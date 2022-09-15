ROCKY HILL, Conn. — One person is dead and another seriously injured in a single car crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Sunday. Connecticut State Police said around 3:50 p.m. Eralda Xhaxha, 32, of Enfield was driving north on I-91 just south of Exit 24 when, for an unknown reason, the car swerved across the center and right lanes on to the shoulder. The car then hit the wooden sound barrier and crashed through, coming to a stop.

