ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Dancing With The Stars Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares That She Had A False Positive Pregnancy Test

By Kim Stempel
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283NrU_0hx2J17300

The Season 31 premiere of Dancing With the Stars is right around the corner. We know that fan favorite pro Mark Ballas is back in the ballroom after a five-year absence. Louis van Amstel is also back after a lengthy hiatus.

But popular DWTS pros Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold are not competing this season. “I will be there in some capacity. We’re still talking about that,” Sharna stated. She is focusing on motherhood right now. Sharna welcomed a son , Zane Walker Green, with boyfriend Brian Austin Green on June 28, 2022.

Lindsay joined the DWTS cast in 2013 when she was 18 years old. Page Six reported that in November of 2020, Lindsay and her husband, Sam Cusick , welcomed their first child, baby daughter Sage. “The most beautiful surprise on this very special day -Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well,” Lindsay captioned a photo with her husband and newborn on Instagram .

Lindsay explained why she was leaving the show in an Instagram post . “This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family,” the dancer captioned a sweet family photo. “ DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!!”

Lindsay’s family is based in Utah. When DWTS is filming, she lives in Los Angeles. The logistics were just too difficult for the couple.

RELATED: Lindsay Arnold Announces Departure From Dancing With The Stars

Lindsay also recently dealt with a heartbreaking loss. According to Page Six , the So You Think You Can Dance alum shared on TikTok that she had a false positive pregnancy test. The first part of the video, posted in August of 2022, shows Lindsay excitedly sharing the pregnancy news with Sage, who is one year old. “Does mommy have a baby in her belly?” Lindsay asked her daughter before they hugged. “What do you think?”

Then the video cuts to the image of Sage lovingly wiping away Lindsay’s tears before laying her head on her sobbing mother’s shoulder. I had tears in my eyes watching the emotional moment.
Lindsay captioned the post, “When you get a positive pregnancy test and start your [period] a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way.” The video is set to the song “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Haley Reinhart .

RELATED: Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Audriana Giudice Gave Her The “Best Advice” Ahead Of Dancing With The Stars Premiere

Lindsay’s fans offered words of comfort and positivity in the comments of the TikTok video. “Omg her face when she put her head on your shoulder. She was feeling the pain for you!” one fan wrote. “You’re so amazing Lindsay. I am so so sorry,” a follower posted. Another user said, “Babies are so special. My eldest was my rock thru my fertility journey and all my losses.”

Lindsay previously told her Instagram followers during a Q&A session that she and her husband planned on expanding their family. “We most definitely want to have more kids. Not sure when that will happen, but we definitely want more,” Lindsay wrote. “Sagey needs buddies.”

Sending best wishes to Lindsay and her husband during this difficult time.

TELL US- PLEASE POST A SUPPORTIVE MESSAGE FOR LINDSAY AND HER FAMILY.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer]

The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares That She Had A False Positive Pregnancy Test appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Says There Is ‘No Rush’ to Get Divorced From Matthew Lawrence: ‘I’m Not Dating Anybody’

Taking her time. Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke isn’t in a hurry to finalize her divorce from estranged husband Matthew Lawrence. “As far as the divorce goes, you know, it's slowly getting there,” the 38-year-old Dance Moms alum told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 8. “There's no rush. It's not like I've got […]
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
The List

Rena Sofer Finally Reveals Why She Really Left The Bold And The Beautiful Behind

Rena Sofer has become a fan-favorite on "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Quinn Fuller, originating the role in 2013. During her nine-year run on the soap opera, viewers have watched the character of Quinn engage in many romances with the likes of Bill Spencer Jr., Eric Forrester, Liam Spencer, Ridge Forrester, and Carter Walton (via Soap Central). She's been in the middle of many dramatic storylines, including trying to kill Deacon Sharpe, causing Brooke Logan's alcohol relapse, and of course her on-going feud with Sheila Carter. However, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are now being forced to say goodbye to the devious and entertaining character of Quinn as Sofer is officially exiting the sudser.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharna Burgess
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Louis Van Amstel
Person
Haley Reinhart
Person
Mark Ballas
Person
Lindsay Arnold
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea

Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout

We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up

Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Pregnancy Test#Dancing With The Stars#False Positive#Reality Tv#Dwts
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals His 10-Year-Old Granddaughter’s Incredible Talent — One Look, and ‘Wow!’

No kidding — the youngster is good. Like, really good!. Any grandparents reading this… Any parents… Anyone who loves a kid, period, will understand the urge the show off how amazing the kid in question is. But when Eric Braeden did so on August 20, he wasn’t just playing the role of proud grandpa. The moppet whose praises he was singing is actually blessed with mad skills.
CELEBRITIES
The List

How Carly's Crash Landing On General Hospital Will Change Her Forever

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has survived many disasters on "General Hospital." As seen on YouTube, in 2005, a train carrying many of the citizens of Port Charles accidentally collided with another train causing a huge wreck. In the aftermath, as characters were attempting to free themselves from the wreckage, Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) — one of the main bodyguards of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) — stumbled through one of the cars asking if anyone needed help. Little did Max know he walked right past a woman who was partially concealed by debris. That woman was Carly, and it was Wright's first scene playing the role which had previously been played by four other actresses.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy