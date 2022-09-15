Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man in critical condition after hit by car in Kalihi
The Honolulu Police Department closed the westbound lanes of Alakawa Street and Nimitz Highway due to a reported motor vehicle crash on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Fire in North Shore prompts road closure on Kamehameha Hwy
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions due to a fire, according to the Honolulu Police Department. Officials said the closure is from JP Leong to Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road near Haleiwa.
KITV.com
Crash closes 3 lanes of EB H-1 Freeway in Aiea
AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three lanes of eastbound H-1 Freeway have been shut down due to a crash in the Aiea area, Friday afternoon. The crash occurred near the overpass at Kaonohi Street, authorities said. Drivers headed on eastbound H-1 are advised to expect delays in the area and to use alternate routes, if possible.
KITV.com
"He's angry I exposed everything." | Animal cruelty case being investigated in Laie
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department and the Hawaiian Humane Society are investigating a possible animal cruelty case in Laie. Abbey Audesse and her friend Sam stayed at an Airbnb in Laie for 4 days this month. Audesse and Sam noticed the caged dogs and pigs after walking on the grounds where they were staying.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A big thank you’: Teen’s family grateful for aloha, support to ensure she came home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the desperate search for 15-year-old Mikella Debina, Hawaii police officers worked leads that stretched from one side of the Big Island to the other. She was ultimately rescued by good Samaritans at a Hilo cafe. Capt. Thomas Shopay, of the Hawaii County Police Department, said coordination...
KITV.com
Two hospitalized after accident in Aiea on Kamemeha Highway
AIEA (KITV4) -- Two were hospitalized after a collision Wednesday in Aiea. The accident happened Wednesday, September 14 around 2 p.m. in front of Runner's Hi, on Kamehameha Highway.
Woman dies following Aiea vehicle collision
Honolulu Fire Department and the Honolulu Police Department are responding to an accident on Kamehameha Highway after a reported motor vehicle collision.
Firefighters Rescue Four People From Popular Oahu Hiking Trails
Oahu firefighters were more than busy on Friday, rescuing hikers at two different hiking trails. According to reports, they rescued one hiker at the Kaala Trail in Waianae and three other hikers on the Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail on the Hawaiian island. At around 11:50 a.m., someone called the Honolulu...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai man charged after allegedly attacking woman with hammer
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A homeless man was charged after allegedly assaulting a woman with a hammer on Kauai. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Troy Kopps injured and threatened the woman on Sunday. In court Thursday, he pleaded not guilty. The judge ordered Kopps to stay away from the victim and three potential...
KITV.com
Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
Kidnapping spurs self-defense tips: Practice readiness to run, hide, fight
The terrifying kidnapping and rescue on the Big Island had many kids and adults alike thinking “what would I do if it happened to me?” KHON2 talked to a self-defense expert to get some guidance.
Former Nevada deputy AG charged with brutal 1972 stabbing death of Honolulu woman
HONOLULU — One of Nevada’s former top prosecutors has been arrested and charged in the brutal 1972 death of a woman stabbed 60 times inside her Honolulu apartment. Nancy Elaine Anderson, 19, had lived in Hawaii for just two months when she was slain. According to the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, the Michigan native was knifed to death the afternoon of Jan. 7, 1972, as her roommate slept in an adjacent bedroom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 arrested after more robberies occur in Honolulu
Recent robberies have businesses and residents on high alert.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
KITV.com
Hawaii Senator Kurt Fevella calls for criminal penalties for false reporting following beach park incident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Minority leader Kurt Fevella (District 19) is calling on the Honolulu Police Department to pursue criminal penalties for false reporting to law enforcement, following an alleged incident that occurred on September 7. On the night of Wednesday, September 7, first responders arrived at a homeless encampment...
Hawaii police investigates deadly burglary
Big island police responded to a burglary early morning on September 15, 2022, at a home on Kahakai boulevard shortly after five am.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lifeguard rescues swimmers being dragged out to sea at Waikiki Beach rock wall
HNN News Brief (Sept. 16, 2022):. -- Man accused in 1972 Waikiki cold case murder appeared in court on Friday. -- Enrollment continues to drop at Hawaii's public schools. -- The city says it has replenished its supply of toilet paper for public parks. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 16, 2022)
LIST: 700+ crime reports to HPD in past week
There have been more than 790 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
Doctors put down dog found shot in Waianae
The Pitbull mix named Nakoa was fighting for his life after he was found shot in Waianae.
KITV.com
First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School
Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Department of Education campus. First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School. Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in...
Comments / 0