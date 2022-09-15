ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 3

Ferrari Textarossa
3d ago

the RIOTS made Kenosha notorious, not Republicans... Evers let it burn in a calculated effort to hurt Trump in Wisco. Evers used us as a political football first.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Lawmakers Eye Private Money in Milwaukee Elections

Two dozen states banned the use of private money to finance election operations in response to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s pouring part of his $400 million fortune into the 2020 election process. Wisconsin wasn’t one of them. Now, an initiative to boost voter turnout called Milwaukee Votes 2022...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Johnson and Barnes to Debate in Milwaukee

The candidates for US Senate in Wisconsin have agreed to a debate as the midterm elections are approaching. Senator Ron Johnson and candidate for Senate Mandela Barnes have agreed to debate on October 13th at Marquette University. The debate will start at 6pm and is sponsored by Wispolitics.com, 620 WTMJ, and the Milwaukee Business Journal.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles

One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
WISCONSIN STATE
wanderingeducators.com

Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Milwaukee

The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Kenosha, WI
Government
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine County Supervisor Demands Response From The Governor

“It is reprehensible that your administration failed to follow State Law and make any reasonable attempts to notify the victims’ families of the violent offender’s release back into our society” – a Racine County supervisor to Gov. Tony Evers. A Racine County Supervisory is demanding that...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Football#Election Local#Republicans
captimes.com

Kaul sues 3 district attorneys over Wisconsin abortion ban

Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sued three Wisconsin district attorneys in counties where abortions were provided before the state’s 173-year-old ban on the procedure took effect in June. Attorneys for the state Department of Justice raised the possibility of doing so earlier this week, in an effort to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet

MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy

In the 10 months since six people were killed and more than 60 injured when an SUV slammed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, white supremacist and neo-fascist groups have cultivated a belief that the incident was a racially motivated attack on white people. That belief, which was indulged by one high-ranking Republican Party official in […] The post White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUKESHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Big shift in Marquette University Law School poll

Discussions about upgrading security have gone nowhere for a decade now. Some high schools saw a larger police presence Wednesday even though the threat came from outside the area. Updated: 4 hours ago. A vague threat was determined not to be credible and came from outside the area. 3 BRILLIANT...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Kenosha homeowner kills intruder after being attacked

A Wisconsin homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant. Kenosha Police said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes. The suspect eventually broke into a home and attacked the homeowner. Police said “the homeowner fought back and the intruder was subsequently killed during the struggle.” Police did report details of how the homeowner killed the intruder. No arrests were immediately reported.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Two people killed in quadruple shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people were killed in a quadruple shooting in Kenosha early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to Las Margaritas near 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Officers in the area heard shots and multiple 911 calls were received, police said. Four people were shot.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cold case conviction: Racine woman killed in Colorado, man faces life

RACINE, Wis. - More than 40 years after Barbara "Bobbi Jo" Oberholtzer, 29, of Racine, was murdered in Colorado, a jury convicted the man who killed her and a second woman. Both disappeared while hitchhiking in the Rocky Mountains. After five hours of deliberation and a 2.5-week trial, a jury...
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy