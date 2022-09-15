7 People Hospitalized Following Crash In Lititz

The scene of the crash in Lititz. Photo Credit: Lititz Borough PD

Seven people were injured following a crash into a tree in Lititz, area police announced on Thursday, September 15.

The crash happened in the 300 Block of South Broad Street/State Route 501 at 6:21 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to Lititz Borough police.

A man driving the van picture exited the left lane for an unknown reason and "struck a tree which was located adjacent to the roadway," police say.

The driver and six passengers were all transported by ambulance "for hospital-based care for non-life-threatening injuries," as stated in the release.

A summary traffic citation was filed against the driver for "Roadways Laned for Traffic," according to the police.

"The driver has been summoned to respond to District Court," police say.

The name of the driver and additional information was not available as of 3 p.m. on Sept. 15.

