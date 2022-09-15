ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austwell, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mysoutex.com

Lady Cats sweep past Lady Pirates

Neddia Gonzales had 10 kills and four service aces to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats to a 25-13, 25-14 non-district volleyball victory over the Mathis Lady Pirates on Aug. 25. Mailey Hardin had 15 assists and three digs, while Kaitlyn Salinas posted seven digs and three service aces. Also leading...
SKIDMORE, TX
KIII 3News

Rockport-Fulton wins state-ranked volleyball match over Orange Grove

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The #16 Rockport-Fulton Lady Pirates rallied from an early deficit to beat #7 Orange Grove in four sets Friday in district. Rockport-Fulton dropped the first set to the Lady Bulldogs before rallying for the next three. The Pirates improved to 2-0 in District 30-4A, tied for first place with third-ranked Port Lavaca Calhoun.
ROCKPORT, TX
mysoutex.com

S-T competes at Kenedy cross country meet

Skidmore-Tynan’s Emilee Sturgeon finished ninth and teammate Maggy Moreman placed 12th at the Kenedy Invitational Cross Country Meet on Aug. 20. In the junior varsity girls division, S-T’s Alexis Moron was first and teammate Karelen Bastida was third.
KENEDY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austwell, TX
City
Tivoli, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Victoria, TX
ccbiznews.com

Cheesecake Factory coming to Corpus Christi

The Cheesecake Factory plans to expand its Texas footprint by opening a full-service eatery in Corpus Christi in the winter of 2022, adding another option to the area’s dining-out offerings. The chain of upscale-casual restaurants, which has 220 locations nationwide, will open one in La Palmera near the center’s...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

A word from Victoria I.S.D. Superintendent Quintin Shepherd

The following is an article provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. Last week I shared that Commissioner Morath was coming to Victoria ISD to visit some of our innovation campuses and I wanted to follow up this week with more detail. Unfortunately, we did not have the time to visit all VISD campuses where amazing things are happening every day. I consider us very blessed to have so much positive news to share and three hours just isn’t enough time to cover everything… I guess we’ll have to invite him back! When I think about all VISD campuses, I think we have much to celebrate. We have some true “honor roll” campuses that are high achieving and should be celebrated. We have some other campuses that are “on-a-roll” campuses and showing some amazing growth. My thinking is that we should roll on with all the success at all our campuses!
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Food Bank of the Golden Crescent New Facility Now Open

VICTORIA, Texas – There will be two open houses. The first one happened on Friday for city leaders…then Saturday the community open house ceremony from 8 am to noon. Food Bank of the Golden Crescent president and C.E.O. Robin Cadle says not only will this allow for bigger volunteer group.. but gives them an opportunity to reach more people more efficiently.
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local officials investigate a potential threat at Victoria East High School

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 9:49 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Victoria I.S.D. reported a strong police presence on Victoria East High School’s campus. At that time, law enforcement and administration secured the campus and reported students were safe. Parent notifications had been sent to VEHS parents and guardians. The District advised parents to not pick up their students at that time. Authorities had closed the entrance to the East campus.
VICTORIA, TX
mysoutex.com

An untiring mental health champion

Kristina Cavazos has put together the recent Chalking for Mental Health, gave resources to the community regarding mental health resources and provided funding for local counseling service in Beeville. These are among the reasons that Cavazos was recognized as one of 50 women recognized at the recent Women of Distinction event held at the Coastal Bend College and put together by Coastal Bend Publishing.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Two Corpus Christi game rooms raided Wednesday morning; several arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police raided two game rooms Wednesday morning on the city's southside. Search warrants were served simultaneously at two game rooms on the 4600 block of Kostoryz Rd. and on the 4700 block Kostoryz Rd, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Two men and three women were arrested on illegal gambling charges, officials said. 34 people were given tickets for gambling and released at the scene. Two more people were arrested for outstanding warrants.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy