LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “For anyone that thinks that this is something they should or could do, we’re here to tell them that you shouldn’t and we will absolutely address you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law if you choose to do that,” said Chief Ryan Zuidema, of the Lynchburg Police Department at a press conference following the lockdown.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO