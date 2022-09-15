Read full article on original website
mysoutex.com
Lady Cats sweep past Lady Pirates
Neddia Gonzales had 10 kills and four service aces to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats to a 25-13, 25-14 non-district volleyball victory over the Mathis Lady Pirates on Aug. 25. Mailey Hardin had 15 assists and three digs, while Kaitlyn Salinas posted seven digs and three service aces. Also leading...
Rockport-Fulton wins state-ranked volleyball match over Orange Grove
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The #16 Rockport-Fulton Lady Pirates rallied from an early deficit to beat #7 Orange Grove in four sets Friday in district. Rockport-Fulton dropped the first set to the Lady Bulldogs before rallying for the next three. The Pirates improved to 2-0 in District 30-4A, tied for first place with third-ranked Port Lavaca Calhoun.
mysoutex.com
S-T competes at Kenedy cross country meet
Skidmore-Tynan’s Emilee Sturgeon finished ninth and teammate Maggy Moreman placed 12th at the Kenedy Invitational Cross Country Meet on Aug. 20. In the junior varsity girls division, S-T’s Alexis Moron was first and teammate Karelen Bastida was third.
20th annual Conquer the Coast returns to Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 20th annual Conquer the Coast kicked off this weekend in Corpus Christi as thousands of cyclists take part in the race. Riders were able to choose routes that ranged from 10 to 66 miles. The longer routes were traveled through several areas around the Coastal Bend.
Keeping youth in school is the top priority for CCISD "K.E.Y.S. Walk"
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Approximately 140 volunteers along with CCISD staff worked together for the district's "K.E.Y.S. Walk." The program stands for "Keeping Every Youth in School," and has been proven successful in the past. The staff and volunteers traveled to surrounding communities, spoke with neighbors, and followed leads...
The Gulf Coast Humane Society's 13th Annual Pawfest premieres this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society's 13th annual Pawfest returns to Corpus Christi. The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the non-profit animal shelter. Numerous vendors attended along with food trucks, kid-zones, and even pony rides. The event was held to help animals...
ccbiznews.com
Cheesecake Factory coming to Corpus Christi
The Cheesecake Factory plans to expand its Texas footprint by opening a full-service eatery in Corpus Christi in the winter of 2022, adding another option to the area’s dining-out offerings. The chain of upscale-casual restaurants, which has 220 locations nationwide, will open one in La Palmera near the center’s...
Nueces Center for Mental Health host Pickleball Suicide Awareness tournament
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Pickleball Suicide Awareness tournament was held today. The event was filled with pickleball, tennis and tamales in efforts to raise awareness to help prevent suicide. Nueces Center for Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities teamed up with many agencies such as Valero, Huertas Tamales, Natural...
Calallen grandmother leans on faith, community after losing her home, dogs in a fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grandmother is working to pick up the pieces after an early morning fire Thursday heavily destroyed her trailer along with other properties. The woman and her grandchild who was also home at the time made it out safely. However the family lost two of...
Viva Texas Film Festival’s first year in Victoria
VICTORIA, Texas – It’s a weekend for the arts in Victoria. For the first time ever in Victoria’s history the City hosted the Viva Texas Film Festival. Joshua Shultz is the writer and director and main actor in the film ‘Americana’ – which made it’s premier here in Victoria at the Viva Texas Film Festival. “I came to Victoria and...
A word from Victoria I.S.D. Superintendent Quintin Shepherd
The following is an article provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. Last week I shared that Commissioner Morath was coming to Victoria ISD to visit some of our innovation campuses and I wanted to follow up this week with more detail. Unfortunately, we did not have the time to visit all VISD campuses where amazing things are happening every day. I consider us very blessed to have so much positive news to share and three hours just isn’t enough time to cover everything… I guess we’ll have to invite him back! When I think about all VISD campuses, I think we have much to celebrate. We have some true “honor roll” campuses that are high achieving and should be celebrated. We have some other campuses that are “on-a-roll” campuses and showing some amazing growth. My thinking is that we should roll on with all the success at all our campuses!
Food Bank of the Golden Crescent New Facility Now Open
VICTORIA, Texas – There will be two open houses. The first one happened on Friday for city leaders…then Saturday the community open house ceremony from 8 am to noon. Food Bank of the Golden Crescent president and C.E.O. Robin Cadle says not only will this allow for bigger volunteer group.. but gives them an opportunity to reach more people more efficiently.
Local officials investigate a potential threat at Victoria East High School
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 9:49 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Victoria I.S.D. reported a strong police presence on Victoria East High School’s campus. At that time, law enforcement and administration secured the campus and reported students were safe. Parent notifications had been sent to VEHS parents and guardians. The District advised parents to not pick up their students at that time. Authorities had closed the entrance to the East campus.
VICTORIA EAST THREAT UPDATE
VICTORIA, Texas- The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the Victoria East High School gun threat this morning. Afterwards, it was determined no threat had been identified. No gun was found on campus, and no arrests were made. You can read the original article here. COPYRIGHT 2022...
mysoutex.com
An untiring mental health champion
Kristina Cavazos has put together the recent Chalking for Mental Health, gave resources to the community regarding mental health resources and provided funding for local counseling service in Beeville. These are among the reasons that Cavazos was recognized as one of 50 women recognized at the recent Women of Distinction event held at the Coastal Bend College and put together by Coastal Bend Publishing.
Family honors man who died in Padre Island car crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 21 year old man passed away in a car accident a year ago on Whitecap Boulevard. Today, his family hosted an event to celebrate the young man's life. The event, "Colton's Cars for Life Meet and Car Run," was held at Hardknocks Sports Bar...
Two Corpus Christi game rooms raided Wednesday morning; several arrested
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police raided two game rooms Wednesday morning on the city's southside. Search warrants were served simultaneously at two game rooms on the 4600 block of Kostoryz Rd. and on the 4700 block Kostoryz Rd, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Two men and three women were arrested on illegal gambling charges, officials said. 34 people were given tickets for gambling and released at the scene. Two more people were arrested for outstanding warrants.
Book sale at Victoria Public Library this week
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Public Library will host the Friends of the Library sale every day this week. The sale’s proceeds fund literacy programs to children and adults. Also, the proceeds fund local library programs. Diana Sneed is with the Friends of the Library and says they would...
BREAKING: 2 Victoria I.S.D. students arrested following threats of ‘shooting up’ a school
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 6 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office learned of threats made towards a Victoria I.S.D. campus. The threats indicated that a student was planning on “shooting up” a school. The Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and School Resource...
President of Victoria Economic Development Corporation on inflation in the Crossroads
VICTORIA, Texas – The DOW Jones sank over 1,200 points as the inflation report was released this week. The inflation report may force some changes for consumers in the area as inflation hikes up prices for housing, cars, and groceries. Inflation continues to recover from the hard impact of...
