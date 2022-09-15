ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Naugatuck police investigate body found Monday afternoon

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The Naugatuck Police Department is investigating after a body was found Monday evening. At around 4:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery to investigate an unresponsive person. Police found an adult male who was determined to be deceased, which...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to Judith Lane around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated for […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol police search for missing teen

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are searching for a missing 14-year-old. Police said Yaritza Pedraza is a White Hispanic female who is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue tee shirt, police...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

1 killed, 1 injured in Rocky Hill crash

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — One person is dead and another seriously injured in a single car crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Sunday. Connecticut State Police said around 3:50 p.m. Eralda Xhaxha, 32, of Enfield was driving north on I-91 just south of Exit 24 when, for an unknown reason, the car swerved across the center and right lanes on to the shoulder. The car then hit the wooden sound barrier and crashed through, coming to a stop.
ROCKY HILL, CT
FOX 61

3 separate shootings that happened hours apart under investigation in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating three separate shootings that sent three people to the hospital on Friday evening. The first shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Lombard Street, between Rowe and Ferry streets. Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in that area. Responding officers found a 21-year-old New Haven man shot. He was later taken to Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

47-Year-Old Killed After Being Ejected In East Plainville Crash

A 47-year-old Connecticut man was killed after being ejected during a single-vehicle crash. The incident took place in Hartford County around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in East Plainville. According to Connecticut State Police, Kendall Alston, of Windsor, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Route 72 in Plainville when...
PLAINVILLE, CT
zip06.com

Arrest Made in Guilford Purse Snatching

The Guilford Police Department responded to the complaint of a purse snatching in Shoreline Plaza, 830 Boston Post Road, on Sept. 4 at 11:02 a.m. During the event, a juvenile male subject forcibly stole a victim’s purse while the victim was returning to her shopping cart in the parking lot. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated on scene.
GUILFORD, CT
WTNH

Man dies in Rt. 72 East Plainville motorcycle crash

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died following a motorcycle crash that took place on Route 72 East in Plainville Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. State police said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 72 East in the area around exit 3. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
