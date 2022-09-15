The following is an article provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. Last week I shared that Commissioner Morath was coming to Victoria ISD to visit some of our innovation campuses and I wanted to follow up this week with more detail. Unfortunately, we did not have the time to visit all VISD campuses where amazing things are happening every day. I consider us very blessed to have so much positive news to share and three hours just isn’t enough time to cover everything… I guess we’ll have to invite him back! When I think about all VISD campuses, I think we have much to celebrate. We have some true “honor roll” campuses that are high achieving and should be celebrated. We have some other campuses that are “on-a-roll” campuses and showing some amazing growth. My thinking is that we should roll on with all the success at all our campuses!

VICTORIA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO