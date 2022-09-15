Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
DAR will rededicate plaque at Bear’s Mill
GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemoration Commemorative Partner, will be holding a rededication ceremony at the Bears Mill Vietnam Memorial with a bronze plaque at the site. The unveiling of the new bronze plaque will be on Friday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m. The Bears Mill Vietnam Memorial is located next to historical Bears Mill on Arcanum Bears Mill Road, Greenville.
Daily Advocate
Tamplin joins EverHeart Hospice team
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome Melissa Tamplin as an After Hours RN. Tamplin has experience as an EMT with credentials ACTS, Trauma Certification, and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS). She received her LPN training from Miami Jacobs Career College and received her credential as a Certified Hospice and Palliative LPN. Later she received her RN from Ivy Tech Community College in Muncie, Ind.
Daily Advocate
Fire Prevention Week Open House
The Arcanum Fire Department will host an Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come and meet Arcanum’s firefighters and Sparky the fire dog, take a ride in a firetruck while enjoying free food, drinks and music. There will also be prizes for all the children. Careflight will also be at the event and the community will have the opportunity to watch firefighters battle a car fire. Guests will also be able to knock down five targets with a real fire hose. Come check out the fun at 208 S. Main Street on Oct. 8.
Daily Advocate
Sunshine Run is a huge benefit to residents
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Foundation could not have asked for a better morning to hold its 10th annual Sunshine Run on Saturday, Sept. 17. The weather was perfect, the crowd of participants was large, Greenville City Park was beautiful and there was excitement everywhere you turned. According to...
Daily Advocate
Illumination hosts day of hope and encouragement
GREENVILLE – The 15th annual Illumination Festival: Light in the Darke was an opportunity for organizers to celebrate a decade and a half of bringing uplifting music, fun and encouragement to Darke County. It was a chance to step back in time from 16 years ago and reconnect with the original headliner of the event, Big Daddy Weave.
Sidney Daily News
Historical Society announces Ghost Tour
SIDNEY — This year’s Ghost Tour will be a spectacular leap from previous years in that the Shelby County Historical Society is privileged to feature two of the most famous sites in Shelby County: Bonnyconnellan Castle and GreatStone Castle. Not only will tour guides talk about these sites,...
dayton.com
Air Force Museum history at 99 years: From McCook Field hangar to massive Dayton attraction
The museum that would become The National Museum of the United States Air Force was founded in 1923 and has grown into one of the Dayton area’s biggest attractions. The museum’s first location was at McCook Field, where it was primarily an engine museum in the corner of a hangar before growing to display World War I planes and equipment.
Eaton Register Herald
Pig out this wekend!
EATON —The 51st Preble County Pork Festival returns to Eaton Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, bringing back the beloved food, fun and crafts thousands of visitors from around the state and country travel here for each year. Hundreds of crafts vendors, educational exhibits, and pork in all its forms...
Daily Advocate
Healthy Living Workshop planned
DAYTON — Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions phone workshop is a free, fun, weekly group talk sharing ideas on improving your health and strength by managing symptoms and concerns to keep doing or return to doing the activities that matter to you most. This abbreviated version of their in-person workshop meets for a half-hour on Tuesdays from Oct. 4 through Nov. 8. New topics are discussed each week so don’t worry if you can’t attend every session.
The River: The MARJESS was a 38-foot wooden paddlewheel houseboat, a place of happy memories
(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders shares the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This column first appeared in December, 2017.) Special to NKyTribune. Paddlewheel houseboats, extinct in the Cincinnati harbor on the...
Daily Advocate
GPL celebrates Library Card Sign-Up Month
GREENVILLE – September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and to celebrate, Greenville Public Library is offering a very special reward to one lucky patron. During the month of September, anyone who signs up for a library card will have their name entered in a drawing to win a basket full of library-themed goodies including a water bottle, coffee mug, puzzle, tote bag, and, of course, books!
WIBC.com
Ofc. Seara Burton Has Passed Away
DAYTON, Ohio. — Ofc. Seara Burton has died. She was taken off life support a little over a week ago at a Dayton hospital. She was shot during a traffic stop back in mid-August. The Richmond Police Department and multiple other agencies will escort Officer Burton home from Dayton...
roadtirement.com
Ohio’s historic Clifton Mill
East of Dayton and south of Springfield, Ohio in the tiny town of Clifton you will find the Clifton Mill. This is one of, if not the oldest continuously operating grist mills left in the country. First built in 1802 by Revolutionary War veteran Owen Davis, the mill is still operating, as well as offering a restaurant and store.
Body of fallen Richmond officer Seara Burton to be escorted back to Indiana Monday afternoon
DAYTON — A processional escort will return the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton from Dayton to Indiana Monday afternoon. The procession will escort Burton’s body from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in downtown Dayton, back to Richmond and ending at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, a Richmond police spokesperson said in a media release.
Daily Advocate
Versailles sweeps third straight opponent; defeats Troy at home
VERSAILLES — The Versailles’ High School volleyball team picked up where they left off. The Lady Tigers swept their third straight opponent on Sept. 17, this time against Troy High School. They swept Fort Recovery and Parkway in their last two matches. Troy hung around in each set....
Daily Advocate
Radiant Lighthouse hosts blood drive
GREENVILLE — Support September Sickle Cell Awareness Month and enter the drawing to win tickets to the Ohio State vs. Michigan game by donating at the Radiant Lighthouse community blood drive Monday, Sept. 26 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Worship Center, 5256 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville.
1017thepoint.com
SEARA'S BODY TO BE RETURNED MONDAY AFTERNOON; PROCESSION ROUTE ANNOUNCED
(Richmond, IN)--The body of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will be returned to Richmond Monday afternoon. Officer Burton died late Sunday night at Reid Health. Her body was then taken to Dayton for autopsy. A procession of law enforcement personnel will escort her casket back to Richmond Monday afternoon. Members of the public, who have been incredibly supportive over the 39 days that have passed since she was shot, are being invited to line the streets of the city Monday afternoon. Here are the details you’ll need to know: The procession is leaving downtown Dayton at 1:30 Monday afternoon. It will pass through Preble County on I-70 and will enter Richmond on U.S. 40 at the state line – likely at around 2:15. It will then travel west along National Road East and East Main, and then to North A Street. It will then make a left turn onto 5th Street, where it will pass by her police vehicle. That vehicle has sat in front of the city building and now serves as a focal point for the community. From there, the procession will continue onto National Road West, where it will end at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Well-wishers who are lining the streets are being asked to stay in safe locations. They’re also being asked to refrain from stopping on the shoulder of I-70.
golfcourseindustry.com
Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility
Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
Sidney Daily News
Claywell resigns from Shelby County BOE
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections met Monday morning in a special meeting to discuss the resignation of Deputy Director Colin Claywell. The board went into executive session at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss personnel matters regarding Deputy Director Claywell. The Board returned to public session at 10:45 a.m. with Claywell’s official resignation. Board member Douglas Pence moved to accept Claywell’s resignation, effective Sept. 30, 2022. The motion was seconded by Merrill Asher and passed unanimously.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Maid-Rite Sportsmanship Winners week of Sept. 5
JR. HIGH CROSS COUNTRY – Clair Rammel.
