Fort Mill, SC

wach.com

Chaos erupts on first night of SCarowinds after rumors of shots fired, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — Carowinds' first night of its annual Halloween themed rides and events was shut down early due to rumors of shots fired and "unruly behavior." WSOC reports chaos erupted Saturday, during the first night of SCarowinds, after someone claimed shots had been fired inside the amusement park. An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WSOC no shots were fired, however rumors circulating caused people to panic and run out of the park.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Tragic: 3 killed in wrong-way, head-on collision on I-485, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people are dead and another victim is injured following a crash on I-485 outer near University City Blvd. Sunday morning, authorities confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed the driver was heading in the wrong direction on the highway causing a head-on collision when the accident happened just before 4 a.m. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Chaos at Scarowinds after false reports of gunshots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – People at the recently opened Scarowinds Saturday night got quite a different scare than what they were expecting after confusion sparked fears of a shooting. Good Day Charlotte anchor Jason Harper was able to capture video outside of the park after people started...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Anson County Jail inmate dies

WADESBORO — An inmate at the Anson County Jail has died, according to an article from the Charlotte Observer. Shaquille Dremichael Polk, 28, died on August 28. According to the article, it states that Polk “showed signs of serious illness and begged the Anson County jail for medical care for days.”
ANSON COUNTY, NC
WLTX.com

New details released in latest deadly I-77 crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities now say one person has died in a crash that also injured five other people and a dog on I-77 in Chester County early Sunday. According to Richburg Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near mile marker 66 on the southbound side of the interstate. Arriving crews discovered three vehicles, two of which had flipped and landed back on their wheels.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Four people in custody, officers on leave following Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No one was hurt in a police shooting northwest of uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. off Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road. A spokesperson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were alerted to a stolen car in the area. When police attempted to stop the car, the driver, armed with a gun, ran off.
CHARLOTTE, NC

