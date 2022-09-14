Read full article on original website
Related
Berkeleyan Online
A Little ‘California Spirit’
It is no secret. I am an optimist. But, the pandemic. But, global unrest. But, rising poverty and social inequality. There are many compelling reasons to feel discouraged. 100 years ago, on the association’s 50th anniversary in 1922, it is likely the Cal alumni community felt a similar cast. The senior class had endured the 1918 “Plague Year”—that.
Berkeleyan Online
Connection, thriving, history: Celebrating Latinx Heritage Month 2022
The following message was sent to UC Berkeley students, staff and faculty on Thursday:. Today marks the start of Latinx Heritage Month at UC Berkeley and across the country. This month we honor the many intersectional Latinx comunidades that have defined our nation, our state and our campus. At UC...
Berkeleyan Online
Student Lucy Andrews: ‘Hold deeply to the belief that a different world is possible’
This I’m A Berkeleyan feature was written as a first-person narrative from an interview with Lucy Andrews. Have someone you think we should write about? Contact news@berkeley.edu. I’d like to believe that we all want to live in a world where there’s no violence. No violence to each other,...
Berkeleyan Online
IURD Spotlight: Principal Investigator Margaretta Lin
Sponsored by IURD, Margaretta also serves as the PI of the nation’s first impact study of Fair Chance Housing laws, working with Professors Acey and Dan Lindheim (Goldman School of Public Policy, Aukeem Ballard (PhD Ed), Mariel Mendoza (MPP/MPH ‘22), and a team of Community Scholars, formerly incarcerated students. This study integrates community based participatory action research as well as methodologies to study the power of hope and love as anti-recidivism strategies.
Comments / 0