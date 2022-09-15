Read full article on original website
Netflix’s ‘The Real Bling Ring’ Adds Little to the Alexis Haines Story: TV Review
The story of Alexis Haines’ entanglement with a circle of Los Angeles-area home invaders has been told multiple times over: In the reporting of Nancy Jo Sales, who profiled her for Vanity Fair in 2010; on her own reality show, “Pretty Wild,” which aired on E! in 2010; and in Sofia Coppola’s 2013 film “The Bling Ring,” based on Sales’ work. Now, Haines (formerly Alexis Neiers), along with former associate Nick Norgo (formerly Nick Prugo), attempts to set the record straight in the Netflix documentary series “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.”
Wild Bunch International’s Vincent Maraval on Taking a Bet on Johnny Depp, the Need to Take Risks
Backing a film in which Johnny Depp will play French King Louis XV is what Wild Bunch International head Vincent Maraval describes as part of the risk taking that is essential to this business. In a keynote interview with CAA Media Finance’s Roeg Sutherland at San Sebastian’s first Creative Investors...
‘9-1-1’ Star Oliver Stark on Buck’s Premiere Angst and Whether He’d Pop Up on ‘Lone Star’ for Tarlos’ Wedding
“9-1-1” returned in all its zany glory Monday on Fox with the premiere of its sixth season. During the episode, Oliver Stark’s Evan “Buck” Buckley tackled a blimp emergency with his team at the 118 — and yet that somehow wasn’t the biggest hurdle he had to overcome in the Season 6 premiere.
‘SNL’ Star Chris Redd Leaving Amid Cast Departures
Saturday Night Live vet Chris Redd is the latest star to announce his departure, cementing SNL‘s “year of change” going into Season 48. “Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth,” Redd said in a statement. “Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”
Sarah Paulson to Play Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin in ‘The Way Down’ Scripted Adaptation at HBO Max
Sarah Paulson is no stranger to playing real people: Among other roles, she won an Emmy award for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in 2016’s “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” and was recently nominated for an Emmy for “Impeachment: American Crime Story” for playing Linda Tripp. Now, Paulson is attached to star and executive produce the scripted adaptation of “The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin,” which HBO Max is developing from its own five-part docuseries.
Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Becomes Longest-Running No. 1 Album in Over Five Years
Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” has clinched another nonconsecutive week at No. 1 — its 11th time at the top spot out of 19 weeks since its release. Not since Drake’s “Views” logged 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 2016 had a similar feat been reached.
Highly anticipated act M.I.A. cancels SF Portola Festival performance
The musician will no longer appear at the festival "due to a serious and unexpected health matter."
