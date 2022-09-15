ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A raw material shortage is being blamed for the loss of 189 jobs in Warsaw. Fiber optic supplier KGP Telecommunications, Inc., or KGPCo, plans to close its plant on N. Detroit Street. The jobs will be phased out starting in November and finishing in January. Documents...
WARSAW, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Warsaw telecomm facility shutting down

Minnesota-based KGPCo. has notified the state it is shutting down its telecommunications manufacturing facility in Warsaw and 189 will people lose their jobs. The company, which manufactures devices for optical fiber networks, says it is struggling with a raw material shortage. The company says the layoffs primarily involve employees who...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Citizens Square parking to be limited during repairs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parking at Citizens Square will be limited for a week in October during repairs to the parking lot, the City of Fort Wayne announced Monday. Starting Oct. 3, residents can only access the parking lot through an entrance on Clinton Street and an exit on the east side onto Berry Street. Parking spaces in the lot’s front lane will be reserved for residents going to Citizens Square, the City said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

All things autumn at market in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – More than 30 local vendors are part of a market Wednesday with fall-themed shopping and activities to welcome the change of seasons. The city’s parks and recreation department is organizing the third year of the fall market with the theme, “Goodbye Summer… Hello Fall”.
NEW HAVEN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Business
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Industry
Fort Wayne, IN
Industry
Local
Indiana Business
WANE-TV

Hispanic Heritage: Fort Wayne Hispanic businesses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hispanics make up 8.1% percent of the population in Allen County, according to the 2021 U.S. Census Bureau. That number jumps up a percent when looking at the population in Fort Wayne. Of that population, dozens own businesses in Fort Wayne and Allen County....
FORT WAYNE, IN
wevv.com

Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say

Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch

The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
WARSAW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Sorting#The U S Postal Service#Single Induction Package#Sips#Delivery For America
WANE-TV

New Haven celebrates 100 years of Schnelker Park

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The City of New Haven and members of the Schnelker family hosted Schnelker Memorial Park’s Centennial Anniversary Saturday. New Haven commemorated a new gazebo in honor of Herman Schnelker, who was a notable businessman and politician in New Haven during the latter half of the 1800s.
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

Hispanic Heritage: Bridging Worlds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A newer nonprofit in Fort Wayne is making it its mission to celebrate diversity and nurture empathy through different cultures in the community. And it’s doing so with a focus on art. “The good news is, we don’t have to do any blending....
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WANE-TV

Three Rivers Festival director out after 1 year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival is looking for new leadership – again. Justin Shurley confirmed to WANE 15 he’s no longer executive director of the festival. He’s taken a new position as Director of Philanthropy at The League for the Blind and Disabled, he said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne woman charged with neglect, causing death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 24-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been charged with six counts of neglect of a dependent after a child in her care died. Court documents say police were called to an apartment on May 1 for reports of a child not breathing. First responders pronounced the child dead at the scene.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Hispanic Heritage: Wabash First Fridays

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Bringing different cultures together was the idea behind making Wabash’s First Friday in September centered around Hispanic Heritage. Hispanic members of the community say they’re thrilled with Downtown Wabash Inc. encouraging diversity in the town. “So it’s really neat they, being Downtown Wabash...
WABASH, IN
WANE-TV

Police find missing 12-year-old from Columbia City

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators said Monday afternoon they found a girl that had been missing from Columbia City. Indiana State Police said 12-year-old Emery Osborne was found in a field, safe, and was reunited with her family. Emery, who is homeschooled, reportedly went missing Monday morning at...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War

We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Peppers & Punchlines comes to Summit City Comedy Club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s being called the “hottest” show in comedy, and you’ll have your chance to see it next weekend. The show is called Peppers & Punchlines. Learn more about what makes this the hottest show in town in the interview above.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Kokomo police officer faces battery charge

KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) — A recent investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP) resulted in a Kokomo police officer facing a felony battery charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. On June 20, ISP initiated an investigation into an alleged battery case involving 42-year-old Roy Smith and a 60-year-old...
KOKOMO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy