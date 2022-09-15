Read full article on original website
Related
9 Best Dollar Tree Items for Fall 2022
The autumnal equinox is what most people associate with the beginning of fall, and this year, that date falls on Thursday, September 22. Since it's already September, it's high time to get out your...
How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better
Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
The Daily South
How Layer Cakes Became A Southern Party Essential
From weddings and baby showers to birthday parties, church picnics, holidays, and funerals, no Southern get-together is complete without a showstopping layer cake. While the region celebrates this iconic dessert throughout the year, layer cakes didn't originate in the South, or even in the United States. With roots in European traditions, the first layer cakes began showing up in America in the mid 1800s, with some of the earliest layer cake recipes published in "Mrs. Porter's New Southern Cookery Book," published for cooks with iron stoves, according to The New York Times.
The Daily South
Cornbread And Eggs Is The Old-Fashioned Way Southerners Use Up Leftover Cornbread
There will never come a day when the discussion—er, argument—amongst Southerners around how to make the best cornbread comes to a definitive close. Some choose the baking dish, while others stay true to the cast-iron skillet. Many herald the addition of browned butter, while a small faction remains adamant about throwing in sugar. However, the one thing that everyone can agree on is that cornbread is always welcome on the table.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Epicurious
One-Cup Pancakes
You don’t need to get the weighing scales or even measuring cups out to make these easy pancakes—simply grab a cup or mug and use it to roughly portion out the ingredients in equal parts. Within minutes, you’ll be enjoying light, fluffy pancakes. Serve them with plain Greek yogurt and any flavor jam or spread and a little grated citrus zest, or your own favorite toppings.
The Daily South
How To Freeze Cookies So You Can Enjoy Them Longer
There's nothing quite as satisfying as snacking on freshly baked cookies. The scent, the texture, and the flavor—all incredible straight out of the oven. But what if you baked too many cookies, or you're hoping to bake dozens ahead of time so you can have treats on hand whenever a craving strikes?
Turkey Shepherd’s Pie
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The Thanksgiving table isn’t yet clear before talk of the perfect day-after turkey sandwich begins. But sandwiches aren’t the only way to use leftover turkey, extra mashed potatoes, and the contents of Grandma’s gravy boat. Every year turkey stew, stuffed shells, and enchiladas make it on my post-holiday meal plan, and this year I’m adding another crowd-pleasing one-dish dinner to the list.
Parade
Add Melissa Clark’s Garlicky One-Pan Chicken Recipe To Your Go-To Dinner Rotation
“The combination of lemon, garlic and Worcestershire sauce gives this easy chicken dish a vaguely Caesar-salad-like vibe,” says Melissa Clark of this recipe from her new cookbook, Dinner in One. The cookbook is all about big-flavor meals all made in just one pan. You can swap the sugar snap...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get growing with rock wool, an old tip newly learned
I am lucky to have met a big group of plant science geeks from all over the world through platforms such as Instagram. So, recently, when I was offered the opportunity of a botanical road trip with my mate Rogier van Vugt, head of horticulture at Leiden Botanic Garden, about 25 miles south of Amsterdam, to visit tiny, niche growers and rare plant collectors across Europe, I jumped at the chance. Yet, to my surprise, the most amazing fact I learned from the experts we met was not about some top-secret plant cultivar or a closely guarded growing technique, but probably the simplest of all ideas: a new take on an old growing media.
White Spinach Pizza
Love pizza and spinach dip? Then this is the recipe for you. The easy, peasy pie comes together quickly with store-bought dough, a quick creamy ricotta sauce, baby spinach, and plenty of melty mozzarella. You can serve this with a salad, or maybe there’s enough spinach on the pizza to count as your greens. The choice is yours.
How to Bake With Canned Pumpkin Instead of Eggs and Oil
Here's how to substitute pumpkin for eggs and oil in your homemade cakes and baked goods. Using pumpkin instead of eggs and oil can cut down on calories.
Why I Always Keep a Batch of Cheeseburger Dumplings in My Freezer
Let me tell you about what I regard as an absolute gem of a Kitchn recipe: cheeseburger dumplings. With a filling reminiscent of a good old-fashioned cheeseburger hit with a special sauce, I am eternally thankful to developer (and soon-to-be book author) Kiera Wright-Ruiz for creating them. They aren’t traditional, but they are downright easy to love and embrace.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bon Appétit
Crispy, Juicy Sausage Rolls to Celebrate the End of Zucchini Season
To food editor Shilpa Uskokovic, when it comes to home cooking, cheap is the greatest compliment. Each month, in What a Steal, she’s sharing a highly craveable recipe—and showing us how to save some $$$ along the way. Pigs in a blanket are excellent, but sausage rolls? Now...
Epicurious
Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole
Active Time 25 minutes Total Time 1 hour 30 minutes. Crisp on the outside and cheesy on the inside, hash brown casserole is an easy dish that will please a crowd whether it's served at breakfast or dinner. A béchamel, or creamy roux-based sauce, serves as the base for the casserole alongside thawed frozen shredded hash browns. A cup of sour cream adds a tangy silkiness to the mix, which counters the starchiness of the potatoes.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Simple Baked Spaghetti Squash
Learn how to cook spaghetti squash in the oven with this simple baked spaghetti squash recipe. Spaghetti squash is a vegetable that when baked, has a stringy texture and an appearance that resembles spaghetti. It has a neutral flavor and is relatively low in calories. What does spaghetti squash taste...
Martha Stewart Banana Bread Recipe Has Been A Winner Since 1982
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas seem to have an almost supernatural way of turning from green, hard, and...
Pumpkin Cake Doughnuts From Cake Mix
Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. These Pumpkin Cake Doughnuts are an easy and delicious fall breakfast or snack! Made with a cake mix, they are super simple to make and then topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze for a tasty fall treat.
Comments / 0