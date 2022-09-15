Celsius, the cryptocurrency lender that filed in July to reorganize under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code, on September 16 asked a court for permission to conduct business-as-usual sales of its stablecoins. A proposed order the company filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York stated, in part that the court would be: “permitting the Debtors to continue to sell stablecoin consistent with past practice and in the ordinary course of the Debtors’ business.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO