actionnewsnow.com
Butte College Football upsets top-ranked CCSF in Hall of Fame game
OROVILLE, Calif. - On a day honoring its newest Hall of Fame inductees, Butte College Football put on a Hall of Fame type performance. The No. 15 Roadrunners upset No. 1 City College of San Francisco 35-14. The victory snapped CCSF's 16-game win streak. Butte College made a statement in...
seniorresource.com
Best Places in Northern California for Retirement
Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn counties
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:07 P.M. UPDATE - More than 5,000 PG&E customers lost power Sunday morning in Butte and Glenn counties, according to the PG&E outage map. Two outages were reported shortly after 5 a.m. for more than 2,000 customers as far south as Glenn along Highway 45 to customers in Hamilton City.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update -- Sept. 16
The Oroville Salmon Festival returns to Oroville on Saturday, Sept. 24. Always held on the last Saturday in September, the festival celebrates the annual return of Chinook salmon to the Feather River. The 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. event will be centered around the Feather River Fish Hatchery and Historic...
Selfless Wildfire Survivors Help Those Affected by Devastating Mosquito Fire
The Mosquito Fire has officially been declared California’s largest wildfire of 2022, now spanning more than 70,000 acres. Since the blaze broke out on September 6th, thousands of residents of Placer and El Dorado counties have evacuated. And considering its rapid growth, many left home with just the clothes on their backs. Now, survivors of the devasting 2018 Camp Fire—which killed 85 people, destroyed 19,000 residential and commercial structures, and just about leveled the town of Paradise—have stepped forward to aid evacuees of the Mosquito Fire. Many of this year’s evacuees are experiencing the same grief and tragedy Camp Fire survivors experienced several years ago.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE says that smoke in Butte County is coming from Mosquito Fire
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that smoke from the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties is impacting all parts of Butte County. However, there are no wildfires in Butte County. CAL FIRE NEU says that the Mosquito Fire has burned 71,292 acres and is...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler & Wetter Weather On The Way
Clouds are beginning to move in as an area of low pressure digs into the region off the coast of California. Today we have seen some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the coastal mountains. WE can expect the chances for showers to increase as we head throughout the evening. Temperatures today have topped off in the upper 70s to low 80s around the valley and are running 5-10 degrees below what they were this time yesterday. By tomorrow morning, lows will bottom out in the mid-50s, making for great sleeping weather tonight where we can finally save some money on cooling our homes!
actionnewsnow.com
Judge denies petition filed against City of Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A judge denied a petition filed against the City of Chico. On Aug. 26, a group called "Chicoans Against Financial Mismanagement” filed a claim saying the city and its election official, Deborah Presson, improperly rejected an argument against Measure H. Measure H is the city’s ballot...
actionnewsnow.com
Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
actionnewsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County set to be one of 7 counties to first implement CARE Court, how it's preparing
WILLOWS, Calif. - Action News Now is talking with Glenn County Behavioral health to know what its game plan is to implement the CARE court. It's a new court program to steer and even force homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment. October 1, 2023 is when Glenn County...
actionnewsnow.com
Autopsies performed on the two bodies found in Yuba County last week
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - The Yuba County Sheriff's Office reports that autopsies were performed by a forensic pathologist on the bodies of the two females who were found last week at two different locations in Linda. The first victim, who was located on Linda Avenue near Oleander Way, has been...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police arrest man for human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A Contra Costa County man was taken into custody by detectives from the Anderson Police Department after an investigation revealed the man had been involved in human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County. On Tuesday, detectives with the Anderson Police Department headed down to Contra Costa...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
McDonald's on Chico’s East Avenue evacuated after crash hits gas main, road reopens
CHICO, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - A crash that hit a gas main in Chico caused police to evacuate the McDonald's at East Avenue and Connors Avenue on Thursday afternoon, according to the Chico Police Department. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. in the drive-thru. It caused gas to...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville Walmart reopens Friday morning after reports of credible threat
OROVILLE, Calif. 8 A.M. UPDATE - The Walmart Supercenter in Oroville was closed Thursday night following reports of a credible threat and an armed police response. On Thursday night, officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to 426 Cal Oak Road in Oroville after receiving reports of a credible threat at Walmart. Several officers who were armed with rifles were seen inside the store.
actionnewsnow.com
Police ask for help identifying person of interest in Oroville Walmart threat investigation
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in its investigation into the threats made at employees and customers at Walmart on Thursday night. Oroville Police Sgt. Joshua Collins said the incident began with an argument in the store. A few minutes...
krcrtv.com
Scam Alert: Chico Police warns residents of police imposters
Chico, CA. — The Chico Police Department is warning Chico residents of a scam attempt at several residences where scammers are pretending to be representatives of Chico PD. Police were alerted Saturday to a scam attempt. According to police, the suspect called residents and identified themselves as a representative from the Chico Police Department.
actionnewsnow.com
Police say motorcyclist is dead after hitting a teen in Corning Saturday
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police say that they responded to the 600 block of North Street in Corning on Saturday at around 11:32 a.m. to a motorcycle crash involving a 17-year-old. Police say that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by ambulance personnel. He was identified as Dennis...
