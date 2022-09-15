ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lititz, PA

7 People Hospitalized Following Crash In Lititz

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIKDq_0hx2IW6s00
The scene of the crash in Lititz. Photo Credit: Lititz Borough PD

Seven people were injured following a crash into a tree in Lititz, area police announced on Thursday, September 15.

The crash happened in the 300 Block of South Broad Street/State Route 501 at 6:21 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to Lititz Borough police.

A man driving the van picture exited the left lane for an unknown reason and "struck a tree which was located adjacent to the roadway," police say.

The driver and six passengers were all transported by ambulance "for hospital-based care for non-life-threatening injuries," as stated in the release.

A summary traffic citation was filed against the driver for "Roadways Laned for Traffic," according to the police.

"The driver has been summoned to respond to District Court," police say.

The name of the driver and additional information was not available as of 3 p.m. on Sept. 15.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

Comments / 3

Justa Fan
3d ago

Why is this criminal out on bail? She is a murderer. Keep her isolated and away from the public. But I waste my time here because those who are guilty of this crime have gotten 2nd and 3rd opportunities to repeat it. One DUI should require lengthy prison terms. The judicial system continues going soft on these menaces to society.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Fatal multi-vehicle crash traps and kills man in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has released details on the multi-vehicle crash that occurred last night at around 7:16PM. Officers were called to the scene of 1020 Hanover Road in Jackson Township for an accident where someone was trapped. Coroners were called to the scene...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lititz, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lititz, PA
iheart.com

York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident

>York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident. (York County, PA) -- Authorities have identified a man who died following a vehicle crash Saturday evening in Jackson Township. The incident happened at around 7:15 p.m. on Hanover Road. Authorities say that 55-year-old James Morgan of York County suffered some sort of medical event while driving that led him to hit another vehicle. Morgan was the only fatality associated with the accident and no other injuries were reported.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Victim of fatal York County crash identified

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man has died after a crash occurred on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 in Jackson Township, York County. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s office, the multi-vehicle crash occurred with entrapment in the 1000 block of Hanover Road. The coroner’s office was dispatched at 7:16 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pursuit-Crash On Route 422 Injures 2 State Troopers: Report

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were seriously hurt in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 422 overnight, according to CBS News. The troopers were trying to stop a U-Haul box truck wanted in recent thefts when they initiated a stopping maneuver that caused a crash between the box truck, troop car and a dump truck around 3 a.m. on the westbound side in Limerick, the outlet said.
LIMERICK, PA
FOX 43

Police: 3 vehicles stolen from lot of Lancaster County auto dealer

LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating after three vehicles were stolen from the lot of an auto dealer in Warwick Township. The stolen vehicles are an orange 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat valued at $77,998, a red 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody valued at $65,992, and a black 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat valued at $83,991, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#District Court#Daily Voice Lancaster
WDEL 1150AM

Motorcycle-vs-dump truck crash leaves man seriously injured

A 26-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after his motorcycle rear-ended a dump truck. New Castle County Paramedics along with Aetna Hose and Christiana Fire Company rescue personnel and a Delaware State Police helicopter were sent to I-95 northbound near the Old Baltimore Pike Industrial Park around 2:40 Friday afternoon.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
FOX 43

Crash leaves 1 dead in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says a man is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening. First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash. The driver of the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WFMZ-TV Online

Sleeping woman wounded by shot fired into Reading home

READING, Pa. — A woman asleep inside her home is the latest person to fall victim to violence in Reading. The 43-year-old woman was sleeping in the first-floor front room of her home in the 300 block of South Seventh Street around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the police.
READING, PA
WGAL

Spring Garden Township police warn public about recent robberies

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County, are warning residents about two recent armed robberies. On Thursday, Sept. 8, just before 10 p.m., police said a person parked on the 600 block of North State Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood and a man "suddenly appeared" at the driver's side door. The robber had a gun and demanded money.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police searching for an underwear thief in Lancaster

A person walked out of the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet store in Lancaster County with over $400 in stolen men's underwear last Friday, according to police. The person in the picture was seen pushing a baby stroller to steal the underwear, using it to conceal the clothing according to the East Lampeter Township Police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
363K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy