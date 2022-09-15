Read full article on original website
Lady Cats sweep past Lady Pirates
Neddia Gonzales had 10 kills and four service aces to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats to a 25-13, 25-14 non-district volleyball victory over the Mathis Lady Pirates on Aug. 25. Mailey Hardin had 15 assists and three digs, while Kaitlyn Salinas posted seven digs and three service aces. Also leading...
Green, Gonzales pace Lady Trojans to victory
The Beeville Lady Trojans improved to 9-7 with a 25-14, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18 non-district volleyball victory over the Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy Lady Lions on Aug. 23 in Kingsville. Harper Green had 12 kills and Jaida Gonzales added 11 for Beeville. Green also posted 10 digs and Gonzales recorded seven...
S-T competes at Kenedy cross country meet
Skidmore-Tynan’s Emilee Sturgeon finished ninth and teammate Maggy Moreman placed 12th at the Kenedy Invitational Cross Country Meet on Aug. 20. In the junior varsity girls division, S-T’s Alexis Moron was first and teammate Karelen Bastida was third.
Marie Carroll Strong Meyer
Marie Carroll Strong Meyer, age 83, of Hobson passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born to Harris Ivy Strong and Madeleine Gabriella Barberi Strong on October 8, 1938. Marie married Andre “Andy” Bernard Meyer on April 27, 1963 in Memphis, TN. She was a loving wife, mother,...
Kenneth Ronald Hicks
Kenneth Ronald Hicks was born on January 7, 1933, in Okra, Texas to Rufus and Leta Mae Hicks, and passed away September 14, 2022. Raised in Central, Texas he attended Rising Star High School where he met the love of his life, Patsy Haynes. They became high school sweethearts and later married on September 11, 1953, in Cisco, Texas.
Avis Ruth Gray Sommer
On September 8, 2022, our beloved mother and grandmother, Avis Ruth Gray Sommer, left this life to begin her eternal life with our Lord at the age of 102 years, 7 months and 3 days. Avis, lovingly known as Memo to so many, was welcomed home by her husband of 72 years, mother and father, 6 brothers, 5 sisters and 2 sons-in-law.
Goliad downtown dinner and show
Main Street Goliad will host a dinner and a show, the King Experience, featuring Riptide from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17, in downtown Goliad. This is a free family-friendly event that will include food trucks, dancing and an Elvis impersonation contest. Tickets for the VIP experience will be available...
