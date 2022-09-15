Read full article on original website
Related
Tree Hugger
Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates
Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
This handy portable car vacuum is less than $15 on Amazon
Get the ThisWorx 12V Portable Car Vacuum for 63% off.
Dyson dropped 2 new kits to tackle the most difficult cleaning problems
The latest vacuum tool kits include a Pet Hair Grooming Kit and Detail Cleaning Kit.
Before and After: A $1,300 Bedroom Redo Has a DIY Headboard and a Low-Cost Luxe Light Fixture
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Color Scheme No Demo Reno Says No Longer Works In A Bathroom
Is it time to remodel your bathroom? If you have one certain color scheme in there, "No Demo Reno" says it may be time for some upgrades in that room.
San Francisco billionaire tech power couple list Presidio Heights mansion, leave city
The Silicon Valley "it couple" is selling their mansion.
mansionglobal.com
Oneonta, New York, Home With 28,468 Square Feet and Forty-Six Bedrooms Asks $4.2 Million
This home in Oneonta, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 28,468 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Steve Gold. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The former “manure house” is now a chic 3-story, 2-bedroom cottage home known as Cellar House, which features a loft bedroom and vaulted ceiling, and the former “Feedhouse” is now a cozy 1-bedroom, 1-bath, cottage w/a deck overlooking the 270+ acre backyard. Original gas 6 burner stove w/oven and warmer is right out of the 1930’s, as is the original “Icebox” refrigerator, which is still in use, along with the copper accessory sink in the butler’s pantry and massive ceramic sink with built in dish drain! The first “Public House” tavern was built on this site in 1840, then the original schoolhouse in 1850. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. This 4-car garage features an attached breezeway w/deep stained wood and glass library, a full bath, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and cavernous hardwood floors, perfect for championship sized pool table with oak scorer, ping pong table, and some original table games that decidedly use zero electric. West of the Gameroom Garage is the single, fully fenced tennis court.
9 Best IKEA Hacks To Upgrade Your Living Space for $100 or Less
IKEA is known for being affordable, which is why you shouldn't sleep on all the items the store offers that can help freshen up your decor. Whether you're looking for a DIY project or want something...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hunker.com
5 Trends in Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Home That You'll Want to Copy ASAP
In a new Architectural Digest home tour video, we get to take a peek inside Nate Berkus and Jeramiah Brent's Fifth Avenue home. Interestingly, these two lived in the space from 2013 to 2016 before moving to Los Angeles. However, once they realized that New York is where their family — which now includes their daughter, Poppy, and son, Oskar — belongs, and the new Fifth Avenue residence owners were ready to sell, they were able to move back.
impressiveinteriordesign.com
How to Cover Kitchen Cabinets without Painting
An outdated kitchen can make cooking and even spending time in it unpleasant. You’ve had enough of the outdated hardware, old oak cabinets, or scratched laminate countertops. And yet, you still can’t find the time to deal with all of this. And you are right! You could change...
$32M Sea Cliff mansion, home to SF interior designer, showcases the 'California look'
Panoramic ocean views, a poolside courtyard and private access to Baker Beach all for $32 million.
Why You Should Be Using Two Shower Curtains In Your Bathroom
Curtains are popular, and many people even use two types to cover the tub or shower. Here's why you should be using two shower curtains in your bathroom.
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is finally back in stock online
Three colors of the ultra-popular bag appeared online Thursday.
How to keep your bathroom toasty and inviting in all seasons
After a long hot summer, one thing for certain is that when winter comes about, we will feel that drop in temperature. And there is no denying that one of the rooms that is the most chilly to walk into during the cooler months is the bathroom. Big or small, bathrooms often feel the cold because of tiling or another type of hardfloor option. Additionally, due to the nature of the space, bathrooms can be susceptible to damp and condensation so good ventilation and a consistent temperature is essential.
Bed Bath & Beyond to permanently close Larkspur and San Leandro locations
The company closed two other Bay Area locations earlier this year.
This amazing modern 'treehouse' near Asheville is the perfect family escape
When you're tired of the city, you and 7 friends can get away.
Bay Area Costco stores' latest ice cream flavor uses the world's most pungent fruit
Its pungent aroma once led to the evacuation of an Australian university campus.
Costco's already selling a light-up Disney Christmas tree that plays 8 holiday songs
Holiday gear is already hitting storefronts in September.
Where to buy autumn decor this year
Here's where to get all your autumn decor, from wreaths for your door to cosy throws, candles and more
What Are Shaker-Style Cabinets
If you are a fan of cooking shows or home makeover series, then you've probably seen a fair amount of shaker-style cabinets. But, just what are they?
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0