WNDU
189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A raw material shortage is being blamed for the loss of 189 jobs in Warsaw. Fiber optic supplier KGP Telecommunications, Inc., or KGPCo, plans to close its plant on N. Detroit Street. The jobs will be phased out starting in November and finishing in January. Documents...
Inside Indiana Business
Warsaw telecomm facility shutting down
Minnesota-based KGPCo. has notified the state it is shutting down its telecommunications manufacturing facility in Warsaw and 189 will people lose their jobs. The company, which manufactures devices for optical fiber networks, says it is struggling with a raw material shortage. The company says the layoffs primarily involve employees who...
WANE-TV
Citizens Square parking to be limited during repairs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parking at Citizens Square will be limited for a week in October during repairs to the parking lot, the City of Fort Wayne announced Monday. Starting Oct. 3, residents can only access the parking lot through an entrance on Clinton Street and an exit on the east side onto Berry Street. Parking spaces in the lot’s front lane will be reserved for residents going to Citizens Square, the City said.
WANE-TV
All things autumn at market in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – More than 30 local vendors are part of a market Wednesday with fall-themed shopping and activities to welcome the change of seasons. The city’s parks and recreation department is organizing the third year of the fall market with the theme, “Goodbye Summer… Hello Fall”.
WANE-TV
‘This is a chance to serve my country’: Fort Wayne investment rep helping build DC memorial
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He remembers sitting in a room during college and listening to the radio. He heard the numbers read – one after the other, all the way up to 29. So Ronald R. Covington, whose father carried a Browning Automatic Rifle through Eastern Europe during World War II and whose uncle flew jets in the Congo, did not go to Vietnam.
WANE-TV
Hispanic Heritage: Fort Wayne Hispanic businesses
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hispanics make up 8.1% percent of the population in Allen County, according to the 2021 U.S. Census Bureau. That number jumps up a percent when looking at the population in Fort Wayne. Of that population, dozens own businesses in Fort Wayne and Allen County....
wevv.com
Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say
Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
Times-Union Newspaper
Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch
The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
WANE-TV
New Haven celebrates 100 years of Schnelker Park
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The City of New Haven and members of the Schnelker family hosted Schnelker Memorial Park’s Centennial Anniversary Saturday. New Haven commemorated a new gazebo in honor of Herman Schnelker, who was a notable businessman and politician in New Haven during the latter half of the 1800s.
Raw material shortage partially behind layoff at Warsaw manufacturing plant
189 people are being laid off at a northern Indiana manufacturing facility as one of the facilities closes.
WANE-TV
Hispanic Heritage: Bridging Worlds
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A newer nonprofit in Fort Wayne is making it its mission to celebrate diversity and nurture empathy through different cultures in the community. And it’s doing so with a focus on art. “The good news is, we don’t have to do any blending....
WANE-TV
Prices back to normal after two Upland gas stations sell gas for under $2
UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) — Cars lined the streets in Upland, Indiana Saturday afternoon as people waited to get gas from two gas stations that had it listed as low as $1.74. A CountryMark and a Marathon gas station each had a long line of cars overflowing into the street waiting to get the cheap gas.
WANE-TV
Three Rivers Festival director out after 1 year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival is looking for new leadership – again. Justin Shurley confirmed to WANE 15 he’s no longer executive director of the festival. He’s taken a new position as Director of Philanthropy at The League for the Blind and Disabled, he said.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne woman charged with neglect, causing death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 24-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been charged with six counts of neglect of a dependent after a child in her care died. Court documents say police were called to an apartment on May 1 for reports of a child not breathing. First responders pronounced the child dead at the scene.
WANE-TV
Hispanic Heritage: Wabash First Fridays
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Bringing different cultures together was the idea behind making Wabash’s First Friday in September centered around Hispanic Heritage. Hispanic members of the community say they’re thrilled with Downtown Wabash Inc. encouraging diversity in the town. “So it’s really neat they, being Downtown Wabash...
WANE-TV
‘Man killer’: Remembering Fort Wayne’s forgotten speedway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Racing is in the blood of many Hoosiers. The Indy 500 has helped fuel a love for the sport unseen in many other places, but its history in the state derives much further north than the hallowed bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The...
WANE-TV
Police find missing 12-year-old from Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators said Monday afternoon they found a girl that had been missing from Columbia City. Indiana State Police said 12-year-old Emery Osborne was found in a field, safe, and was reunited with her family. Emery, who is homeschooled, reportedly went missing Monday morning at...
WISH-TV
Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
WANE-TV
Peppers & Punchlines comes to Summit City Comedy Club
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s being called the “hottest” show in comedy, and you’ll have your chance to see it next weekend. The show is called Peppers & Punchlines. Learn more about what makes this the hottest show in town in the interview above.
WANE-TV
ISP: Kokomo police officer faces battery charge
KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) — A recent investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP) resulted in a Kokomo police officer facing a felony battery charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. On June 20, ISP initiated an investigation into an alleged battery case involving 42-year-old Roy Smith and a 60-year-old...
