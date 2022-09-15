Read full article on original website
They already own insurance company do not go to this pharmacy they start out pricing lower then competitors then put them out of business and just see how much more you end up paying. DON’T support communism.
Effingham Radio
Paula Darlene Malone, 69
Paula Darlene Malone, 69, passed away on Thursday morning, September 7, 2022 in the Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center in Effingham, Illinois. Paula was born April 13, 1953 in Mattoon, Illinois the daughter of James and Wanda (Bolin) Seeley. She married Roy Malone June 7, 1972 in Lerna, IL Mr. Malone passed away August 7, 2019.
Herald & Review
McLean County cattle family makes a shift in the industry
LEXINGTON — A purebred Angus cattle producer for almost 30 years, Dave Duzan switched gears into a different segment of the beef industry. The Duzans switched to backgrounding cattle about five years ago. They buy calves at 250 pounds, get them healthy, vaccinated and ready for the next step at about 700 pounds, and off to a feedlot.
Danville Public Library closed temporarily
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Public Library closed at noon on Monday. Due to an air conditioning unit outage, outside rising temperatures caused too much warmth for the library’s interior. For the comfort of patients and staff, the library plans to open once again to the public on September 21 at 9:00 a.m following […]
smilepolitely.com
The Champaign County Balloon Festival takes flight this weekend
September is a month filled with festivals, and this year there will be a new one on the calendar. The first Champaign County Balloon Festival will “launch” this Friday and Saturday, September 24th and 25th, at Dodds Park in Champaign. Balloons over Vermilion has been a popular event over the past several years, and Centralia has an annual festival, but this will be the first for C-U.
Two new administrators added to Champaign schools
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new administrators were approved during the Sept. 12 Champaign Unit 4 board of education meeting. Cara Burkhart is the new Director of Kids Plus. Burkhart started in education in July 2013 as a 5th-grade teacher at Meridian Elementary School. In August 2014, Burkhart taught 3rd grade at Sangamon Valley Intermediate […]
‘A real slap in the face’: State retiree health insurance plan finalized
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — “I feel like this is a real slap in the face to teachers,” retired Paxton-Buckley-Loda teacher Vicki Good reacted to Monday’s news that an Aetna Medicare Advantage plan will officially be the only health insurance option for roughly 140,000 retired state workers for the next five or more years. It’s […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Derric Hightower, Jr Scholarship Established at Schlarman Academy
Schlarman Academy is proud to announce that Darrin Hightower and his non-profit organization Darrin’s Kids 2 has established the Derric Hightower, Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The full tuition scholarship will be awarded each year to a kindergarten student at Schlarman Academy. Derric Hightower, Jr. attended Danville schools and graduated from...
wglt.org
'So tired of fighting:' Low-income and accessible housing remain in short supply in B-N
For some people seeking housing in the Twin Cities, the rental struggles that have emerged since Rivian came to town in 2021 are new — long waits to find an open place, and sticker shock from the rates. For others, the situation is not new. Absent in the Bloomington-Normal...
videtteonline.com
Pop-Up Chicken Shop owner Francis celebrates success, new location
The Pop-Up Chicken Shop, a local favorite, has opened its own restaurant at 409 N. Hershey Rd. in Bloomington, after being housed in the kitchen of the Veterans of Foreign Wars building. The restaurant has gone through the challenges of COVID-19, gaining student popularity and more. Owner Aaron Francis spoke...
nowdecatur.com
PHOTOS: Decatur celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with Decatur Pride Fest
September 18, 2022 – Community members joined together in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community Saturday during Decatur Pride Fest in Fairview Park. The family-friendly event is an annual celebration of LGBTQIA+ art, culture, history, education, and advocacy and included a pet show, voice of pride singing competition, drag shows, food trucks, live music, and vendors.
Benefit held for families affected by Assumption crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday evening, community members are hosting a benefit for four families affected by a deadly accident in July. The benefit occurs in Tower Hill at the Jimmy D’s, formerly known as the “Eye of the Tiger” building, starting at 4 p.m. Organizers said there would be a silent auction from […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
Television station floods; Meteorologists remain on air in flooded studio
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Two television meteorologists covering severe weather in central Illinois found themselves up to their ankles in a flooded studio overnight while on the air. Between two to three inches of rain fell in and around Champaign early Monday morning. There were localized reports of flash-flooding, as well as wind and hail […]
Danville head-on collision puts four in hospital
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating a traffic accident that put four people in the hospital on Sunday night. Witnesses told Danville Police around 10:25 p.m. they saw a white Jeep Cherokee travelling fast on Bowman Avenue and go airborne over railroad tracks. The driver then lost control and hit a grey Chevy […]
WAND TV
4 injured, 1 critically in Danville accident
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, one critically in an accident in Danville Sunday night. Around 10:25 p.m. Danville Police responded to the area of Bowman Ave and Myers St for a traffic accident with injuries. Officers found a white Jeep Cherokee had crashed head on into a...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Friends come together at Special Olympics festival in Mattoon
MATTOON — Kent Wilson has a lot of good memories of friendly people and fun games at past Special Olympics Family Festivals, with his only complaint being that the events end at 2 p.m. "It's exciting," the Special Olympics athlete from Tuscola said of the festival. He added, "It...
HS scoreboard (9-17-22)
WCIA — Highlights from wins by Clifton Central and St. Thomas More to cap Week 4 of the high school football season. FOOTBALL: St. Thomas More 42, Bushnell 28 Clifton Central 28, Westville 21
Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody. Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
