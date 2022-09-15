Paolo Banchero helps Magic unveil new Statement Edition jerseys

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero helped the Orlando Magic unveil their new Statement Edition jerseys on Thursday ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The uniforms feature their primary blue color and black pinstripes, and a black star pattern along the sides pays homage to the design worn from 1998-2003. The new look is one of three jerseys released for the season. The City Edition will be unveiled at a later date.

The Magic will debut the Statement Edition jerseys in their regular-season home opener on Oct. 22 versus the Boston Celtics, and the team plans to wear them 10 times this season.

The Magic open training camp on Sept. 27. The team is scheduled to begin its five-game preseason schedule on Oct. 3. The regular-season opener is set for Oct. 19 in Detroit.