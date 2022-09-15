Read full article on original website
Netflix’s ‘The Real Bling Ring’ Adds Little to the Alexis Haines Story: TV Review
The story of Alexis Haines’ entanglement with a circle of Los Angeles-area home invaders has been told multiple times over: In the reporting of Nancy Jo Sales, who profiled her for Vanity Fair in 2010; on her own reality show, “Pretty Wild,” which aired on E! in 2010; and in Sofia Coppola’s 2013 film “The Bling Ring,” based on Sales’ work. Now, Haines (formerly Alexis Neiers), along with former associate Nick Norgo (formerly Nick Prugo), attempts to set the record straight in the Netflix documentary series “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.”
Cardi B Shows Off Handwritten Note From Beyoncé: Anyone Who Touches It Will Be ‘Electrocuted’
Cardi B has a new prized possession: a copy of Beyoncé’s Renaissance, with a message from Queen Bey herself. On Monday, the rap star posted a video of herself showing off the LP — and she made it clear: no one better touch it!. “Look what Beyoncé...
Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Becomes Longest-Running No. 1 Album in Over Five Years
Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” has clinched another nonconsecutive week at No. 1 — its 11th time at the top spot out of 19 weeks since its release. Not since Drake’s “Views” logged 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 2016 had a similar feat been reached.
Highly anticipated act M.I.A. cancels SF Portola Festival performance
The musician will no longer appear at the festival "due to a serious and unexpected health matter."
Sarah Paulson to Play Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin in ‘The Way Down’ Scripted Adaptation at HBO Max
Sarah Paulson is no stranger to playing real people: Among other roles, she won an Emmy award for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in 2016’s “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” and was recently nominated for an Emmy for “Impeachment: American Crime Story” for playing Linda Tripp. Now, Paulson is attached to star and executive produce the scripted adaptation of “The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin,” which HBO Max is developing from its own five-part docuseries.
