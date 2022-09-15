On September 8, 2022, our beloved mother and grandmother, Avis Ruth Gray Sommer, left this life to begin her eternal life with our Lord at the age of 102 years, 7 months and 3 days. Avis, lovingly known as Memo to so many, was welcomed home by her husband of 72 years, mother and father, 6 brothers, 5 sisters and 2 sons-in-law.

KARNES CITY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO