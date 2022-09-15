Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
MN, WI, MI join coalition to promote clean hydrogen production
Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan’s Governors are coming together to accelerate the development of clean hydrogen. Governors Tim Walz, Tony Evers, and Gretchen Whitmer have joined the Governors of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio to announce the launch of the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition (M-H2 Coalition). States will work together to identify opportunities for advancing clean hydrogen production and use, which will expand economic opportunity, reduce harmful emissions, promote energy independence, and lower long-term energy costs.
WDIO-TV
Alaska braces for huge storm, flooding, power outages feared
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Warmth begins the week, but doesn’t stick around
The week ahead begins warm with temps around 10 degrees above normal. These warmer conditions linger through Tuesday, then highs fall into 50s and 60s starting Wednesday and continue each day through the weekend. There will be a few opportunities for rain in the coming days, but each is rather...
WDIO-TV
Motorists Beware: Fall Flood Run is this weekend
The Department of Transportation offices in Minnesota and Wisconsin would like to remind the public to use caution this weekend when driving along the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers as motorcyclists ride in the Fall Flood Run on Saturday. The annual ride historically attracts thousands of riders, taking them on a route between the Twin Cities and Winona. More details: Fall Flood Run.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
Meet the candidates for Minnesota State Auditor
The Minnesota State Auditor’s race is probably one of the lesser-known ones on the ballot this midterm election cycle. Incumbent Julie Blaha (DFL) is running for re-election. Ryan Wilson (R) is hoping to unseat her. Blaha was first elected in 2018. She said the role is about protecting people’s...
WDIO-TV
Youngkin administration recasts transgender student policies
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has rewritten Virginia’s model policies for the treatment of transgender students, issuing guidance for school divisions that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new model policies from the Virginia Department of Education, which...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota is on track for normal fall color season
Fall begins September 22nd and some of the leaves are starting to turn. Val Cervenka puts together the fall color predictions for Minnesota DNR using data from state’s climatology website. She says we’re on track for a normal year. This September we can expect elevated temperatures and rainfall....
WDIO-TV
Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Republican who is running for governor in Arkansas, was released from a hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer. “Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation...
Comments / 0