Local organization, Monroe County Legislator leading “Boots on the Ground” relief effort for Puerto Rico
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s already been one day since Hurricane Fiona swept through Puerto Rico, leaving behind a trail of devastation. On Monday several Rochester area organizations already started collecting hurricane relief supplies that will soon make its way to the battered American Commonwealth. One local organization, and...
Brighton superintendent named New York State Superintendent of the Year
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Brighton Central School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Kevin McGowan, has been selected as the New York State Superintendent of the Year by the New York State Council of School Superintendents. “I am beyond honored and deeply humbled by this recognition. I have the privilege of working...
State leaders hope to pass “Daniel’s Law” in 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two years after Daniel Prude’s death, his family is still fighting for justice. The Prude family is pushing to pass “Daniel’s Law” into legislation. Community members and some state leaders are backing them up. “I can’t give up, I can’t give up...
Arc of Monroe will hold job fair in Fairport on Sept. 28
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe, which provides programs for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, is holding a job fair on Wednesday, September 28 in Fairport. The nonprofit is looking to hire job coaches, community pre-vocational specialists, transportation drivers, maintenance technicians, nurses, and more. Many of The...
Ibero-American Action League collecting monetary donations to help residents of Puerto Rico
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester area organizations started collecting hurricane relief supplies on Monday that will soon make their way to Puerto Rico. News10NBC talked to the Ibero-American Action League where plans are being made to help residents of the island. Tuesday marks five years to the day that Hurricane...
A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
Free car seat inspections and assistance in Wyoming and Wayne Counties
The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Wyoming and Wayne counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available Wednesday, September 21 in Attica and on Friday, September 23 in Sodus. When: Wednesday, September 21, from 3:30 p.m. to...
Local Board Game store raises over $14,000 for charity at trading card game event
PENFIELD, N.Y. – Just Games, a business in Penfield’s Panorama Plaza hosted a Magic the Gathering Event on Saturday at the Village Gate Square. Over 300 people from all over North America came to play the game, and raise money for The Trevor Project. The Trevor Project is...
Common Ground hosts event to promote healthy living
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Call to Empower Women of Color: Community leaders met with women and girls of color Saturday afternoon to promote healthy living. The event was held at Genesee Valley Park. There were guest speakers, vendors, live music and dancing, and free health services. It was organized by Common Ground Health, which hopes to help find common ground on the health challenges of today.
Dozens of people joined the “Walk to Defeat ALS” and raised $200,000
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Dozens of people came together on Saturday to walk and fight to find a cure for ALS. The walk was held at Ontario Beach Park. People living with ALS, family members, caregivers, and community members all came out to raise money for a great cause. The event was organized by the Upstate Chapter of the ALS Association, which serves hundreds of people across 48 counties.
Deaf Awareness Day at Seneca Park Zoo on Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y – The Seneca Park Zoo hosted a Deaf Awareness Day on Saturday. They partnered with the RIT National Technical Institute for the Deaf to bring accessible and interpreted animal experiences to deaf and hard of hearing guests. The event was held to kick off the international week...
Gates Ambulance responds to multi-patient accident. 10 people transported to local hospitals
GATES, N.Y. – Ten people were taken to the hospital after a car accident in Gates. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Route 531 between Union and Washington Streets. They said a car driving eastbound lost control and drove onto incoming traffic before coming to a stop in the grassy median. Several cars then stopped on the side of the road, which lead to another accident.
Mary Cariola Center hosts “Walking on Sunshine” to raise money for programs and services
PENFIELD, N.Y. – Dozens of people walked to support children with disabilities at the 14th Annual “Walking on Sunshine” walk. It’s Mary Cariola Center’s largest fundraiser of the year, which helps to support 450 people with multiple disabilities. Activities included a raffle and family fun...
Some Puerto Ricans in Rochester traumatized by the deja vu of Hurricane Fiona
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Angela Pedraza Reyes lives in Rochester but goes home to the island during winter months. “Our home is in Villalba. But we’re right in the border of Coamo.”. Those areas are being hit hard by Fiona. Pedraza Reyes and her family survived hurricane Maria...
Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosts its second annual College Fest
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce held its second annual College Fest on Saturday. Over 100 local businesses, and many area colleges, were there. The goal was to get students out and socializing, along with showing them that Rochester is a great place to live, and work, after graduation.
26th Annual Purple Foot Festival held at Casa Larga Vineyards
FAIRPORT, N.Y. – The Purple Foot Festival, one of the largest grape-stomping festivals in the Eastern U.S., returned to Casa Larga Vineyards in Fairport on Sunday. The festival highlighted the Colaruotolo family’s Italian heritage with authentic, old-world grape stomping, earning it the name “Purple Foot.” Guests enjoyed grape stomping, wine sampling, live music, kid-friendly entertainment, and more.
Hundreds climb steps of Frontier Field to honor firefighters lost on 911
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hundreds of first responders, volunteers, and community members took to the steps at Frontier Field on Saturday as a memorial to those lost during 911. It was part of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s 911 Memorial Stair Climb. Those involved were given a card with the face of a fallen hero to scan in every time they climbed a flight.
Founder of famous Rochester restaurant dies after 66 years in business
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Schaller family shared a post on Monday announcing the death the famous restaurant founder, Tom Schaller Sr.. He passed away after 66 years in business. In honor of his passing, the restaurant was closed on Monday, and will reopen on Tuesday. Schaller founded the restaurant...
Artist Row Returns to Public Market on Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 18th annual Artist Row Public Market Art Fair was held on Sunday at the Rochester Public Market. The art show celebrated art and the community, and featured over 150 local artists and across a wide variety of mediums. There were family activities, food trucks, and...
Woman hospitalized after her motorcycle slid off a Yates County road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 57-year-old woman is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Jerusalem, Yates County on Sunday. Joanne Hey was heading southwest on Beklnap Hill Road at around 1:30 p.m. when she was unable to navigate a curve on a Hillcrest and went off the road. She flew off her motorcycle.
