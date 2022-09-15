Read full article on original website
Indian FinTech Zaggle Launches AP, Credit Card Payments Platform
Indian FinTech company Zaggle has reportedly launched a product called Zoyer that brings accounts payable (AP) and credit card payments together on a single platform. The platform simplifies and automates B2B payments for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises, streamlining B2B payables and enabling effective management of operating cash flows and business performance, IBS Intelligence reported Thursday (Sept. 15).
Credit Card Borrowing Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels
There are some things we want to see return to pre-pandemic levels, like traveling to far-flung locales or gathering with friends and family. And then there are some things that, perhaps, we might not like to see move toward those pre-COVID-19 high water marks. Not in the paycheck-to-paycheck economy, anyway.
NCR Splitting Into 2 Distinct Companies
Bank, retail and restaurant enterprise technology provider NCR is splitting into two distinct publicly traded companies, with one focused exclusively on ATMs and the other targeting online commerce. The NCR Board of Directors unanimously approved the plan, which will be “structured in a tax-free manner” and is anticipated to take...
Banking Platform Oportun Gains $150M Secured Loan From Neuberger Berman
Mission-driven FinTech and digital banking platform Oportun Financial Corporation closed a $150 million senior secured term loan from funds managed or sub-advised by Neuberger Berman Specialty Finance. “The capital provided by this loan will support the continued investment and growth in our business that we expect, even under the tighter...
Today in Crypto: Coinbase Could Earn $1.2B From Higher Interest, Analyst Says
Celsius, the cryptocurrency lender that filed in July to reorganize under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code, on September 16 asked a court for permission to conduct business-as-usual sales of its stablecoins. A proposed order the company filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York stated, in part that the court would be: “permitting the Debtors to continue to sell stablecoin consistent with past practice and in the ordinary course of the Debtors’ business.”
Cryptocurrency-Fiat Gateway CryptoPayments Launches B2B, B2C Solutions
Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions that enable businesses and individuals to make and receive payments in nine cryptocurrencies. The platform features security that includes two-factor account authentication, currency options, up to 14 personal crypto wallets and multicurrency cards, and an application programming interface (API) for developers, according...
Report: SEC Accounting Guidance Creates Hurdle for Banks’ Crypto Plans
Despite demand from an increasing number of their clients for cryptocurrency products and services, many banks are reportedly holding back on offering them because accounting guidance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) makes it unprofitable to do so. The March 31 accounting guidance from the SEC requires that...
BJ’s Wholesale, Rivals Chase Trade-Down Consumer Trend via SNAP EBT
Aiming to offer its members flexibility and convenience, membership warehouse club operator BJ’s Wholesale Club has begun accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments when members check out on BJs.com or the company’s mobile app. When using SNAP EBT cards to shop online, BJ’s...
NCR’s Corporate Cleave Leverages ATMs to Boost Self-Service, Digital Banking
For NCR Corp., the goal is to capitalize on the continued shift to digital banking. Underpinning its newly-announced split into two independent companies, we see some other shifts taking root: A shift from roots as a hardware-centric vendor towards software and a shift from manufacturing to an asset-lite model. As...
US FinTech WayaPay Launches Digital Bank, Transfer App Aimed at African Immigrants
WayaPay, which describes itself as a Kenyan FinTech based in the United States, says it has launched its full-service digital bank and money-transfer app tailored to the needs of immigrants from Africa. Kenya’s ambassador to the United States, Lazarus Amayo, joined in the launch festivities on Sept. 16 in Washington,...
Card Issuers See Upswing in Borrowing
Consumers unleashed from COVID-19 restrictions and confronting inflation-boosted prices are back to using their credit cards near pre-pandemic levels, Seeking Alpha reported Sunday (Sept. 18). The assessment was based on credit card data from eight issuers in the United States. August data for the eight companies varied from one company...
Report: Federal Reserve Reviews Goldman’s Retail Unit, Marcus
The Federal Reserve is reportedly reviewing the operation of Goldman Sachs Group’s retail online banking platform, Marcus, asking questions of Goldman managers in a weeks-long process. The process is not indicative of wrongdoing, but it goes beyond the regulator’s usual oversight, Bloomberg reported Friday (Sept. 16), citing unnamed sources....
Flexbase Adds B2B BNPL Option to Its Solutions for Merchants
Finance super app for businesses Flexbase is now offering B2B merchants a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution called Flexbase Pay. With this product, merchants can get paid immediately while also giving their business customers the option to get 60 days of interest-free financing, according to a Monday (Sept. 19) press release.
Instacart Faces Fresh Competition in Expanding Smart Cart Sector
The battle for smart cart primacy is rolling ahead full steam as segment leader Instacart is challenged by new players looking to break its dominance of the massive omnichannel grocery category. Among the latest to weigh in, Japanese tech firm Retail AI announced Thursday (Sept. 15) that it was partnering...
Crypto Exchange Yellow Card Raises $40M in Series B
Pan-African cryptocurrency exchange Yellow Card Financial on Monday (Sept.19) announced the close of a $40 million Series B funding round led by Polychain Capital. Other participants in the round included Valar Ventures, Third Prime Ventures, Sozo Ventures, Castle Island Ventures, Fabric Ventures, DG Daiwa Ventures, The Raba Partnership, Jon Weiner, Alex Wilson and Pat Duffy.
Verity Debuts Family Banking App for MENA Users
Verity, a FinTech which works to help younger people earn, save and spend responsibly, has rolled out a new family banking and financial literacy app for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, according to a Monday (Sept. 19) press release. The app will include Visa prepaid cards, with...
Report: Instacart IPO Would Shun Weak Markets to Reward, Retain Employees
Instacart will reportedly forgo raising fresh capital in its expected initial public offering (IPO) and instead back a plan that would see most of its listing funded with shares sold by employees. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal Monday (Sept. 19) citing unnamed people familiar with the...
EMEA Daily: 5 Companies Join ECB’s Digital Euro Project
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the European Central Bank (ECB) announces five industry partners that will be involved in a “prototyping exercise” as part of the digital euro project, while Truelayer cuts 10% of its workforce. The ECB has selected five companies to...
Report: FinTech CRED to Invest in P2P Lending Platform LiquiLoans
Credit card bill payment platform CRED is reportedly planning to invest $10 million in peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform LiquiLoans. With the investment, CRED would acquire a minority stake, LiquiLoans would be valued at $200 million and the two companies would form a strategic alliance, expanding upon their existing relationship, Inc42 reported Friday (Sept. 16), citing a statement from CRED.
Mexican Department Store Liverpool Buys 9.9% Stake in Nordstrom
Two high-end department stores reportedly have a closer relationship now, as the parent company of Mexican chain Liverpool has reportedly acquired a 9.9% passive stake in U.S. chain Nordstrom for 5.9 billion pesos ($293.8 million). Reuters reported Thursday (Sept. 15) that Liverpool said in a statement about the acquisition, “This...
