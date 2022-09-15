Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke activist Kiesha Preston was the keynote speaker for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women fundraiser dinnerCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival 2022 offers free afternoon admission in Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Lynchburg veteran continues tradition of riding to raise awareness for child cancer research
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Bart Roy is an Army veteran who has continued his tradition for the third year in a row of participating in the Great Cycle Challenge. The reason? To raise awareness for children’s cancer research. “I can’t imagine a child going through this, it makes you...
Girls who join Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline can do so for free
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s an exciting opportunity for girls in our hometowns; they can learn leadership and other skills for no cost. This fall, young ladies who want to join a Girl Scout troop can do so for free. Thanks to a donation, all girls who join Girl...
People across our hometowns help family who lost everything in fire
(WDBJ) - A Bedford County family lost their home and everything they owned in a fire in December 2021. “I’ve never had to deal with nothing like this before in my life,” said Ronnie Durham. It was during a Christmas parade when a neighbor called Durham to tell...
Here @ Home reminds you to be prepared this hurricane season
(WDBJ) - September through mid-October is historically Virginia’s most active hurricane period. Conditions are still in place for an above-average hurricane season, according to the mid-season update from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. Brian Clingenpeel, Community Outreach Coordinator with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, sat down Monday with Here...
Roanoke restaurant fire deemed electrical
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at a Roanoke restaurant has been ruled by investigators to be electrical. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called late the morning of September 17 to the fire on the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE in downtown Roanoke. Crews found there had been a fire at the front of a restaurant, Cedars Lebanese Restaurant, activating the building’s sprinkler system, which put out the fire.
Melrose Avenue church hosts community health fair
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley community members learned about health and well-being Sunday afternoon. The Melrose Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church hosted a community health fair. Many organizations were present at the event informing people about services available to them. The organizations offered health screenings, presentations, samples and tips on...
Danville-Pitttsylvania County Fair increases its security
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Along with the free Monster truck rides Tuesday and Wednesday night, the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair has also added increased security this year. On Saturday, over 10,000 people visited the fair. This year, the fair has increased its security by adding metal detector wands, bag searches, and even undercover security inside the fair to protect those thousands of people.
Check out the 2022 fall foliage report
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fall foliage fans - we finally have your forecast!. Dr. John Seiler joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to break it down Monday. He is a professor and tree physiology specialist at Virginia Tech. Seiler said chlorophyl in the leaves breaks down, signaling the approach for winter.
TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
Roanoke Valley community celebrates Henry Street Heritage Festival
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of people gathered in Elmwood Park Saturday afternoon for the 32nd annual Henry Street Heritage festival. Community members were able to celebrate African-American heritage with Black-owned businesses and restaurants. Admission was free on Saturday until 5 p.m. The festival proceeds go toward the Harrison Museum...
Teen dead after Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night left a boy dead in what preliminary evidence indicates was an accident and self-inflicted. Roanoke Police say they responded around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive boy outside the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.
Man dead after Roanoke Co. house fire
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is investigating a fatal house fire from early Sunday morning. The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. Crews were called to the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road. Crews from Station 9 (Fort Lewis) found a two-story home...
Woman arrested in child abuse/animal neglect case
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested as part of an investigation into child abuse and animal neglect in Bedford County. The sheriff’s office and Bedford County Department of Social Services was called September 15, 2022 to Jeters Chapel Road regarding an 18-year-old autistic student who was not attending school. Deputies found the home “heavily overgrown,” with sounds of dogs barking coming from inside the home, along with “extreme odors.” Investigators determined Colleen Lagines, 38, had abandoned two children at the house. The children, including the 18-year-old, were placed in a safe location by Social Services.
Juvenile boy dead after shooting Saturday night in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night has left a juvenile boy dead in what preliminary evidence shows as an accident and self-inflicted. Roanoke Police say they responded at around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive juvenile outside of the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.
No threat found at E.C. Glass High School following suspicious phone call
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “For anyone that thinks that this is something they should or could do, we’re here to tell them that you shouldn’t and we will absolutely address you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law if you choose to do that,” said Chief Ryan Zuidema, of the Lynchburg Police Department at a press conference following the lockdown.
Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire- EMS crews are investigating a fire that happened at a restaurant downtown Saturday morning. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, they received a call for a fire at Cedars Lebanese Restaurant around 10:00 a.m. Officials say the sprinkler system went off due to a small fire...
Christiansburg business says VT kickoff time correlates with game day sales
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Every home Virginia Tech Football game day provides major increases to foot traffic and takeout orders, but for business owners, the time of kickoff is something they keep an eye on. “On our calendar, we have when day games are, we have when evening games are,...
Concerns continue to grow as bus delays at Roanoke City Public Schools continue to happen
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Parents are getting more concerned over continued bus delays with Roanoke City Public Schools. Parents told WDBJ7 the issues started in the first few weeks of school. But that was nearly a month ago, and bus delays are still happening. “This is the biggest issue I’ve...
Historical marker dedicated to Botetourt County’s native Olympic gold medalist
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -The mountains around Eagle Rock, Virginia were the backdrop to the early life of a man you’ve probably never heard of. But one, it is hoped, you never forget. “And let’s be honest at the outset. Norvel Lee is not Botetourt County’s most famous son....
WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at EC Glass High School has been lifted. School officials say students and staff are safe. EARLIER STORY: Dismissal Monday at EC Glass High School may not be happen until after 4 p.m. for all students, as a lockdown is in place. Lynchburg...
