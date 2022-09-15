Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Person of interest in arson found dead at cemetery
MATTOON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A person of interest in a recent Mattoon arson has been found dead. The Mattoon Fire Department says investigators determined a fire on September 14 at a home in the 800 block of Moultrie appeared to be intentionally set. Mattoon Police later identified a person...
WAND TV
4 injured, 1 critically in Danville accident
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, one critically in an accident in Danville Sunday night. Around 10:25 p.m. Danville Police responded to the area of Bowman Ave and Myers St for a traffic accident with injuries. Officers found a white Jeep Cherokee had crashed head on into a...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Police Seeking Information on Accident at Bowman and Myers
On 09/18/22, around 10:25pm Danville Police responded to the area of Bowman Ave and Myers St for a traffic accident with injuries. Upon arrival officers located a white Jeep Cherokee had crashed head on into a grey Chevrolet Trailblazer. Officers located a 19 year old Danville woman at the scene with life threatening injuries after being ejected from the Jeep Cherokee. The 19 year old victim was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
Danville head-on collision puts four in hospital
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating a traffic accident that put four people in the hospital on Sunday night. Witnesses told Danville Police around 10:25 p.m. they saw a white Jeep Cherokee travelling fast on Bowman Avenue and go airborne over railroad tracks. The driver then lost control and hit a grey Chevy […]
WAND TV
Champaign shooting injures man, destroys power pole
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting Friday night in Champaign left one man injured and destroyed a power line pole, according to the Champaign Police Department. Friday around 7:14 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Bloomington Road for a report of a car accident and several reports of shots fired.
Danville Public Library closed temporarily
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Public Library closed at noon on Monday. Due to an air conditioning unit outage, outside rising temperatures caused too much warmth for the library’s interior. For the comfort of patients and staff, the library plans to open once again to the public on September 21 at 9:00 a.m following […]
WCIA
Television station floods; Meteorologists remain on air in flooded studio
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Two television meteorologists covering severe weather in central Illinois found themselves up to their ankles in a flooded studio overnight while on the air. Between two to three inches of rain fell in and around Champaign early Monday morning. There were localized reports of flash-flooding,...
Outside threat causes Oblong Schools to go on lockdown
OBLONG, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Oblong High School and grade school buildings are on lockdown following a threat made through a phone call. According to the Oblong CUSD #4 Superintendent Michelle Meese, an outside phone call was made to the high school that was threatening, causing the lockdown. Meese reports that both buildings are secure and […]
Herald & Review
Mattoon police inspector speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis Club
MATTOON — Inspector Clint Lawrence with the Mattoon Police Department was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club. Lawrence talked to the club about some of his experiences working in law enforcement. He also discussed drug issues facing the community and his work with the drug unit. Lawrence has been with the Mattoon Police Department for seven years.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022
Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
Effingham Radio
Ramsey Man Killed In Vehicle Accident Saturday Evening
A Ramsey man was killed in a vehicle accident on Saturday evening. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that 72 year old Rex L. Moreland of Ramsey was killed on Saturday evening when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a road ditch on U.S. Route 51 between Vandalia and Ramsey. Coroner Harris says he pronounced Moreland dead at 10:20 pm at the scene of the accident.
wbiw.com
Illinois woman arrested for dealing meth
WARREN CO. – On Saturday, just before 6:45 p.m., ISP Trooper Turchi and Probationary Trooper Howell were patrolling US 41 near County Road 300 North. Trooper Turchi and Howell initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer for traveling 75 mph in a 60 mph zone. While speaking with the driver, she initially provided troopers with a fake name. Troopers later identified the driver to be Lynette Brandt, 55, from Danville, IL.
Benefit held for families affected by Assumption crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday evening, community members are hosting a benefit for four families affected by a deadly accident in July. The benefit occurs in Tower Hill at the Jimmy D’s, formerly known as the “Eye of the Tiger” building, starting at 4 p.m. Organizers said there would be a silent auction from […]
wibqam.com
1 dead following Vigo Co. train VS vehicle crash
VIGO County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a train-versus-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County on Friday night. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the crash on Doberman Street, just south of Gross Road where there is a railroad crossing.
WAND TV
16-year-old in stable condition after Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in Champaign Friday night. According to the Champaign Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of W. Springfield Avenue around 7:48 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found the...
Employees at EpiWorks evacuated
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, Champaign Fire and several other departments responded to a fire at Epiworks. Smoke is currently coming out of the roof. All employees at EpiWorks were evacuated. Employees from a hotel across the street were also evacuated. This is a developing story.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
U of I dorm hall vandalized, student arrested
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is facing a charge of criminal damage to state property after a residence hall on campus was vandalized on Wednesday. Officers said they arrested William Turk, 18, on Thursday in connection to the vandalism. A University Housing employee reported to police that 23 ceiling-mounted exit signs […]
Effingham Radio
Brian Alan Niebrugge, 57
Brian Alan Niebrugge, 57 of Effingham, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to the time of mass, Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Sacred Heart School.
Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
