KPD arrests 19-year-old for allegedly pointing a gun at another person
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 19-year-old Kennewick man has been arrested following a weapons complaint Sunday, Sept. 18. Kennewick Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Volland Street for a report of someone pointing a gun at another person around 10:40 p.m. Upon arrival, all...
Occupied Kennewick apartment units struck by bullets
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three apartment units were struck by bullets Friday evening, Sept. 16. According to Kennewick Police Department, officers responded to the Kamiakin Apartments at 4711 West Metaline Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers arriving on scene found spent casings in the parking lot...
Police searching for man suspected in Yakima County home invasion
ZILLAH, Wash. - Police in the city of Zillah are asking the public's help in locating a man who is a suspect in a home invasion from earlier this month. Investigators said 45-year-old John Seabrook Moss used a gun to force his way into a Zillah home on Sept. 7.
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Sept. 17: Allen Ray Goatley, 43, was arrested on N.E. Alora Drive and charged with attempted strangulation and menacing. Sept. 17: Jon David Hanna, 45, was arrested near S. Highway 395 and W. Highland Avenue and chargted with second-degree...
UPDATE: Kennewick man arrested in Walla Walla homicide investigation
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — UPDATE: The Walla Walla Police Department has released the name of the person who was arrested earlier Monday in regards to a homicide investigation. David Delgado, 46, of Kennewick was arrested on probable cause for murder in the first degree. Authorities responded to the 400 block of South 1st Avenue to an apartment. They found a...
Attempted Murder Charge at Casino, Sept. 19
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Umatilla County, Oregon, man with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and several other charges after he robbed the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint and fired at least one round at a tribal police officer. Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with commerce by robbery, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to court documents, in the early afternoon on August 17, 2022, Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million. Vigil then drew a holstered pistol, pointed it at the cashier, and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.” After being given nearly $70,000 in cash, Vigil exited the casino, pointed his firearm at a responding tribal police officer, and discharged at least one round. Vigil sustained injuries in an ensuing exchange of gunfire and was transported by officers to a local hospital. Vigil appeared in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and detained pending a 4-day jury trial scheduled to begin on November 1, 2022. If convicted, Vigil faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, 3 years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. This case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Umatilla Tribal Police Department and the Hermiston Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Ashley R. Cadotte and Cassady Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the U.S Attorney’s Office in the District of Oregon. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Walla Walla Detectives investigating suspicious death after finding man dead at apartment
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Police Department Major Crime Detectives are investigating a suspicious death after finding a deceased man in an apartment on September 19th. Around 8:30 a.m., Walla Walla Police and Fire Department Crews responded to an apartment in the 400 block of S. 1st Ave.,...
Local cowboys step in to help deputies capture steer on the loose
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office had to enlist the help of some local cowboys on Saturday, September 17, to rope a steer that had gotten loose. According to a Facebook post, deputies were at Badger Road, Goose Gap and Dallas Road attempting to capture the steer shortly after 6 p.m.
CTUIR reports officer involved shooting
Mission, OR – On Sunday morning, September 18, 2022, there was an officer involved shooting. incident on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The incident is alleged to involve an officer of the. Umatilla Tribal Police Department and a citizen of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian. Reservation. The FBI...
Crash knocks out traffic signals and power to 16,000+ in north Richland
Power line workers were still working Monday morning to repair the lines and restore power.
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
North Richland Goes Dark After Car Takes Out Power Pole
Much of north Richland was dark for a number of hours from late Sunday night into Monday morning, after a single-car crash on Stevens Drive. Around 11:30 PM a car was driving north on Stevens Drive in North Richland when it veered off the road, slamming into several power poles, according to police.
Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Woman, “Angel”…
Pasco Police are asking for your assistance to identify the woman in the photos. Obviously, due to her arm artwork, law enforcement is referring to the woman as, "Angel." The woman is wanted for allegedly removing a mailbox from a home near 11th and Shoshone in Pasco. The incident took place Friday, September 9th.
Kennewick Police Respond to Firearms Incident at Southridge High
Thanks to a notification given to a teacher and then the school's resource officer, no one was hurt or threatened. 16-year-old student at Southridge High arrested for possession of firearm. According to Kennewick Police Commander Aaron Klem, the incident occurred around 11:15 AM. Klem said in a release that staff...
One in Custody After Kennewick Officer-Involved Shooting
(Kennewick, WA) -- Gunfire exchanged between a fleeing suspect and a Kennewick Police Officer. This happened Tuesday night around 6:15 during a planned “top offender round-up” in conjunction with the Richland Police Department and the Benton County Sheriffs Office. A KPD detective saw 26-year-old Anthony Logan Martinez-Mata who was known by KPD detectives and was wanted on a felony assault charge involving a firearm and was also known to have several felony warrants. An officer tried to contact Martinez-Mata but he fled into an apartment complex. As the KPD officer attempted contact, Martinez-Mata grabbed a gun and fired multiple shots at the officer. The KPD officer returned fire. Martinez-Mata then retreated into an apartment. The resident of the apartment fled out a back window and contacted police. KPD officers contained Martinez-Mata to the apartment.
Tri-Cities judge acquitted of domestic violence is blocked from hearing dozens of cases
“... a fair and impartial hearing cannot be had before said judge,” say the affidavits.
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 16-17, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Kennewick Fraud Suspect Also Linked to Stolen Honda
Not only is this suspect being sought for fraud, but they're also linked to a stolen car that looks almost exactly like the one pictured in our story. The suspect has used the victim's debit card multiple times. Kennewick Police say the suspect in these photos has used a stolen...
5 teens now charged with murder after shootout outside Pasco party. Youngest is 15
3 previous suspects are gang affiliated, but police have not said if the shooting was gang-related.
Toxic Algae Closes Popular Park, Launch on Moses Lake
It has affected bodies of water near Walla Walla, even the Columbia River near Richland. Now, the toxic slime is back in Moses Lake. Blue Heron Park boat launch closed til further notice. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information from the Grant County Health Department about the area...
