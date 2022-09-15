Read full article on original website
Related
NIH Director's Blog
New building and other updates from the NIH Center for Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias
Home Research & Funding Blog New building and other updates from the NIH Center for Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias. New building and other updates from the NIH Center for Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias. The Center for Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias (CARD), a collaborative NIH Intramural Research Program initiative...
NIH Director's Blog
Heart medication shows potential as treatment for alcohol use disorder
A medication for heart problems and high blood pressure may also be effective for treating alcohol use disorder, according to a new study by researchers at the National Institutes of Health and their colleagues. The study presents converging evidence from experiments in mice and rats, as well as a cohort study in humans, suggesting that the medication, spironolactone, may play a role in reducing alcohol drinking. The research was led by scientists at the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), both parts NIH, and Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut. A report of the new findings is published in Molecular Psychiatry.
NIH Director's Blog
ARID1A mutations confer intrinsic and acquired resistance to cetuximab treatment in colorectal cancer
Most colorectal (CRC) tumors are dependent on EGFR/KRAS/BRAF/MAPK signaling activation. ARID1A is an epigenetic regulator mutated in approximately 5% of non-hypermutated CRC tumors. Here we show that anti-EGFR but not anti-VEGF treatment enriches for emerging ARID1A mutations in CRC patients. In addition, we find that patients with ARID1A mutations, at baseline, are associated with worse outcome when treated with cetuximab- but not bevacizumab-containing therapies; thus, this suggests that ARID1A mutations may provide both an acquired and intrinsic mechanism of resistance to anti-EGFR therapies. We find that, ARID1A and EGFR-pathway genetic alterations are mutually exclusive across lung and colorectal cancers, further supporting a functional connection between these pathways. Our results not only suggest that ARID1A could be potentially used as a predictive biomarker for cetuximab treatment decisions but also provide a rationale for exploring therapeutic MAPK inhibition in an unexpected but genetically defined segment of CRC patients.
NIH Director's Blog
Osteogenesis in human periodontal ligament stem cell sheets is enhanced by the protease-activated receptor 1 (PAR ) in vivo
Human periodontal ligament stem cells (PDLSCs) have been studied as a promising strategy in regenerative approaches. The protease-activated receptor 1 (PAR1) plays a key role in osteogenesis and has been shown to induce osteogenesis and increase bone formation in PDLSCs. However, little is known about its effects when activated in PDLSCs as a cell sheet construct and how it would impact bone formation as a graft in vivo. Here, PDLSCs were obtained from 3 patients. Groups were divided into control, osteogenic medium and osteogenic medium + PAR1 activation by TFLLR-NH2 peptide. Cell phenotype was determined by flow cytometry and immunofluorescence. Calcium deposition was quantified by Alizarin Red Staining. Cell sheet microstructure was analyzed through light, scanning electron microscopy and histology and transplanted to Balb/c nude mice. Immunohistochemistry for bone sialoprotein (BSP), integrin β1 and collagen type 1 and histological stains (H&E, Van Giesson, Masson's Trichrome and Von Kossa) were performed on the ex-vivo mineralized tissue after 60 days of implantation in vivo. Ectopic bone formation was evaluated through micro-CT. PAR1 activation increased calcium deposition in vitro as well as BSP, collagen type 1 and integrin β1 protein expression and higher ectopic bone formation (micro-CT) in vivo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NIH Director's Blog
Leisure activities may improve longevity for older adults
Physical activity is vital for your health. Exercise helps you maintain a healthy weight and prevent chronic diseases ranging from heart disease to diabetes. The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults get a minimum of 2.5 to 5 hours of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity each week, or at least half that amount of vigorous-intensity activity.
Comments / 0