Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Girls who join Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline can do so for free

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s an exciting opportunity for girls in our hometowns; they can learn leadership and other skills for no cost. This fall, young ladies who want to join a Girl Scout troop can do so for free. Thanks to a donation, all girls who join Girl...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home reminds you to be prepared this hurricane season

(WDBJ) - September through mid-October is historically Virginia’s most active hurricane period. Conditions are still in place for an above-average hurricane season, according to the mid-season update from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. Brian Clingenpeel, Community Outreach Coordinator with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, sat down Monday with Here...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke restaurant fire deemed electrical

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at a Roanoke restaurant has been ruled by investigators to be electrical. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called late the morning of September 17 to the fire on the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE in downtown Roanoke. Crews found there had been a fire at the front of a restaurant, Cedars Lebanese Restaurant, activating the building’s sprinkler system, which put out the fire.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Melrose Avenue church hosts community health fair

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley community members learned about health and well-being Sunday afternoon. The Melrose Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church hosted a community health fair. Many organizations were present at the event informing people about services available to them. The organizations offered health screenings, presentations, samples and tips on...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville-Pitttsylvania County Fair increases its security

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Along with the free Monster truck rides Tuesday and Wednesday night, the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair has also added increased security this year. On Saturday, over 10,000 people visited the fair. This year, the fair has increased its security by adding metal detector wands, bag searches, and even undercover security inside the fair to protect those thousands of people.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Check out the 2022 fall foliage report

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fall foliage fans - we finally have your forecast!. Dr. John Seiler joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to break it down Monday. He is a professor and tree physiology specialist at Virginia Tech. Seiler said chlorophyl in the leaves breaks down, signaling the approach for winter.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley community celebrates Henry Street Heritage Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of people gathered in Elmwood Park Saturday afternoon for the 32nd annual Henry Street Heritage festival. Community members were able to celebrate African-American heritage with Black-owned businesses and restaurants. Admission was free on Saturday until 5 p.m. The festival proceeds go toward the Harrison Museum...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Teen dead after Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night left a boy dead in what preliminary evidence indicates was an accident and self-inflicted. Roanoke Police say they responded around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive boy outside the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dead after Roanoke Co. house fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is investigating a fatal house fire from early Sunday morning. The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. Crews were called to the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road. Crews from Station 9 (Fort Lewis) found a two-story home...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested in child abuse/animal neglect case

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested as part of an investigation into child abuse and animal neglect in Bedford County. The sheriff’s office and Bedford County Department of Social Services was called September 15, 2022 to Jeters Chapel Road regarding an 18-year-old autistic student who was not attending school. Deputies found the home “heavily overgrown,” with sounds of dogs barking coming from inside the home, along with “extreme odors.” Investigators determined Colleen Lagines, 38, had abandoned two children at the house. The children, including the 18-year-old, were placed in a safe location by Social Services.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Juvenile boy dead after shooting Saturday night in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night has left a juvenile boy dead in what preliminary evidence shows as an accident and self-inflicted. Roanoke Police say they responded at around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive juvenile outside of the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

No threat found at E.C. Glass High School following suspicious phone call

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “For anyone that thinks that this is something they should or could do, we’re here to tell them that you shouldn’t and we will absolutely address you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law if you choose to do that,” said Chief Ryan Zuidema, of the Lynchburg Police Department at a press conference following the lockdown.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire- EMS crews are investigating a fire that happened at a restaurant downtown Saturday morning. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, they received a call for a fire at Cedars Lebanese Restaurant around 10:00 a.m. Officials say the sprinkler system went off due to a small fire...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at EC Glass High School has been lifted. School officials say students and staff are safe. EARLIER STORY: Dismissal Monday at EC Glass High School may not be happen until after 4 p.m. for all students, as a lockdown is in place. Lynchburg...
LYNCHBURG, VA

