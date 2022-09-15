BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying people involved in several thefts from Clinton County storage units. According to authorities, the people are wanted in connection with several thefts from the CubeSmart storage units near Chandler Crossings. Police said the man in the photo wearing the hat has been involved in every theft and has been driving a red Dodge Ram with a black stripe on the hood and a silver/white Buick Rendezvous.

BATH TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO