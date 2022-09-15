Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Guilty Plea in 1976 Rape and Murder- Justice After 46 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Chester, SC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Murder victim's family seeking change to gun law
The family of an Upstate woman who was fatally shot last month is seeking changes to a gun law. As we previously reported, 42 year old Kesha Tate was shot and killed in her Gaffney home in late August.
WBTV
“A miracle”: After two months in hospital, 13-year-old shot in bedroom returns home
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After fighting for two months in the hospital and beating her odds of survival, 13-year-old Aalayah Fulmore is back home. The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said she was shot in her bedroom on July 8. They said an unknown suspect shot her from outside Patriot’s Pointe apartment complex in Concord.
Police investigating after reamins in shallow grave behind Conover home
CONOVER, N.C. — Police are investigating after remains were found behind a home in Conover. On Friday, police said they received a tip that a body had possibly been buried in the backyard of a residence on the 300 block of 4th Avenue. At that residence, the Conover Police...
wach.com
Chaos erupts on first night of SCarowinds after rumors of shots fired, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — Carowinds' first night of its annual Halloween themed rides and events was shut down early due to rumors of shots fired and "unruly behavior." WSOC reports chaos erupted Saturday, during the first night of SCarowinds, after someone claimed shots had been fired inside the amusement park. An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WSOC no shots were fired, however rumors circulating caused people to panic and run out of the park.
Review after latest death at Mecklenburg jail shows more missed safety checks
A state review of the most recent death at the Mecklenburg County jail in uptown Charlotte shows officers continue to miss a substantial amount of safety checks. It also provides a view of how the jail is handling shifts while so short-staffed. Russell Fincham, 25, entered the jail on July...
Carowinds to announce new chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ over the weekend
CHARLOTTE — Carowinds is announcing a new chaperone policy Tuesday after false claims of a shooting that spread through the park creating a chaotic scene at the theme park. While no one was shot, the situation turned into a scary situation for families in attendance. According to police, a...
Tragic: 3 killed in wrong-way, head-on collision on I-485, authorities say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people are dead and another victim is injured following a crash on I-485 outer near University City Blvd. Sunday morning, authorities confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed the driver was heading in the wrong direction on the highway causing a head-on collision when the accident happened just before 4 a.m. […]
Forest City Police need help identifying suspect
The Forest City Police Department has asked for assistance in identifying a suspect in an indecent exposure incident on Saturday.
fox46.com
Carowinds implementing chaperone policy after ‘unruly behavior,’ false gunshot reports this weekend
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carowinds announced on Monday it’s starting a new chaperone policy following false reports of gunshots at the park and ‘unruly behavior’ by minors this weekend. “The safety of our guests and associates has always been Carowinds’ top priority. To be clear,...
Police: 17-year-old Shelby High School student killed in shooting
SHELBY, N.C. — A Shelby High School student was killed in a shooting Tuesday night, police said. Officers responded to Logan Street in Shelby after witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area. No one said they saw the shooting though. At the scene, police said they found a...
fox46.com
Chaos at Scarowinds after false reports of gunshots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – People at the recently opened Scarowinds Saturday night got quite a different scare than what they were expecting after confusion sparked fears of a shooting. Good Day Charlotte anchor Jason Harper was able to capture video outside of the park after people started...
Family looks to enact new law after Cherokee Co. woman fatally shot
It has been three weeks since Kesha Tate was killed in her own home, and her family said the pain is still raw.
Anson County Jail inmate dies
WADESBORO — An inmate at the Anson County Jail has died, according to an article from the Charlotte Observer. Shaquille Dremichael Polk, 28, died on August 28. According to the article, it states that Polk “showed signs of serious illness and begged the Anson County jail for medical care for days.”
Man serving prison time for other charges accused of killing Charlotte man in February, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than seven months after a Charlotte man died following a fiery crash on I-485, police say the suspect accused of killing him is already in prison on unrelated charges. In February 2022, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shared that 36-year-old Jamil Rout died despite lifesaving efforts...
Confrontation over parking space leads to shot being fired at Cabarrus County Fair
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Families say they are shocked after learning that someone fired a gun into the air at the Cabarrus County Fair last Saturday. Authorities told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that the incident occurred during a confrontation over a parking space. Thousand of people attended the...
Facility investigated twice before elderly resident rescued from nearby woods, state officials say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 79-year-old woman is still recovering after she was rescued from a wooded area three days after walking away from her assisted care facility in Chester County. As Judy Pate recovers in an intensive care unit, her family’s attorney said they are working with law...
WBTV
Authorities investigating after shallow grave found behind home in Catawba County
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Conover Police Department received information on Friday about a body possibly being buried in the backyard of a home, an official confirmed. According to the department, the home is located in the 300 block of 4th Avenue Southwest, near Lee Industries, just off of Highway 70 in Conover.
WLTX.com
New details released in latest deadly I-77 crash
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities now say one person has died in a crash that also injured five other people and a dog on I-77 in Chester County early Sunday. According to Richburg Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near mile marker 66 on the southbound side of the interstate. Arriving crews discovered three vehicles, two of which had flipped and landed back on their wheels.
Nearly 50 lbs of meth, conversion laboratory, and AR-15 rifle seized from NC home: Sheriff
Deputies said this large-scale seizure began in early August when detectives identified a home in the 1600 block of Tom Boyd Road in Monroe as a potential source of meth production.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Four people in custody, officers on leave following Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No one was hurt in a police shooting northwest of uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. off Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road. A spokesperson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were alerted to a stolen car in the area. When police attempted to stop the car, the driver, armed with a gun, ran off.
