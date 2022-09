AUBURN, Ala. — Penn State heard about Auburn’s vaunted ground game for the last week and showed the Tigers and the nation that it has one, too. The 22nd-ranked Nittany Lions rushed for 249 yards and five touchdowns and pounded Auburn 41-12 before a capacity crowd of 87,451 Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO