La Vernia, TX

mysoutex.com

S-T competes at Kenedy cross country meet

Skidmore-Tynan’s Emilee Sturgeon finished ninth and teammate Maggy Moreman placed 12th at the Kenedy Invitational Cross Country Meet on Aug. 20. In the junior varsity girls division, S-T’s Alexis Moron was first and teammate Karelen Bastida was third.
KENEDY, TX
mysoutex.com

Marie Carroll Strong Meyer

Marie Carroll Strong Meyer, age 83, of Hobson passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born to Harris Ivy Strong and Madeleine Gabriella Barberi Strong on October 8, 1938. Marie married Andre “Andy” Bernard Meyer on April 27, 1963 in Memphis, TN. She was a loving wife, mother,...
HOBSON, TX
seguintoday.com

Matadors Blast Lehman in Homecoming Victory Friday Night

(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors started District 12-5A play with a win at homecoming on Friday night over the Lehman Lobos 39-7. For the second straight game, freshman quarterback Corey Dailey tossed four touchdown passes, two in each half. The Mats got on the board in the 1st quarter when Dailey found a streaking Isaac Garcia for a 60 yard strike down the middle of the field for a touchdown. Dailey would later hit senior Devin Matthews for a 26 yard score in the 2nd quarter to put the Mats in the lead for the first time, 14-7. Seguin would get a safety near the end of the half on a bad snap near the Lobo goal line to take a 16-7 lead into the locker room.
SEGUIN, TX
MySanAntonio

This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
texashsfootball.com

Stadium Packed, Both Teams Ready, Referees No Show

The Wimberley Texans out of District 13-4A Division II hosted the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies out of District 14-4A Division I Friday night. Wimberley is 3-0 and our #10 ranked team in 4A and Fredericksburg came in 1-1 after a 31-28 win over Kerrville Tivy last week. Both teams were...
WIMBERLEY, TX
mysoutex.com

Lady Cats sweep past Lady Pirates

Neddia Gonzales had 10 kills and four service aces to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats to a 25-13, 25-14 non-district volleyball victory over the Mathis Lady Pirates on Aug. 25. Mailey Hardin had 15 assists and three digs, while Kaitlyn Salinas posted seven digs and three service aces. Also leading...
SKIDMORE, TX
#The Goliad Tigerettes#The La Vernia Lady Bears
Outsider.com

University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot

On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Where Texas football ranks in post-Week 3 ESPN FPI

A nice win for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 21 ranked Texas football over head coach Jeff Traylor and the UTSA Roadrunners on Sep. 17 delivered the second win of the season for the men in burnt orange. Texas kept it close for a while with UTSA, even taking a tie into the locker room at halftime in this key matchup on the night of Sep. 17 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

How to watch No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more

The No. 21 Texas Longhorns have a chance to close the non-conference schedule in a convincing way, taking on head coach Jeff Traylor, quarterback Frank Harris, and the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Traylor, a former Texas assistant, has stepped into a program that...
AUSTIN, TX

