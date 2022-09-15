Read full article on original website
Woman accused of assaulting security, biting officer at Milford restaurant
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is accused of assaulting security and biting a police officer at a Milford restaurant on Sunday. Police said Stephanie Meckley, 27, of Milford, jumped over the barrier at the Stonebridge restaurant after staff asked her to leave and wait in line. Meckley assaulted...
Woman Assaults Workers, Bites Officers After Being Asked To Leave Milford Restaurant, Cops Say
A Connecticut woman is accused of assaulting several employees and police officers after being asked to leave a restaurant. Police in New Haven County were called shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, with reports that a customer had assaulted employees at Milford’s Stonebridge Restaurant, located on Daniel Street.
Springfield man arrested for possession of ghost gun
A Springfield man was arrested Friday night after police found a ghost gun in his possession.
Naugatuck police investigate body found Monday afternoon
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The Naugatuck Police Department is investigating after a body was found Monday evening. At around 4:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery to investigate an unresponsive person. Police found an adult male who was determined to be deceased, which...
100+ bags of fentanyl and loaded gun seized on Bowdoin St in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested after police were called to a report of a person pointing a gun at someone during a disturbance on State Street.
Southington police respond to 18 ‘smash and grab’ burglaries throughout town
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Southington asked vehicle owners to be mindful of valuables being left in plain view. They said they recently responded to 18 smash and grab burglaries throughout town. “All have been locked vehicles with valuables left in plain view,” said Lt. Keith Egan, Southington police....
Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to Judith Lane around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated for […]
Bristol police search for missing teen
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are searching for a missing 14-year-old. Police said Yaritza Pedraza is a White Hispanic female who is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue tee shirt, police...
Prosecutors don’t appeal; man acquitted in East Hartford home robbery
A man who was convicted by a jury of breaking into the house of a neighbor in East Hartford and robbing the woman at knifepoint — but had his conviction reversed by the state Appellate Court — has been acquitted of the charges. DEFENDANT: Edwin Glass, 41, who...
1 killed, 1 injured in Rocky Hill crash
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — One person is dead and another seriously injured in a single car crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Sunday. Connecticut State Police said around 3:50 p.m. Eralda Xhaxha, 32, of Enfield was driving north on I-91 just south of Exit 24 when, for an unknown reason, the car swerved across the center and right lanes on to the shoulder. The car then hit the wooden sound barrier and crashed through, coming to a stop.
Manchester: Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
Woman stabbed in Popeye's parking lot, suspect arrested: Manchester police
MANCHESTER, Conn. — A woman is recovering after being stabbed in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Manchester on Friday afternoon. Officers responded to the parking lot of Popeye's on 199 Spencer Street around 3 p.m., initially for a report of a domestic dispute that was upgraded to a stabbing.
3 separate shootings that happened hours apart under investigation in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating three separate shootings that sent three people to the hospital on Friday evening. The first shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Lombard Street, between Rowe and Ferry streets. Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in that area. Responding officers found a 21-year-old New Haven man shot. He was later taken to Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
47-Year-Old Killed After Being Ejected In East Plainville Crash
A 47-year-old Connecticut man was killed after being ejected during a single-vehicle crash. The incident took place in Hartford County around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in East Plainville. According to Connecticut State Police, Kendall Alston, of Windsor, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Route 72 in Plainville when...
First responders hold motorcycle ride to honor officer killed on duty
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - In 2004, Newington Police Officer Peter Lavery responded to a domestic violence situation. Peter was shot and killed on duty. He was 47 years old. Over the last 18 years, his family and friends have tried to honor him by doing what he loved. Each year...
Arrest Made in Guilford Purse Snatching
The Guilford Police Department responded to the complaint of a purse snatching in Shoreline Plaza, 830 Boston Post Road, on Sept. 4 at 11:02 a.m. During the event, a juvenile male subject forcibly stole a victim’s purse while the victim was returning to her shopping cart in the parking lot. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated on scene.
Police: One injured in shooting near Treadwell Street & Bagley Avenue in Hamden
A police investigation is underway Friday morning in Hamden.
32-Year-Old Enfield Woman Killed After Car Crashes Off I-91 In Rocky Hill, Into Sound Barrier
A 32-year-old woman died after her car crashed into a wooden sound barrier on a Connecticut highway. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Rocky Hill on I-91 northbound near Exit 24 at about 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, Connecticut State Police said. A 2004 Dodge Stratus...
Man dies in Rt. 72 East Plainville motorcycle crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died following a motorcycle crash that took place on Route 72 East in Plainville Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. State police said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 72 East in the area around exit 3. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle […]
