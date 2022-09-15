Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Related
Woman Assaults Workers, Bites Officers After Being Asked To Leave Milford Restaurant, Cops Say
A Connecticut woman is accused of assaulting several employees and police officers after being asked to leave a restaurant. Police in New Haven County were called shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, with reports that a customer had assaulted employees at Milford’s Stonebridge Restaurant, located on Daniel Street.
Meriden man gets 6 years for carjacking, shooting
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is set to spend six years in prison after being convicted of a 2020 carjacking and a shooting in Meriden, according to an announcement Monday from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Josaun Munoz, 37, of Meriden, was sentenced for a carjacking and shooting on Oct. 3, 2020. Authorities […]
Prosecutors don’t appeal; man acquitted in East Hartford home robbery
A man who was convicted by a jury of breaking into the house of a neighbor in East Hartford and robbing the woman at knifepoint — but had his conviction reversed by the state Appellate Court — has been acquitted of the charges. DEFENDANT: Edwin Glass, 41, who...
Stamford Man Found Dead Following Police Standoff After Hiding For 2 Years
A Fairfield County man wanted for two years for allegedly luring a woman from Florida to his home and then sexually assaulting her, killed himself during a standoff with US Marshals in Canada. Simon Bester, age 42, of Stamford, died last week in a vacation home just north of Quebec,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Woman accused of assaulting security, biting officer at Milford restaurant
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is accused of assaulting security and biting a police officer at a Milford restaurant on Sunday. Police said Stephanie Meckley, 27, of Milford, jumped over the barrier at the Stonebridge restaurant after staff asked her to leave and wait in line. Meckley assaulted...
Attorney: Man charged with assaulting police officer at Oyster Festival was defending young girl
Syphrette and his attorney Darnell Crosland say they have cellphone video showing the Norwalk police officer swearing at a teenage girl. Crosland says his client was only trying to help.
First court appearance in Bridgeport for Hummer driver in viral video
The Brookfield woman accused of ramming her Hummer into a police cruiser, then leading officers on a multi-town chase that put seven officers in the hospital, appeared in court in Bridgeport for the first time.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Arrest Area Man Employed by Local FBI for Allegedly Soliciting Minor in Harrison County
According to WDTV, a Fairmont man employed by the FBI has reportedly been arrested by Bridgeport Police, and is facing charges involving children. 52-year-old FBI Police officer Dale Edward Cheuvront is being charged with soliciting a minor in Harrison County. The FBI sent 5 News the following statement:. “We are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
Former Wethersfield attorney gets 45 months for defrauding investor of $1.3 million, prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A former Wethersfield attorney was sentenced to 45 months in prison Thursday for helping defraud a would-be investor of $1.3 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Mark Pagani, 61, of Bolton, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and...
North Haven cruiser struck during attempted break-in, juvenile arrested
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A police cruiser was heavily damaged early Saturday when two suspects were interrupted while they were attempting to break into cars. One teen suspect is under arrest. Police said they were called at 2:15 a.m. to the area of 160 State Street for the report...
Man hospitalized after Trumbull Ave. shooting in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after being shot on Trumbull Avenue Monday morning, according to police. Bridgeport emergency crews received a 911 call regarding a shooting at about 4 a.m. The call stated that someone had been shot on the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue. Officers responded to the report and found […]
Former New Haven interim chief becomes deputy chief in Watertown
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former interim police chief for the New Haven Police Department is now Watertown’s new deputy chief. Renee Dominquez was sworn in as deputy chief Monday morning. She retired from the New Haven Police Department after more than 20 years of service. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker had picked Dominguez to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsTimes
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices
Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
Register Citizen
Norwalk police investigating death of infant
NORWALK — City police said Sunday they are investigating the death of an infant. Lt. Joseph Dinho, a spokesperson for the Norwalk Police Department, described the probe in an email Sunday evening as an “untimely death” investigation. Dinho said the investigation is ongoing, but offered no further...
Register Citizen
$25K reward offered in 2019 slaying of New Haven man in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — The state is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the 2019 killing of a New Haven man in Woodbridge, police said Friday. Abdur Terrell was found dead in a wooded area of town near the New Haven line, while his belongings were found on the shoulder of Woodfield Road on the evening of Nov. 9, 2019, Woodbridge Police Sgt. A.J. Cappiello said.
Bridgeport woman says dog was stolen from her yard, then returned to her after paying reward
It happened Sept. 5 in the 300 block of Alpine Street in Bridgeport where Hill lives. She said a security camera captured it all, but the video was too blurry.
'Give me money' | Thousands of dollars robbed from Terryville gas stations Saturday
PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — Police in Plymouth are investigating two reported robberies Saturday evening at two gas stations on Main Street in Terryville. Citgo and Gulf, across the street from each other, both reported armed robberies around 6:30 in the evening. A gas station employee at Citgo told FOX61 about $4,000 were taken. The man who was working at Gulf when the robbery happened said he was outside when the suspect put a knife to his throat and demanded money. He says the man took about $5,000 in cash and lottery tickets.
1 killed, 1 injured in Rocky Hill crash
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — One person is dead and another seriously injured in a single car crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Sunday. Connecticut State Police said around 3:50 p.m. Eralda Xhaxha, 32, of Enfield was driving north on I-91 just south of Exit 24 when, for an unknown reason, the car swerved across the center and right lanes on to the shoulder. The car then hit the wooden sound barrier and crashed through, coming to a stop.
A Bank Air Conditioner Got Shot in Waterbury
There was an interesting discovery at a bank in Waterbury over the weekend that didn't make the news. I read about it on social media, and I think you'll get a chuckle from it. In the late 80's, I was a Police/Fire/911 dispatcher for Watertown, Connecticut. Doing that job introduced...
Manchester: Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
Manchester: Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0