Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
High School Football Scores and Highlights!
SAN ANTONIO - Key matchups in our 4th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
mysoutex.com
S-T competes at Kenedy cross country meet
Skidmore-Tynan’s Emilee Sturgeon finished ninth and teammate Maggy Moreman placed 12th at the Kenedy Invitational Cross Country Meet on Aug. 20. In the junior varsity girls division, S-T’s Alexis Moron was first and teammate Karelen Bastida was third.
mysoutex.com
Marie Carroll Strong Meyer
Marie Carroll Strong Meyer, age 83, of Hobson passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born to Harris Ivy Strong and Madeleine Gabriella Barberi Strong on October 8, 1938. Marie married Andre “Andy” Bernard Meyer on April 27, 1963 in Memphis, TN. She was a loving wife, mother,...
seguintoday.com
Matadors Blast Lehman in Homecoming Victory Friday Night
(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors started District 12-5A play with a win at homecoming on Friday night over the Lehman Lobos 39-7. For the second straight game, freshman quarterback Corey Dailey tossed four touchdown passes, two in each half. The Mats got on the board in the 1st quarter when Dailey found a streaking Isaac Garcia for a 60 yard strike down the middle of the field for a touchdown. Dailey would later hit senior Devin Matthews for a 26 yard score in the 2nd quarter to put the Mats in the lead for the first time, 14-7. Seguin would get a safety near the end of the half on a bad snap near the Lobo goal line to take a 16-7 lead into the locker room.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lisa's Mexican Restaurant celebrates 40 years of serving San Antonio
There's a Rosario's connection.
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
texashsfootball.com
Stadium Packed, Both Teams Ready, Referees No Show
The Wimberley Texans out of District 13-4A Division II hosted the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies out of District 14-4A Division I Friday night. Wimberley is 3-0 and our #10 ranked team in 4A and Fredericksburg came in 1-1 after a 31-28 win over Kerrville Tivy last week. Both teams were...
mysoutex.com
Lady Cats sweep past Lady Pirates
Neddia Gonzales had 10 kills and four service aces to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats to a 25-13, 25-14 non-district volleyball victory over the Mathis Lady Pirates on Aug. 25. Mailey Hardin had 15 assists and three digs, while Kaitlyn Salinas posted seven digs and three service aces. Also leading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
Guess the rent of this 800-square-foot Southside San Antonio home
This home is 'cozy' in size. How much would you pay per month?
'We'll Try To Appeal': Longhorns To Fight LB DeMarvion Overshown's Ejection
The Longhorns will try to get back their star linebacker for next week's matchup against Texas Tech.
San Antonio TikTok users disgusted by clip of woman swimming along the River Walk
Swimming in the section of the San Antonio River that winds through downtown is a misdemeanor offense, according to a city ordinance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where Texas football ranks in post-Week 3 ESPN FPI
A nice win for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 21 ranked Texas football over head coach Jeff Traylor and the UTSA Roadrunners on Sep. 17 delivered the second win of the season for the men in burnt orange. Texas kept it close for a while with UTSA, even taking a tie into the locker room at halftime in this key matchup on the night of Sep. 17 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Baylor Struggles Early, Ultimately Takes Out Texas State at Home
The No. 19 Bears were slow offensively, but the defense handled the Bobcats in a 42-7 win.
KENS 5
Air Methods closes bases in Kerrville and Pleasanton over financial pressures
SAN ANTONIO — Two Air Methods bases have shut down for financial reasons, prompting some concern among the regional emergency health care system on how the closures could affect response times. Air Methods, parent company of San Antonio AirLIFE, has provided medical helicopter transport for communities within a 150-mile...
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as Rammstein set San Antonio's Alamodome on fire (literally)
German metal band Rammstein played San Antonio on Saturday as part of its first U.S. tour in five years. And it was worth the wait for the 40,000 fans who flocked to the Alamodome. The veteran act plowed through a lengthy set list while unleashing crazy amounts of pyrotechnics and...
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
Here is When the San Antonio Riverwalk Will Light Up
As the Christmas season approaches, we are starting to see Christmas events pop up on our social feeds. So here are a few dates that might help you make plans for the upcoming Holiday season:. LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE IN VICTORIA:. The Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown...
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
The No. 21 Texas Longhorns have a chance to close the non-conference schedule in a convincing way, taking on head coach Jeff Traylor, quarterback Frank Harris, and the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Traylor, a former Texas assistant, has stepped into a program that...
Comments / 0