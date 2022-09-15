On 09/18/22, around 10:25pm Danville Police responded to the area of Bowman Ave and Myers St for a traffic accident with injuries. Upon arrival officers located a white Jeep Cherokee had crashed head on into a grey Chevrolet Trailblazer. Officers located a 19 year old Danville woman at the scene with life threatening injuries after being ejected from the Jeep Cherokee. The 19 year old victim was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO