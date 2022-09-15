Read full article on original website
hiphop-n-more.com
NBA Youngboy Releases New Song & Video ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)’: Watch
One thing that NBA Youngboy is going to do is keep dropping new music. The rapper recently released his mixtape called Realer 2 on Sept. 7th but he continues to serve fans as he returns with another new song called ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered). And just like he usually does, it comes along with a music video shot around his house.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kid Cudi’s ‘ENTERGALACTIC’ Album Reportedly Leaks 2 Weeks Early; Tagged with Fart Sounds All Over
It looks like Kid Cudi has a problem to deal with because his upcoming album ENTERGALACTIC has allegedly leaked online. Users started to note new songs from Cudder appear on some rap internet forums on Saturday afternoon, and soon it became clear that they are taken from his forthcoming 10th album which comes along with a Netflix series, co-created by Kenya Barris. An interesting part of the story is that whoever leaked the album, added fart sounds all over the songs.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Fires Back at Music Critic Anthony Fantano Over Fake DMs: “Your existence is a light 1”
YouTube music critic Anthony Fantano now has beef with Drake, it seems. On Thursday night, Drake posted a screenshot of his own direct messages to Fantano on his Instagram story, which read: “Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are alive,” which was a reference to Fantano’s tradition of reviewing albums on a scale from 1 to 10.
hiphop-n-more.com
Fabolous Drops New Freestyle ‘Easy’: Watch
Fabolous seems to be building towards a new project. The Brooklyn rapper has released a new freestyle called ‘Easy’ which is accompanied by a video with cameos from DaniLeigh and Fivio Foreign. He did a similar concept with his previous drop ‘1 Thing’ freestyle starring Amerie.
hiphop-n-more.com
Lil Tjay Shares New Freestyle ‘FACESHOT’ Over 50 Cent Classic ‘Many Men’: Listen
Lil Tjay has released a new freestyle called ‘FACESHOT’ which addresses the dangerous shooting where he was the victim recently. For the freestyle, he borrows the classic 50 Cent beat ‘Many Men’ off Get Rich or Die Tryin’ which was produced by Darrell “Digga” Branch. Tjay and 50 had linked last week where the former hinted that a remix of some sorts over the iconic song was possibly coming.
hiphop-n-more.com
August Alsina Claims Tory Lanez Punched Him, Tory Denies It
Late last night, rumours started to surface on social media that Tory Lanez had knocked out August Alsina after a confrontation. Back in July, Tory posted a snippet on social media of him rapping over Lil Baby and 42 Dugg’s ‘We Paid’ where he raps “let me start f*cking on Jada, I ain’t gon’ snitch like August” and reportedly, August took it offensively and wanted to confront him about it. When he did, Tory reportedly punched him.
