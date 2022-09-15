CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — Carowinds' first night of its annual Halloween themed rides and events was shut down early due to rumors of shots fired and "unruly behavior." WSOC reports chaos erupted Saturday, during the first night of SCarowinds, after someone claimed shots had been fired inside the amusement park. An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WSOC no shots were fired, however rumors circulating caused people to panic and run out of the park.

