Kennewick, WA

HPD Arrest Log

The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Sept. 17: Allen Ray Goatley, 43, was arrested on N.E. Alora Drive and charged with attempted strangulation and menacing. Sept. 17: Jon David Hanna, 45, was arrested near S. Highway 395 and W. Highland Avenue and chargted with second-degree...
HERMISTON, OR
Attempted Murder Charge at Casino, Sept. 19

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Umatilla County, Oregon, man with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and several other charges after he robbed the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint and fired at least one round at a tribal police officer. Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with commerce by robbery, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to court documents, in the early afternoon on August 17, 2022, Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million. Vigil then drew a holstered pistol, pointed it at the cashier, and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.” After being given nearly $70,000 in cash, Vigil exited the casino, pointed his firearm at a responding tribal police officer, and discharged at least one round. Vigil sustained injuries in an ensuing exchange of gunfire and was transported by officers to a local hospital. Vigil appeared in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and detained pending a 4-day jury trial scheduled to begin on November 1, 2022. If convicted, Vigil faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, 3 years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. This case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Umatilla Tribal Police Department and the Hermiston Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Ashley R. Cadotte and Cassady Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the U.S Attorney’s Office in the District of Oregon. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
CTUIR reports officer involved shooting

Mission, OR – On Sunday morning, September 18, 2022, there was an officer involved shooting. incident on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The incident is alleged to involve an officer of the. Umatilla Tribal Police Department and a citizen of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian. Reservation. The FBI...
UMATILLA, OR
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
North Richland Goes Dark After Car Takes Out Power Pole

Much of north Richland was dark for a number of hours from late Sunday night into Monday morning, after a single-car crash on Stevens Drive. Around 11:30 PM a car was driving north on Stevens Drive in North Richland when it veered off the road, slamming into several power poles, according to police.
RICHLAND, WA
One in Custody After Kennewick Officer-Involved Shooting

(Kennewick, WA) -- Gunfire exchanged between a fleeing suspect and a Kennewick Police Officer. This happened Tuesday night around 6:15 during a planned “top offender round-up” in conjunction with the Richland Police Department and the Benton County Sheriffs Office. A KPD detective saw 26-year-old Anthony Logan Martinez-Mata who was known by KPD detectives and was wanted on a felony assault charge involving a firearm and was also known to have several felony warrants. An officer tried to contact Martinez-Mata but he fled into an apartment complex. As the KPD officer attempted contact, Martinez-Mata grabbed a gun and fired multiple shots at the officer. The KPD officer returned fire. Martinez-Mata then retreated into an apartment. The resident of the apartment fled out a back window and contacted police. KPD officers contained Martinez-Mata to the apartment.
KENNEWICK, WA
Kennewick Fraud Suspect Also Linked to Stolen Honda

Not only is this suspect being sought for fraud, but they're also linked to a stolen car that looks almost exactly like the one pictured in our story. The suspect has used the victim's debit card multiple times. Kennewick Police say the suspect in these photos has used a stolen...
KENNEWICK, WA
Toxic Algae Closes Popular Park, Launch on Moses Lake

It has affected bodies of water near Walla Walla, even the Columbia River near Richland. Now, the toxic slime is back in Moses Lake. Blue Heron Park boat launch closed til further notice. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information from the Grant County Health Department about the area...
MOSES LAKE, WA
