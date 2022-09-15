Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
ISP investigating incident in which officer fired gun
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police are investigating an incident involving an officer discharging his gun after a Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning. Piatt County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a...
WAND TV
Police looking for armed robber in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are looking for the person who robbed a Decatur gas station earlier this month. On September 7 at around 1 a.m., Decatur police were dispatched to Circle K located at 205 W 1st Dr. for an armed robbery. The employee said a suspect armed...
Effingham Radio
Ramsey Man Killed In Vehicle Accident Saturday Evening
A Ramsey man was killed in a vehicle accident on Saturday evening. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that 72 year old Rex L. Moreland of Ramsey was killed on Saturday evening when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a road ditch on U.S. Route 51 between Vandalia and Ramsey. Coroner Harris says he pronounced Moreland dead at 10:20 pm at the scene of the accident.
aledotimesrecord.com
A fight, a fire, then 2 people dead; neighbors recount the hours before lives changed
Close to a week after a home was set on fire and a couple who lived nearby shot dead, neighbors are trying to come to terms with the unthinkable. The mayhem that escalated over hours began with a family quarrel. According to Springfield Police, Mark Crites Jr. fought with his brother about 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, then poured gasoline throughout their Genoa Drive home, set it ablaze, and fled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgel.com
Waggoner Teen Death Ruled Accidental
Montgomery County officials have released more information on a story from last week. On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. The Litchfield Police Department also responded and assisted at the scene.
wdbr.com
Teen dies from accidental gunshot
The Montgomery County Sheriffs Office says a 14 year old juvenile from Litchfield has died of an accidental gunshot wound. On Saturday, September 10th around 3:00pm , Deputies responded to a 911 call from rural Litchfield. When officers arrived they located 14 year old Austin Robinson of Waggoner, who was...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 61 year old Kevin D. Malone of Effingham for an Effingham County mittimus to jail sentence for 5 days for aggravated battery. Kevin was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 47 year old Heather R. Miller of Mason for...
WAND TV
State troopers called out for 3 vehicle crash on I-55 near Divernon
DIVERNON, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers were called out for a three vehicle crash on Interstate 55 southbound at mile marker 79 Friday afternoon. The right lane was obstructed. Traffic was getting by in the left lane/left shoulder. All traffic has since returned to normal and all lanes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Person of interest in arson found dead at cemetery
MATTOON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A person of interest in a recent Mattoon arson has been found dead. The Mattoon Fire Department says investigators determined a fire on September 14 at a home in the 800 block of Moultrie appeared to be intentionally set. Mattoon Police later identified a person...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Skylor J. Rohr of Mattoon for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance and an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Skylor was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Kelli...
wgel.com
Charges Filed In Greenville Death
Criminal charges were filed in Bond County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection with a death that occurred on Easter Sunday in 2021. Anthony G. Simmons, age 63, of rural Mulberry Grove, faces Class 3 felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of 48-year-old Terraine T. Betts of Greenville.
Shots fired at Springfield park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police responded to a call of shots fired at a park in Springfield. Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday. Officers marked several bullet casings found on the side of the road along 7th Street. According to eyewitnesses, the shooting happened in Enos Park in Springfield around […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Police needs help identifying Walmart thief
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) needs your help identifying the man below. Police say the man has been involved in retail thefts at Walmart. We're told he was recently involved in a theft of a customer's bicycle and fought with loss prevention. If you can...
Herald & Review
Mattoon police inspector speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis Club
MATTOON — Inspector Clint Lawrence with the Mattoon Police Department was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club. Lawrence talked to the club about some of his experiences working in law enforcement. He also discussed drug issues facing the community and his work with the drug unit. Lawrence has been with the Mattoon Police Department for seven years.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022
Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 14th, 2022
A 38-year-old Sandoval man was arrested at the Marion County Courthouse on Tuesday for alleged violation of bail bond. Michael Smith of South Maple Street in Sandoval later posted $2,000 bond and was released. Two Sandoval residents remained in the Marion County Jail on Wednesday after being arrested on outstanding...
Suspect charged in murder, arson investigations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Formal charges have been filed against a man who was arrested on Monday in connection to a double-homicide and an unrelated arson incident. Mark Crites Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of arson. Bond was set at $5 million and he remains in custody […]
wgel.com
Hay Fire In Mulberry Grove Sunday
Mulberry Grove firefighters were dispatched to a hay fire in a shed on 1450 Avenue in Mulberry Grove, just inside of Fayette County, Sunday around 10:11 AM. Mulberry Grove Fire Chief Mac Wall reports upon their arrival, crews found round hay bales smoldering and starting to burn inside of shed. Bales were wet down, removed from the shed and extinguished, left to smolder in a clear area. The shed did not sustain any damage to shed.
thebengilpost.com
Springfield murder suspect captured in Benld on Monday by Gillespie Police
A suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide that took place on Sunday in Springfield was taken into custody without incident on Monday in Benld by Gillespie Police Department. Mark N. Crites Jr., 23, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and residential arson. His...
Comments / 0