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. At least, that’s the post-merge conclusion of Glassnode, a crypto market intelligence provider that foresaw...
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Ethereum Merges, Hoskinson Gets Salty, Concerns Over Centralized Staking
Terra CEO Do Kwon breaks his silence and said he’s not running from South Korean authorities. It was merge week. Ethereum’s long-awaited overhaul was finalized without a hitch, but there was no sudden influx of capital, either. Ethereum’s price actually fell 8% to below $1,500 on Thursday, the day of the merge. At the time of writing it trades for $1,376, about 22% cheaper than it was last Sunday.
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Ethereum Posts Biggest Losses on Merge Week
The Ethereum network smoothly transitioned to proof-of-stake, but its native cryptocurrency depreciated more than most leading coins. Ethereum is down bad after merge week. The long-anticipated transition to a proof-of-stake network happened on Thursday as planned. Once it did, Ethereum (ETH) dipped 8% to under $1,500, and kept falling further.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Merge Hard Forks Reveal Competing Proof-of-Work Projects
The Ethereum merge removed the network’s reliance on miners without a hitch, but the path forward for those that decided to stay with proof of work is not crystal clear. Many Ethereum miners who wanted to keep mining joined a prominent faction led by Chandler Guo to create ETHPoW and ETHW. While their hard fork hit some speed bumps, it's running and trading at $5.26, down 35% in the past 24 hours as of this writing, according to CoinMarketCap.
IN THIS ARTICLE
decrypt.co
Over $433M in Liquidations as Bitcoin, Ethereum Plunge
The Fed’s upcoming rate hike alongside Bitcoin’s all-time high network difficulty pushed the top cryptos down at least 8% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin (BTC) continued its bearish price action over the weekend, with the leading cryptocurrency dropping to a new 3-month low of $18,390, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
decrypt.co
Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon: I Am Not 'On the Run'
The man behind Terra is wanted by South Korean authorities and is not in Singapore as they thought, but tweeted that he's not hiding. Earlier this week, South Korean prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the disgraced co-founder of the Terra ecosystem that crashed spectacularly in May; they also asked the finance ministry to void his passport. The authorities looking for Kwon believed he was in Singapore, but on Saturday, Singapore police said Kwon is not there.
decrypt.co
UK Financial Regulator Issues Consumer Warning Against FTX
The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that crypto exchange FTX is not authorized to provide financial services or products in the UK. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued a consumer warning against cryptocurrency exchange FTX for operating within the jurisdiction of the United Kingdom without authorization. In...
Worried About Rising Interest Rates? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Can Help You Sleep at Night
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again this week. This company has a long history of raising its dividend, and that can help investors sleep well in any interest rate environment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
decrypt.co
Metaplex Set to Airdrop MPLX Tokens to Solana NFT Creators
Metaplex will launch a DAO to enable community governance, with non-U.S. creators set to reap the reward of MPLX tokens. Metaplex, creator of the Solana NFT protocol of the same name, will launch an MPLX token today and conduct an airdrop to NFT creators. The token will let users govern...
decrypt.co
Sam Bankman-Fried: FTX Has $1 Billion to Spend on Acquisitions
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried revealed that the exchange has a ‘ballpark billion’ to spend on companies and projects. Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of crypto derivatives exchange FTX, said in an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box that the exchange has at least $1 billion to deploy on acquisitions and bailouts.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Fork ETHPoW Suffers Bridge Replay Exploit, Token Tanks 37%
The replay exploit took place on a third-party contract, enabling the attacker to make away with 200 ETHW tokens. ETHPoW, the proof-of-work blockchain forked from Ethereum that went live shortly after Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) last week, has fallen victim to a replay exploit that resulted in an extra 200 ETHW tokens being siphoned by the attacker.
Comments / 0