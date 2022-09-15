Saturday Night Live vet Chris Redd is the latest star to announce his departure, cementing SNL‘s “year of change” going into Season 48. “Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth,” Redd said in a statement. “Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO