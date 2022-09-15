ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Tree Hugger

Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates

Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
mansionglobal.com

Oneonta, New York, Home With 28,468 Square Feet and Forty-Six Bedrooms Asks $4.2 Million

This home in Oneonta, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 28,468 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Steve Gold. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The former “manure house” is now a chic 3-story, 2-bedroom cottage home known as Cellar House, which features a loft bedroom and vaulted ceiling, and the former “Feedhouse” is now a cozy 1-bedroom, 1-bath, cottage w/a deck overlooking the 270+ acre backyard. Original gas 6 burner stove w/oven and warmer is right out of the 1930’s, as is the original “Icebox” refrigerator, which is still in use, along with the copper accessory sink in the butler’s pantry and massive ceramic sink with built in dish drain! The first “Public House” tavern was built on this site in 1840, then the original schoolhouse in 1850. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. This 4-car garage features an attached breezeway w/deep stained wood and glass library, a full bath, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and cavernous hardwood floors, perfect for championship sized pool table with oak scorer, ping pong table, and some original table games that decidedly use zero electric. West of the Gameroom Garage is the single, fully fenced tennis court.
hunker.com

5 Trends in Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Home That You'll Want to Copy ASAP

In a new ​Architectural Digest​ home tour video, we get to take a peek inside Nate Berkus and Jeramiah Brent's Fifth Avenue home. Interestingly, these two lived in the space from 2013 to 2016 before moving to Los Angeles. However, once they realized that New York is where their family — which now includes their daughter, Poppy, and son, Oskar — belongs, and the new Fifth Avenue residence owners were ready to sell, they were able to move back.
impressiveinteriordesign.com

How to Cover Kitchen Cabinets without Painting

An outdated kitchen can make cooking and even spending time in it unpleasant. You’ve had enough of the outdated hardware, old oak cabinets, or scratched laminate countertops. And yet, you still can’t find the time to deal with all of this. And you are right! You could change...
Real Homes

How to keep your bathroom toasty and inviting in all seasons

After a long hot summer, one thing for certain is that when winter comes about, we will feel that drop in temperature. And there is no denying that one of the rooms that is the most chilly to walk into during the cooler months is the bathroom. Big or small, bathrooms often feel the cold because of tiling or another type of hardfloor option. Additionally, due to the nature of the space, bathrooms can be susceptible to damp and condensation so good ventilation and a consistent temperature is essential.
