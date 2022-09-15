After a 3-TD loss to Oregon, BYU opened as a 22-point favorite versus Wyoming in Provo. The over/under for the game is 49.5. BYU fell down to 19 in the AP poll after the loss to the Ducks. The Cowboys are 3-1 on the season and are coming off a home win versus a good Air Force team. The Cowboys’ lone loss was a 38-6 defeat at Illinois in week 0. Their other two wins are a 3-point home win over Tulsa and 33-10 win over FCS foe Northern Colorado.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO